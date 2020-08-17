African Gold : Management`s Discussion and Analysis – Q2 2020 0 08/17/2020 | 05:53am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (Containing information through August 13, 2020 unless otherwise noted) BACKGROUND This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared based on information available to African Gold Group, Inc. ("we", "our", "us", "African Gold" or the "Company") as of August 13, 2020 unless otherwise noted. The MD&A provides a detailed analysis of the Company's operations and compares its financial results with those of the previous periods and should be read in conjunction our condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and with our annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes of African Gold have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not reflect the adjustments that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern and therefore be required to realize its assets and liquidate its liabilities and commitments in other than the normal course of business and at amounts different from those in the accompanying financial statements. Please refer to the notes of the December 31, 2019 annual consolidated financial statements for disclosure of the Company's significant accounting policies. Unless otherwise noted, all references to currency in this MD&A refer to United States dollars. References to CDN$ refer to the Canadian dollar. Additional information, including our press releases, has been filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and is available online under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Additional information relating to the Company can be found on the African Gold website at www.africangoldgroup.com. Dr. Andreas Rompel, FSAIMM/Pr.Sci.Nat., PhD, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this MD&A. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Except for statements of historical fact relating to African Gold, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: possible events, the future price of gold, the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, success of exploration, development and mining activities, permitting timelines, currency fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. The words "anticipates", ''plans'', ''expects'', "indicative", "intend", ''scheduled'', "timeline", ''estimates'', ''forecasts", "guidance", "opportunity", "outlook", "potential", "projected", "schedule", "seek", "strategy", "study" (including, without limitation, as may be qualified by "feasibility" and "pre-feasibility"), "targets", "models", or ''believes'', or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results ''may'', ''could'', ''would'', or ''should'', ''might'', or ''will be taken'', ''occur'' or ''be achieved'' and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by African Gold and its external professional advisors as 1 of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this MD&A are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the ''Risk Factors'' section of this MD&A. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect African Gold. Economic analyses (including mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates) in technical reports are based on commodity prices, costs, sales, revenue and other assumptions and projections that can change significantly over short periods of time. As a result, economic information in a technical report can quickly become outdated. African Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law and regulations. OVERVIEW African Gold is a Canadian exploration and development company with a focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. The Company is focused on the development of the Kobada Gold Project ("Kobada") in Mali. Highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include: On January 25, 2020, the Company granted a total of 1.2 million stock options to certain consultants of the company pursuant to the company's stock option plan. Half of the stock options vest immediately and the remainder vest on the first anniversary of the grant. On January 31, 2020, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of common shares for gross proceeds of CDN$1,500,000 ($1,133,530). The Company issued 7,500,000 units ("Unit") at a price of CDN$0.20 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.25 per common share until January 31, 2022. In connection with the closing of the non-brokered private placement, the Company has paid aggregate finder's fees of CDN$37,150 ($28,074) in cash and 182,275 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") to certain finders. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of CDN$0.25 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing. All securities issued under the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period ending four months and one day from the closing date.

On April 23, 2020, the Company closed the second and final tranche of an announced CDN$3,000,000 non-brokered private placement financing of common shares for gross proceeds of CDN$2,750,000 ($1,948,284). Together with the closing of the first tranche, the Company raised gross proceeds of CDN$3,000,000 ($2,124,659). Pursuant to the final tranche, the Company issued 13,750,000 units of the Company. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.25 per common share until April 23, 2022. In connection with the closing of the final tranche, the company has paid aggregate finders' fees of CDN$34,000 $24,087) in cash and issued 140,000 finders warrants (the "Finders Warrants") to certain finders. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.25 until April 23, 2022. A company for which a director of the Company is executive chairman participated and acquired a total of 1,400,000 units of this private placement for gross proceeds of CDN$280,000 ($198,371). Other key management subscribed for 150,000 units of the Company for gross proceeds of CDN$30,000 ($21,254).

