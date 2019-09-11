African Petroleum : Change of Name and New OSE Ticker

11 September 2019
African Petroleum Corporation Limited ("African Petroleum" or the "Company")
Change of Name and New OSE Ticker
Reference is made to the announcement released by African Petroleum (OSE ticker: APCL) on 30 August 2019, regarding completion of the agreement to combine with PetroNor E&P Ltd ("PetroNor") against the issuance of approximately 816 million consideration shares in African Petroleum (the "Transaction"). The name change to PetroNor E&P Limited has now been registered. The Company will trade under the new name PetroNor E&P Limited and with new ticker "PNOR" from tomorrow, 12 September 2019. The ISIN will not change as a result of the name change.
This announcement is subject to disclosure pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
