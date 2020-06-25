Log in
AFRICAN GOLD GROUP, INC.

AFRICAN GOLD : WILL HOST A WEBINAR ON THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2020

06/25/2020 | 01:44am EDT
AFRICAN GOLD GROUP WILL HOST A WEBINAR ON THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2020

25 June 2020

Toronto, Canada - June 25, 2020 - African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) ('AGG' or the 'Company') would like to invite interested shareholders and the general public to join Danny Callow, Chief Executive Officer, Andy Rompel, VP Exploration, Scott Eldridge, Non-Executive Chairman and Jan-Erik Back, Vice Chairman, for a live webinar discussing recently updated definitive feasibility study for its Kobada Gold Project.

The investor webinar will take place on Thursday, June 25th at 10:00 am (EST). Management will be available to answer written questions following the presentation. Online registration and participation details may be found at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vE_r8d_zSduQ4qaxb1aE_A

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

For more information:

Daniyal Baizak

VP Corporate Development

(416) 861 2966

Cautionary statements

This press release contains 'forward‑looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‑looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding, the webinar and other statements with respect to the future plans or intentions of the Company.Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'is expected', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'aims', 'intends', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate', or 'believes', or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'occur' or 'be achieved'. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of exploration activities; regulatory risks; risks inherent in foreign operations; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer

African Gold Group Inc. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 05:43:00 UTC