A company for which a director of the Company is executive chairman participated and acquired a total of 1,400,000 units of this private placement for gross proceeds of CDN$280,000 ($198,371). Other key management subscribed for 150,000 units of the Company for gross proceeds of CDN$30,000 ($21,254). The Company completed its definitive feasibility study on the Kobada Gold Project (see press release dated May 7, 2020 and June 13, 2020). SUBSEQUENT EVENTS On July 29, 2020, the Company closed the first tranche of a previously announced non-brokered private placement financing issuing 22,360,000 units of the Company at a price of CDN$0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of CDN$5,590,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant with each full warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.40 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. A director of the Company participated and acquired a total of 400,000 units of this private placement for gross proceeds of CDN$100,000. In addition, Sulliden Mining Capital Inc., a company for which Stan Bharti is interim CEO and Ryan Ptolemy is CFO, acquired a total of 4,000,000 units of the Company in this private placement for gross proceeds of CDN$1,000,000 (see Related Party section below). In connection with the closing of the 3 First Tranche, the Company has paid aggregate finder's fees of $146,375 in cash and 585,500 finder's warrants to certain finders. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.40 until July 29, 2022. All securities issued under the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period ending on November 30, 2020. On Aug 10, 2020, the Company closed, on an oversubscribed basis, the second and final tranche of its previously announced CDN$10-millionnon-brokered private placement financing of common shares for gross proceeds of CDN$5,474,000. Together with the closing of the first tranche of the offering, the Company raised gross proceeds of CDN$11,084,000. Pursuant to the final tranche, the Company issued 21,976,000 units of the Company at a price of CDN$0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of CDN$5,494,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.40 until Aug. 10, 2022. In connection with the closing of the final tranche, the Company has paid aggregate finders' fees of CDN$231,587.50 in cash and 926,350 finders' warrants to certain finders. All securities issued under the final tranche are subject to a statutory hold period ending on Dec. 11, 2020. Certain directors and officers of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 2.41 million units under the final tranche. The placement to those persons constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101-- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (MI 61-101) adopted in the policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61- 101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25 per cent of the company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). Further details will be included in a material change report to be filed by the Company. On August 10, 2020, the Company granted a total of 6,375,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the company's stock option plan. All options vest immediately, and each stock option may be exercised at a price of CDN$0.28 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS Selected unaudited consolidated financial information for each of the last eight quarters: Quarter Ended Revenue Total assets (Loss) earnings (Loss) income per for the Period Share * $ $ $ $ June 30, 2020 Nil 31,295,926 (1,291,718) (0.01) March 31, 2020 Nil 29,495,749 (927,679) (0.01) December 31, 2019 Nil 28,362,480 (1,567,833) (0.02) September 30, 2019 Nil 26,493,136 (1,154,892) (0.02) June 30, 2019 Nil 25,997,685 (1,128,623) (0.02) March 31, 2019 Nil 23,698,156 (920,913) (0.02) December 31, 2018 Nil 23,701,859 (684,775) (0.01) September 30, 2018 Nil 25,546,947 (878,701) (0.01) * (Loss) earnings per share data is basic and diluted 4 The Company's level of activity and expenditures during a specific quarter are influenced by the availability of working capital, the availability of additional external financing, the time required to gather, analyze and report on geological data related to mineral properties, the results of the Company's prior exploration activities on its properties and the amount of expenditure required to advance its projects. OVERALL PERFORMANCE Assets increased from $28,362,480 as at December 31, 2019 to $31,295,926 as at June 30, 2020 mainly due to three non-brokered private placements for net proceeds of $3,653,891. For a discussion of trends that are reasonably likely to affect the Company's business, see "Liquidity and Capital Resources - Trends" below. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION The following information has been extracted from the Company's consolidated financial statements: For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operations Revenue - - - - Net loss (1,291,718) (1,128,623) (2,219,397) (2,049,536) Loss per share (0.01) (0.02) (0.02) (0.04) Balance Sheet Total assets 31,295,926 25,997,685 31,295,926 25,997,685 Working capital* (3,990,966) (206,806) (3,990,966) (206,806) Cash dividends declared NIL NIL NIL NIL *Working capital is defined as current assets minus current liabilities. Working capital is a Non-IFRS figure without a standard meaning. Please see "Non-IFRS Measures" below for a reconciliation. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Revenues The exploration properties acquired by the Company are still in the exploration and evaluation stage. Until sufficient work has been completed to confirm the technical and commercial feasibility of any specific interest being placed into production, it is not anticipated that AGG will have any material revenue. 5 Expenses For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Expenses Administrative and general 383,522 98,855 590,943 177,699 Consulting and personnel costs 707,101 234,820 1,029,816 507,262 Amortization 5,851 - 11,643 - Foreign exchange (gain) loss (89,491) 575,574 128,161 1,145,201 Share based payments 284,735 219,374 458,834 219,374 1,291,718 1,128,623 2,219,397 2,049,536 Consulting and personnel costs - The increase in consulting and personnel cost for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same periods last year was due to additions to the senior management team, and consulting expenditures for corporate communications. Foreign exchange loss/ (gain) - The Canadian dollar continues to fluctuate in 2020. The Canadian dollar strengthened at June 30, 2020 causing an unrealized foreign exchange gain in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and a loss in the six months ended June 30, 2020 on US based working capital items, which consisted mainly of accounts payable. