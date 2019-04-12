Log in
AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT INVESTMTS LTD

(AEEJ)
African Equity Empowerment Investmts : Investments Limited - Update To Announcement Regarding The Release Of Interim Results, Ias Presentation And Response To Media Statements

04/12/2019

Update to Announcement Regarding the Release of Interim Results, IAS Presentation and Response to Media Statements

AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT
INVESTMENTS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number 1996/006093/06
Share code: AEE
ISIN: ZAE000195731
('AEEI' or 'the Company')

Update to Announcement Regarding the Release of Interim Results, Investor Analyst
Society Presentation and Response to Media Statements

AEEI shareholders are referred to the announcement ('Announcement') released on SENS
on 13 March 2019, and using the definitions therein, are advised that the release of
the Company's Interim Results will not occur within the four to six week time frame
as set out in the Announcement due to unexpected developments within the AEEI Group.
Shareholders will be advised in due course of the amended dates regarding the release
of the Company's Interim Results. With regards to the Presentation, should AEEI elect
to continue with such Presentation, shareholders will be made aware of the applicable
dates in due course.

The Company is confident the above developments will be resolved shortly with the
Interim Results being released prior to 31 May 2019 in compliance with paragraph 3.15
of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited.

Cape Town
12 April 2019

Sponsor
Vunani Corporate Finance

Date: 12/04/2019
Supplied by www.sharenet.co.za
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

AEEI - African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 15:02:07 UTC
