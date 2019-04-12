African Equity Empowerment Investmts : Investments Limited - Update To Announcement Regarding The Release Of Interim Results, Ias Presentation And Response To Media Statements

Update to Announcement Regarding the Release of Interim Results, IAS Presentation and Response to Media Statements
AFRICAN EQUITY EMPOWERMENT
INVESTMENTS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number 1996/006093/06
Share code: AEE
ISIN: ZAE000195731
('AEEI' or 'the Company')
Update to Announcement Regarding the Release of Interim Results, Investor Analyst
Society Presentation and Response to Media Statements
AEEI shareholders are referred to the announcement ('Announcement') released on SENS
on 13 March 2019, and using the definitions therein, are advised that the release of
the Company's Interim Results will not occur within the four to six week time frame
as set out in the Announcement due to unexpected developments within the AEEI Group.
Shareholders will be advised in due course of the amended dates regarding the release
of the Company's Interim Results. With regards to the Presentation, should AEEI elect
to continue with such Presentation, shareholders will be made aware of the applicable
dates in due course.
The Company is confident the above developments will be resolved shortly with the
Interim Results being released prior to 31 May 2019 in compliance with paragraph 3.15
of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited.
Cape Town
12 April 2019
Sponsor
Vunani Corporate Finance