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Canadian dollar strengthened resulting in an unrealized loss on US based loans receivable in the Canadian entity. These foreign exchange losses are reflected in the Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. Administrative and general expenses - AGG's administrative and general expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 increased $284,667 and $413,244, respectively from the same periods in the prior year. For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Bank and interest charges $ 871 $ 300 $ 1,561 $ 516 Communication 1,028 1,738 1,782 2,755 Insurance 1,898 1,991 3,900 3,994 Investor relations 270,795 2,852 305,620 6,688 Office and general 41,917 12,572 84,422 19,339 Professional fees 31,121 28,942 44,235 56,184 Rent 25,764 26,144 51,751 56,651 Travel 10,128 24,316 97,672 31,572 $ 383,522 $ 98,855 $ 590,943 $ 177,699 Within the administrative and general expenses seen above, investor relations and office and general increased for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same periods in the previous year due to increased shareholder communications and filing fee expenses incurred related to updates on the Kaboda gold project and closing of several private placements in the periods. Travel expenses increased for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year due to increased travel in to Mali and travel associated with investor relations activity in the three months ended March 31, 2020 before travel restrictions were imposed due to the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19"). 6 LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES The Company had working capital deficit of $3,990,966 at June 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $3,904,472) and cash and cash equivalents of $408,249 (December 31, 2019 - $543,452). The Company closed private placements in the six months ended June 30, 2020 and used the proceeds on development of its Kobada gold project. Specific cash flow fluctuations can be evidenced in the June 30, 2020 condensed interim consolidated financial statements in the Statement of Cash Flows. At present, the Company has no producing properties and consequently no revenue generating assets or operations. The Company is dependent on the ability to access funds from certain shareholders or potential investors in order to ensure that it can continue to fund ongoing administrative expenses and explore, quantify, and develop any potential assets. Management is confident that it will be able to raise sufficient capital to further explore and develop its properties and projects in future periods when additional funding is required. Mineral exploration is a speculative venture. There is no certainty that the money spent on exploration and development of mineral projects will result in any discoveries of commercial bodies of ore. The long-term profitability of the Company's operations will in part be related to the success of its exploration programs, which may be affected by a number of factors that are beyond the control of the Company. The mineral industry is intensely competitive in all its phases. The Company competes with many other mineral exploration companies who have greater financial resources and experience. The market price of precious metals and other minerals is volatile and cannot be controlled. NON-IFRS MEASURES The Company has referred to working capital throughout this document. Working capital is a Non-IFRS performance measure. In the gold mining industry, it is common Non-IFRS performance measure but does not have a standardized meaning. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, we and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash, profits and meet financial commitments. This Non-IFRS measure is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following tables provide a reconciliation of working capital to the financial statements as at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 408,249 $ 543,452 Receivables 62,488 40,038 Prepaid expenses 857,247 54,332 1,327,984 637,822 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,318,950 $ 4,542,294 5,318,950 4,542,294 Working capital, current assets less current liabilities $ (3,990,966) $ (3,904,472) 7 CAPITAL RISK MANAGEMENT The Company includes equity, comprised of issued share capital, share-based payment reserve, warrants, accumulated other comprehensive income and deficit, in the definition of capital. The Company's objective when managing capital is to maintain its ability to continue as a going concern in order to provide returns for shareholders and benefits for other stakeholders. The Company manages its capital structure and makes adjustments to it based on the funds available to the Company in order to support the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Board of Directors does not establish quantitative return on capital criteria for management but rather relies on the expertise of the Company's management and consultants to sustain future development of the business. The Company's properties are in the exploration stage and, accordingly, the Company is dependent upon external financings to fund activities. In order to carry out planned engineering, test work, advancement, and development of the mining projects, and pay for administrative costs, the Company will spend working capital and expects to raise additional funds from time to time as required. Management reviews its capital management approach on an ongoing basis and believes that this approach is reasonable given the relative size of the Company. There were no changes in the Company's approach to capital management during the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company is not subject to externally imposed capital requirements. COMMITENTS Management Commitments The Company is party to certain management contracts. These contracts require payments of approximately CDN$2,200,000 ($1,621,000) to be made upon the occurrence of a change of control to the officers of the Company. The Company is also committed to payments upon termination of approximately CDN$956,000 ($701,000) pursuant to the terms of these contracts. As a triggering event has not taken place, these amounts have not been recorded in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. The Company is party to a contract with Senet to deliver an updated definitive feasibility study for the Kobada project. As at June 30, 2020, the remaining amount owed under the contract is approximately $515,000. MINERAL PROPERTY UPDATE KOBADA Kobada is a near-surface gold project that has a mineral resource base of approximately 1.2Moz Measured and Indicated and 1.1Moz Inferred. The project is located in Mali, Africa's 3rd largest gold producing nation, 125 km southwest of its capital, Bamako. On June 17, 2020, the Company filed an updated technical report under National Instrument 43-101 for the definitive feasibility study on its Kobada gold project. Highlights of the definitive feasibility study include: Average annual production of 100,000 ounces of gold per annum for the first five years of operation;

