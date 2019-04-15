African Equity Empowerment Investmts : Investments Limited - Update To Announcement Regarding The Delay Of Aeei Interim Results - Aeei

Update To Announcement Regarding The Delay Of AEEI Interim Results - AEEI

AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT

INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number 1996/006093/06

Share code: AEE

ISIN: ZAE000195731

('AEEI' or 'the Company')

Update to Announcement Regarding the Delay of AEEI Interim Results

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released by AEEI on Friday, 12 April

2019 regarding the delay of AEEI interim results. Shareholders are also referred to

the announcement released by AYO Technology Solutions Limited ('AYO') on Thursday,

11 April 2019. The Board of AEEI needed to consider the above announcement by AYO.

The Board has taken cognisant of the above announcement and would like to advise

shareholders that AEEI will be releasing its interim results during the course of

the week ending 26 April 2019.

Cape Town

15 April 2019

Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance

Date: 15/04/2019

