African Gold Group Intersects 1.60 g/t Gold Over 19 Metres and 1.80 g/t Gold Over 18 Metres at Kobada and Succesfully Renews Adjacent Exploration License

The first five (5) reverse circulation (“RC”) holes drilled at the Kobada Project were designed to confirm the extent of gold mineralization from historic drilling in an area that had been drilled parallel to trend and to generate a better understanding of the controls on mineralization, lithological characteristics and structures of the Kobada Project deposit so as to guide next phases of drilling.

Highlights:

1.60 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 19 metres, from 86.0m, including 3.24 g/t Au over 6.0m within the Kobada Shear Zone in hole RC2.

within the Kobada Shear Zone in hole RC2. 1.80 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 18 metres from 114.0m, including 18 g/t Au over 1.0m, within the Kobada Shear Zone in hole RC3.

within the Kobada Shear Zone in hole RC3. DRA Global (Toronto) have been engaged to complete a gap analysis on the historical feasibility study.

have been engaged to complete a gap analysis on the historical feasibility study. Kobada Est exploration license adjacent to Kobada Mining License has been successfully renewed for a further three (3) years.

“Our welcome return to drilling at Kobada, Mali has delivered exciting initial results that continue to demonstrate shallow and wide zones of gold mineralization at the project,” noted Stephan Theron, President and CEO. “Our newly assembled technical team set out to demonstrate, in a short period of time, an increased confidence in the controls on gold mineralization, and expand new opportunities across our land package – we are successfully on that path with both our drilling results and adjacent exploration license renewal. We also look forward to additional diamond drill results and updating our shareholders as soon as possible.”

Mr. Theron also noted, “We are also excited to engage DRA Global (Toronto) to complete a gap analysis of the historical feasibility study with respect to current, updated industry standards. This work will enable us to rapidly move forward towards an updated feasibility study with greater effectiveness and efficiency.”

RC Drilling Results

691 metres in five (5) RC holes were completed in phase 1. Drilling focused on the northern limits of the historical and published National Instrument 43-101: Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) Mineral Resources in an area where previous drilling was orientated parallel to mineralization trend. (Figures 1, 2 and 3)









Significant Mineralized Zones Mineralized Zones Mineralized Intersections (inclusive) BHID From To Width

(m) Grade

(g/t) From To Width

(m) Grade

(g/t) RC1 55 57 2 2.99 RC1 73 75 2 0.43 RC1 84 86 2 0.50 RC1 89 91 2 4.01 RC1 107 108 1 1.71 RC1 117 122 5 0.79 RC1 133 138 5 0.50 RC2 44 46 2 2.42 RC2 71 73 2 0.37 RC2 86 105 19 1.60 89 95 6 3.24 RC2 125 127 2 0.79 RC2 130 131 1 1.00 RC3 47 49 2 1.06 RC3 114 132 18 1.80 131 132 1 18.7 RC3 139 140 1 4.32 RC4 47 53 6 0.63 RC4 56 59 3 0.45 RC4 79 85 6 1.09 79 80 1 3.57 RC4 120 126 6 0.66 120 121 1 1.54 RC4 138 140 2 0.68 RC5 81 86 5 0.69 85 86 1 2.24 RC5 100 102 2 5.11 100 101 1 9.44 RC5 110 126 16 1.70 111 112 1 14.1 RC5 133 134 1 3.85

*Metal grades uncut. Drill holes drilled to west at -55 degrees. Drill intersections are downhole widths.

Gold at the Kobada Project is present in the laterite, saprolite and quartz veins that comprise the Koboda Project. There are also placer style deposits in the region, although these have largely been exploited by artisanal miners. Gold mineralisation was coeval with the hydrothermal events that introduced the regionally common quartz veins. The 20°NE structures are the only regional structures that have been identified on the property, the E-W and low angle features seem to be confined to the mineralised zone in-between discrete shear zones.

Mineralisation at the Kobada Project extends for a minimum strike of 4 km and is associated with narrow, irregular, high-angle quartz veins and with disseminated sulphides in the wall rock and vein selvages. Mineralisation occurs as free gold, sulphides present include arsenopyrite, pyrite and rare chalcopyrite. Visible gold is not common. Arsenopyrite (up to 5 mm) is localised near vein selvages and as fine-grained disseminated patches within the host rock. Pyrite occurs in finely disseminated patches within the host rocks and as euhedral crystals in the black shale, generally as trace to 3% by volume with up to 10% locally in the wall rock over centimetre scale intervals adjacent to quartz veins.

Veins have a milky white colour, are generally discordant with a thickness ranging from millimetric to sub metric. Mineralised veins are narrow, high-angle quartz veins, either cross-cutting another vein or the main fabric.

About Kobada



The Kobada Project is near-surface gold project that has a mineral resource base (all categories) of over 2.2Moz of gold. The project is located in Mali, Africa’s third largest gold producing nation, 125 km south southwest of its capital city, Bamako. Previous operators completed 1,108 holes and 126,335m of drilling on the property and completed 3 economic studies, the last one being a feasibility study released in February 2016. Although the economics were compelling, the new management of the project has decided to undertake internal scoping studies in order to gain a better understanding of the project with a goal to optimize the size of the envisioned mine and increase the confidence in the resource model. Salient features of the 2016 feasibility study included:

Global resource of 2.2Moz in all categories

Strong economic potential demonstrated in feasibility study LOM cash costs of US$557/Oz Initial capex of US$45.4M Post-tax NPV 5% of US$86M and IRR of 43%

Shallow mineralization with deep oxidation Ore is largely free-digging enabling mining to be conducted with significantly less blasting than other more conventional ore bodies Simple processing enables pre-concentration of ore resulting in lower processing costs

Significant resource growth potential The 2.2Moz resource stretches over 4km within a larger 12km strike length that has not been properly tested An additional 30km of shear zone structures have been identified on the property and have yet to be explored (Figure 1)



About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX V:AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its two principal assets are the Kobada Project in Mali and the gold project located in Madougou, Burkina Faso.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling was undertaken by Geodrill Limited and supervised by Minxcon (Pty) Limited of South Africa. During the drill program, one metre assay samples were taken from RC chips collected during drilling, split and sent for assaying at SGS (Bamako) Laboratory, a certified commercial laboratory, and remainder has been retained for cross checks and future reference. A strict Quality Assurance/Quality Control program is applied to all samples; which include insertion of one certified mineralized standard and one blank sample in each batch of 20 samples (at a rate of 5% of submitted samples). The gold analyses were by fire-assay on 30 grams of pulp.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Andrew Cheatle, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.