Total gold production of 728,654 ounces over 9.4-year life of mine, based on current reserves; 8 Average total operating cash costs $704 (U.S.) per oz for the life of mine (LOM);

LOM all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $782 (U.S.) per oz;

all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $782 (U.S.) per oz; Pretax net present value discounted at 5 per cent of $283.9-million (U.S.) with an internal rate of return of 45.5 per cent and a posttax NPV discounted at 5 per cent of $226-million (U.S.) with an IRR of 41.1 per cent at $1,530 (U.S.) per oz gold;

$283.9-million (U.S.) with an internal rate of return of 45.5 per cent and a posttax NPV discounted at 5 per cent of $226-million (U.S.) with an IRR of 41.1 per cent at $1,530 (U.S.) per oz gold; Kobada gold project capital expenditure of $125-million (U.S.) (plus a contingency of $11-million (U.S.));

$125-million (U.S.) (plus a contingency of $11-million (U.S.)); Total project capital expenditure payback of 3.82 years from start of production, based on a $1,530- (U.S.)-per-ounce gold price;

(U.S.)-per-ounce gold price; Total project net cash flows after tax and capital expenditure of $327-million (U.S.);

$327-million (U.S.); A separate stand-alone11-megawatt hybrid solar/thermal power plant to supply power to the Kobada gold project financed by an independent power producer with power purchased at a very competitive kilowatt-hour rate and significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions;

stand-alone11-megawatt hybrid solar/thermal power plant to supply power to the Kobada gold project financed by an independent power producer with power purchased at a very competitive kilowatt-hour rate and significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions; Total proven and probable mineral reserve has increased to 754,800 ounces of gold, a 48-per-cent increase from the mineral reserve estimate in the 2016 feasibility study of the company with respect to the Kobada gold project;

48-per-cent increase from the mineral reserve estimate in the 2016 feasibility study of the company with respect to the Kobada gold project; Pit-constrained mineral resource estimate in the inferred category increased to 1,138,810 ounces of gold with an average grade of 1.33 grams per tonne gold, representing an 11.2-per-cent increase in resource and 37-per-cent increase in average grade;

mineral resource estimate in the inferred category increased to 1,138,810 ounces of gold with an average grade of 1.33 grams per tonne gold, representing an 11.2-per-cent increase in resource and 37-per-cent increase in average grade; High measured and indicated resource to reserve conversion rate of 84 per cent;

Updated 2020 mineral reserve estimate represents an increase of 48 per cent in ounces and 114 per cent in tonnes compared with the 2016 feasibility study;

Further potential remains to significantly increase the resource and reserve along strike and depth at the Kobada gold project. Hybrid Power Solution On June 23, 2020, the Company entered into a partnership with DRA Nexus, a diversified global engineering, project delivery and operations management group, to build and install a hybrid power solution on its fully permitted Kobada gold project in southern Mali. This landmark installation will enable African Gold to increase the environmental sustainability of the Kobada gold project, in turn differentiating African Gold from its peers and potentially attracting partnership opportunities from green energy funds, socially responsible investment managers, family offices and endowment funds. Highlights of the power system include: Significant annual power savings over a conventional thermal power system of more than 22 per cent or $5-million on cost of power;

$5-million on cost of power; Environmental sustainability targeted through significant pollution reduction: Over five million litres of heavy fuel oil (HFO); Over 14 million kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions; o Over 8,000 kg of carbon monoxide emissions;

o Over 720 kg of unburned hydrocarbons; o Over 34,000 kg of sulphur dioxide;

o Nearly 62,000 kg of nitrogen oxides;

Stand-alone project with an over-the-fence power solution for Kobada at a low unit rate of power;

project with an over-the-fence power solution for Kobada at a low unit rate of power; Fully financed through DRA Nexus and Senergy to deliver a flexible and derisked solution;

Power requirement of 11.2 kilowatts per tonne versus 18 to 26 kilowatts per tonne on similar mines in the region. African Gold will partner with DRA Nexus to implement a hybrid power plant combining photovoltaic solar panels and thermal generators and a battery storage system for the Kobada gold project. This partnership with DRA Nexus will control costs and improve efficiency by: 9 Reducing the total cost of energy: The cost of thermal generators is predominantly driven by the fuel cost and generator efficiency. By adding solar PV and energy storage system, the overall energy cost can be significantly reduced. The battery energy storage system (BESS) also allows for a reduction in generator run time, allowing for operations and maintenance savings. Improving reliability: The DRA Nexus solution will include a BESS that will act as a redundant heavy fuel oil (HFO) generator, increasing the overall reliability of the system. This will reduce unplanned outages and downtime. Fast service and repairs: The generator suppliers have a strong presence in the region with knowledgeable and efficient service teams. This will also allow the Company to significantly reduce energy costs and minimize emissions, whilst ensuring the reliability of the system. The BESS will provide additional redundancy to the thermal plant and will be fully integrated with the mining operations to ensure continuous operation of the mine. The thermal generators are widely used in the region and were selected for their reliability and fuel efficiency. The HFO generators are combined with high-speed diesel generators to ensure the overall system is running at its optimal load capacity. The photovoltaic modules will be mono-PERC crystalline technology supplied by established manufacturers with a 25-year guarantee. The PV array will consist of single-axis trackers to maximize the potential solar resource and provide a flatter generation profile. The facility includes a power conversion system (PCS) and power management system (PMS). The PCS is the system that charges and discharges the battery. The PMS ensures a robust and stable energy source, which prioritizes security of supply, as well as continuous monitoring and optimization of the system. The PMS will take responsibility for both supply-side and demand-side management to reduce and optimize overall system risk. Metallurgical testwork further confirmed that the ore at the Kobada gold project is categorized as soft, with a bond work index of 1.4 kilowatt-hour per tonne. The low index, coupled with an optimized flowsheet and an advanced power management system, will result in energy consumption of 11.2 to 13.4 kilowatts per tonne of run of mill processed, compared with other mines treating oxides at 26.14 kilowatt-hours per tonne. This is expected significantly to reduce annual cost of energy and footprint. COVID 19 Update There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection reported by any of the Company's employees or contractors. As per Malian regulations, the Company has enacted a strict response plan to ensure the well- being of its employees and contractors. The Company regards the health and safety of its employees and the communities in which it operates as its highest priority. The Company's activities remain unaffected. On the ground, the work force has been reduced to key personnel only and continues to operate with strict social distancing rules. The Company will continue to review its response to COVID-19 to ensure the well-being of its employees and the business are safeguarded, especially as lockdown restrictions are lifted and employees start returning to work. Although all international travel in Mali remains suspended, the Company has implemented a rapid response plan to ensure operational readiness when the restrictions are lifted by the Malian government. The capitalized exploration and evaluation costs associated with the Kobada property at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are as follows: 10 Kobada June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Opening balance $ 27,476,812 $ 23,624,076 Drilling and feasibility study 402,051 2,415,528 Project management/ engineering 1,387,493 744,276 Site development and maintenance 107,182 273,166 Camp 186,520 211,599 Geologists - 2,625 Assays and sampling 104,612 38,896 Vehicle rent and maintenance 38,112 42,733 Travel 7,034 94,091 Security - 830 Permits - 28,992 Ending balance $ 29,709,816 $ 27,476,812 USE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS, OFF BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS AND CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS The Company has not entered into any specialized financial agreements to minimize its investment risk, currency risk or commodity risk. There are no off-balance sheet arrangements that are likely to have a material effect or future effect on the Company's financial condition that have not been disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. Additional disclosure concerning the Company's contractual obligations is provided in Note 4 and Note 9 in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, copies of which are filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Related party transactions are in the normal course of business and are recorded at the amount agreed to between the parties. Stan Bharti, CEO and Chairman of the Company, is the Executive Chairman of Forbes & Manhattan, Inc. ("F&M"), a corporation that provides administrative and consulting services to the Company, including but not limited to strategic planning and business development. F&M charges a monthly consulting fee of CDN$25,000 ($18,314) totalling CDN$150,000 ($109,882) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (June 30, 2019 - CDN$150,000 ($112,485)). As of June 30, 2020, CDN$113,000 ($82,918) (December 31, 2019 - CDN$113,000 ($87,000)) was owed to F&M. The amount owing is unsecured, non-interest bearing and due on demand. Included in accounts payable as at June 30, 2020 is CDN$84,940 ($62,327) (December 31, 2019 - CDN$215,000 ($165,529)) owed to other key management personnel. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company issued a total of nil stock options to directors and officers of the Company (June 30, 2019 - nil) and recorded $222,918 in share-based payments (June 30, 2019 $139,135) in relation to the amortization of the estimated fair value of options granted during the year ended December 31, 2019. On January 31, 2020, Stan Bharti, CEO and Chairman of the Company subscribed for 179,500 units of the Company. On April 23, 2020, F&M, a company for which Stan Bharti is Executive Chairman, subscribed for 1,400,000 units of the Company and other key management personnel subscribed for 150,000 units of the Company. (See quarterly highlights in the Overview section above). 11 In accordance with IAS 24, key management personnel are those having authority and responsibility for planning, directing, and controlling the activities of the Company directly or indirectly, including any directors (executive and non-executive) of the Company The remuneration of directors and key management of the Company was as follows for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Remuneration $ 196,542 $ 178,843 $ 361,019 $ 336,280 Share-based payments 175,537 139,135 222,918 139,135 Short term employee benefits $ 372,079 $ 317,978 $ 583,936 $ 475,415 DISCLOSURE OF OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA The following is for disclosure of information relating to the outstanding securities of the Company: As at the date of this MD&A the Company had 148,969,948 common shares issued and outstanding. As at the date of this MD&A the Company had 64,338,205 warrants outstanding. If all the warrant were exercised 64,338,205 common shares would be issued for gross proceeds of $20,871,907. As at the date of this MD&A the Company had 12,223,335 stock options outstanding. If all the options were exercised, 12,223,335 common shares would be issued for gross proceeds of $3,129,875. RISK FACTORS The Company's recorded value of its mineral properties is based on historical costs that expect to be recovered in the future. The Company's recoverability evaluation is based on market conditions for minerals, underlying mineral resources associated with the properties and future costs that may be required for ultimate realization through the mining operations or by sale. The Company is in an industry that is exposed to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: COVID-19 The Company's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of respiratory illness caused by COVID-19. The Company cannot accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on its operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations with the Company, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect the Company's operations and ability to finance its operations. The Government of Mali has implemented enhanced screening and quarantine measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Effective March 20, 2020, the government has prohibited flights coming from countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Malian government has also closed land borders to passenger traffic. 12 There have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection reported by any of the Company`s employees or contractors. As per Malian regulations, the Company has enacted a strict response plan to ensure the well- being of its employees and contractors. The Company regards the health and safety of its employees and the communities in which we operate as our highest priority. The Company's activities remain unaffected. On the ground, the workforce has been reduced to key personnel only and continues to operate with strict social distancing rules. The Company will continue to review its response to Covid-19 to ensure the well-being of its employees and the business are safeguarded, especially as lockdown restrictions are lifted and employees start returning to work. Although, all international travel in Mali remains suspended, the Company has implemented a rapid response plan to ensure operational readiness when the restrictions are lifted by Malian government. Fair Value and Foreign Exchange Risk The carrying amount of cash and cash equivalents, receivables, and accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximates their fair value because of the short-term maturities of these items. The Company has operations in Canada, Barbados, and West Africa and as such, transactions are settled in local currencies or the United States Dollar. Given this scenario, AGG's operating businesses and financial reporting results and cash flows are exposed to risks associated with foreign currency fluctuations. Price Volatility Any future earnings will be directly related to the price of precious and base metals. Such prices fluctuate over time and are affected by numerous factors beyond the control of the Company. Political and Economic Risk The Company's operations in West Africa are affected by West Africa's unpredictable and potentially unstable political and economic environment. There is the risk that this situation could deteriorate further and adversely affect the Company's operations. Environmental Operations, development, and exploration projects could potentially be affected by environmental laws and regulations of the country in which activities are undertaken. The environmental standards continue to change, and the global trend is to a longer, more complex process. Although the Company continuously reviews environmental matters and undertakes to comply with changes as expeditiously as possible, there is no assurance that existing or future environmental regulations will not materially adversely affect AGG's financial conditions, liquidity, or results of operations. Certain environmental issues, such as storm events, storage seepage, dust and noise emissions, while having been assessed and strategies based on best practices have been adopted, there can be no assurance an unforeseen event will occur which could have a material effect on the viability of the Company's business and affairs. Licences and Permits, Laws and Regulations The Company's exploration activities require permits and approvals from various government authorities, and are subject to extensive federal, state and local laws and regulations governing prospecting, development, production, transportation, exports, taxes, labour standards, occupational health and safety, mine safety and other matters. Such laws and regulations are subject to change, can become more stringent and compliance can therefore become more time consuming and costly. In addition, the Company may be required to compensate those suffering loss or damage by reason of its activities. There can be no assurance that the 13 Company will be able to maintain or obtain all necessary licences, permits and approvals that may be required to explore and develop its properties, commence construction or to operate its mining facilities. The costs and potential delays associated with obtaining or maintaining the necessary authorizations and licenses and complying with these authorizations, licenses and applicable laws and regulations could stop or materially delay or restrict the Company from proceeding with the exploration of its mineral properties. Any failure to comply with applicable laws, regulations, authorizations or licenses, even if inadvertent, could result in interruption or termination of exploration, development or mining operations or logistics operations, or material fines, penalties or other liabilities that could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, reputation, properties, results of operations, financial condition, prospects or community relations. Claims, lawsuits, and injunctions may be brought by parties looking to prevent the Company from advancing its projects. The Company can make no assurance that it will be able to maintain or obtain all of the required mineral licenses and authorizations on a timely basis, if at all. Illegal Miners The Company's mining concessions are held in remote areas of Mali and Burkina Faso where artisanal and illegal miners are present. As the Company further explores and advances mining projects towards production, the Governments must evict or negotiate with illegal miners operating on the Company's mining concessions illegally. There is risk that such illegal miners may oppose the Company's operations and efforts to evict them from the Company's mining concessions may result in violence, the destruction of the Company's property, the physical occupation of the Company's current mine or a disruption to the planned development and/or to mining and processing operations; all of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company. Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates May be Inaccurate There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating mineral resources and mineral reserves, including many factors beyond the control of the Company. Such estimates are a subjective process, and the accuracy of any mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate is a function of the quantity and quality of available data and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation. These amounts are estimates only and the actual level of mineral recovery from such deposits may be different. Differences between management's assumptions, including economic assumptions such as metal prices and market conditions, could have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial position and results of operations. Title to Properties The acquisition of title to resource properties is a very detailed and time-consuming process. There is no guarantee that such title will not be challenged or impaired. There may be challenges to the title of the properties in which the Company may have an interest, which, if successful, could result in the loss or reduction of the Company's interest in the properties. Going Concern As is common with exploration companies, the Company's ability to continue its on-going and planned exploration activities and continue operations as a going concern, is dependent upon the recoverability of costs incurred to date on mineral properties, the existence of economically recoverable reserves, and the ability to obtain necessary equity financing from time to time. Competition The Company competes with many other mining companies that have substantially greater resources than the Company. Such competition may result in the Company being unable to acquire desired properties, recruit 14 or retain qualified employees or acquire the capital necessary to fund its operations and develop its properties. The Company's inability to compete with other mining companies for these resources would have a material adverse effect on the Company's results of operation and business. Dependence on Outside Parties The Company has relied upon consultants, engineers, and others, and intends to rely on these parties for development, construction, and operating expertise. Substantial expenditures are required to establish mineral reserves through drilling, to carry out environmental and social impact assessments, to develop metallurgical processes to extract the metal from the ore. If such parties' work is deficient or negligent or is not completed in a timely manner, it could have a material adverse effect on the Company. Share Price Fluctuations The market price of securities of many companies, particularly exploration stage companies, experience wide fluctuations in price that are not necessarily related to the operating performance, underlying asset values or prospects of such companies. There can be no assurance that fluctuations in the Company's share price will not occur. Conflicts of Interest Certain of the Company's directors and officers serve or may agree to serve as directors or officers of other companies and, to the extent that such other companies may participate in ventures in which the Company may participate, the directors of the Company may have a conflict of interest in negotiating and concluding terms respecting such participation. Interest Rate Risk Interest rate risk is the risk that future cash flows will fluctuate as a result of changes in market interest rates. The Company does not have any borrowings. Interest rate risk is limited to potential decreases on the interest rate offered on cash and cash equivalents held with chartered Canadian financial institutions. Sensitivity to a plus or minus 1% change in the interest rates could impact any renewals or extensions of term deposits which would have no significant impact on the net loss due to the immateriality of the interest earned. Liquidity Risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they become due. The Company's policy is to ensure that it will always have sufficient cash to allow it to meet its liabilities when they become due, under both normal and stressed conditions, without incurring unacceptable losses or risking damage to the Company's reputation. The key to success in managing liquidity is the degree of certainty in the cash flow projections. If future cash flows are fairly uncertain, the liquidity risk increases. At June 30, 2020, AGG had a cash balance of $408,249 and current liabilities of $5,318,950. As outlined in Note 2 of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company may be required to obtain additional financing for working capital and continued exploration and development of its properties. Credit Risk Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Company if a customer or a counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations. The Company is exposed to credit risk in its cash and cash equivalents and receivables. The maximum credit risk represented by the Company's financial assets is represented by their carrying amounts. Concentration of credit risk exists with respect to the Company's cash and cash equivalents as substantially the entire amount is held at a single major Canadian financial institution. Credit risk on cash and cash equivalents is minimized by depositing with only reputable financial institutions. 15 Management has reviewed the receivable balances and determined that the balances are collectible as they are Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) rebates from the Government of Canada; accordingly, there have been no allowance for doubtful accounts recorded. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES Management is often required to make judgments, assumptions and estimates in the application of generally accepted accounting principles that have a significant impact on the financial results of AGG. A comprehensive discussion of AGG's significant accounting policies is contained in note 3 to the annual consolidated financial statements. As is common with exploration companies, the Company's ability to continue its on-going and planned exploration activities and continue operations as a going concern, is dependent upon the recoverability of costs incurred to date on mineral properties, the existence of economically recoverable reserves, and the ability to obtain necessary equity financing from time to time. Should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern, amounts realized from disposal of its assets (primarily its mining properties) on a liquidation basis may be significantly less than their carrying amounts. Management continues to pursue various alternatives, including private placements, to raise capital. It is not possible to determine with certainty the success or adequacy of this or other initiatives. The following is a discussion of the accounting estimates that are critical in determining AGG's financial results. Impairment Assets, including property and equipment, and deferred exploration expenditures, are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that their carrying amounts exceed their recoverable amounts. There are a few circumstances that would warrant a test for impairment of deferred exploration expenditures, which include: the expiry of the right to explore, substantive expenditure on further exploration is not planned, exploration for and evaluation of the mineral resources in the area have not led to discovery of commercially viable quantities, and/or sufficient data exists to show that the carrying amount of the asset is unlikely to be recovered in full from successful development or by sale. If information becomes available suggesting impairment, the amount capitalized is written off in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) during the period the new information becomes available. In the determination of carrying values and impairment charges, management looks at the higher of recoverable amount or fair value less costs to sell. These determinations and their individual assumptions require that management make a decision based on the best available information at each reporting period. Disclosure Controls and Procedures and Internal Controls over Financial Reporting There were no significant changes to the Company's internal control over its financial reporting for the six months ended June 30, 2020, which have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal control over financial reporting. 16 As of June 30, 2020, the Company evaluated its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting. These evaluations were carried out under the supervision of the Company's chief executive officer and chief financial officer. Based on these evaluations, the chief executive officer and chief financial officer concluded that the design and operation of these internal controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting was effective. Recent Accounting Pronouncements The International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") or the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committees ("IFRIC") have issued a number of new or revised standards or interpretations that have been adopted by the Company. IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements and IAS 8 - Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements ("IAS 1") and IAS 8 - Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors ("IAS 8") were amended in October 2018 to refine the definition of materiality and clarify its characteristics. The revised definition focuses on the idea that information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general-purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements. There was no impact on the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements on adoption of IAS 1 on January 1, 2020. 17 Attachments Original document

