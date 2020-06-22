Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited    AFT   NZAFTE0001S4

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(AFT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADMIN: AFT: Nathan Hukill resigns from AFTâ™S BoardOpens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 04:52pm EDT

Market and media release

22 June 2020

Nathan Hukill resigns from AFT'S Board

AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX; AFT, ASX; AFP) today announces Nathan Hukill, president of the company's former major shareholder CRG, has resigned as a non-executive director of AFT.

The move follows AFT's $74 million capital restructure1, which has seen CRG, a specialist healthcare investor, sell the 16 million shares it held in the company. CRG sold its stake because its fund that made the investment is now returning capital to investors. CRG also provided debt facilities to AFT which were refinanced earlier this year.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited Managing Director Dr Hartley Atkinson said: "Nate and CRG have played a pivotal role in driving the transformation of AFT. When CRG first provided finance to and invested in AFT in 2014 we were a small privately-owned pharma company almost totally focussed on Australasia.

"Since then, with CRG's assistance, AFT has grown to become an NZX and ASX-listed company with global aspirations, annual sales exceeding $100 million and a market capitalisation of circa $420 million.

"The AFT board is very grateful for the support CRG and Nate have provided through this period. We thank them on behalf of all shareholders and wish them well for the future."

Mr Hukill's resignation is effective immediately and AFT will consider the appointment of a replacement in the coming months.

For and on behalf of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited by Malcolm Tubby, Chief Financial Officer.

For more information:

Investors

Media

Dr Hartley Atkinson

Richard Inder

Managing Director

The Project

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Tel: +64 21 645 643

Tel: +64 9488 0232

1Details of the capital restructure were announced to the NZX on 10 June 2020(CLICK HERE)

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT is a growing multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products across a wide range of therapeutic categories which are distributed across all major pharmaceutical distribution channels: over-the-counter (OTC), prescription and hospital. Our product portfolio comprises both proprietary and in-licensed products, and includes patented, branded and generic drugs. Our business model is to develop and in-license products for sale by our own dedicated sales teams in our home markets of Australia and New Zealand and in certain Southeast Asian markets, and to out-license our products to local licensees and distributors to over 125 countries around the world. For more information about the company, visit our website www.aftpharm.com.

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 20:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
04:52pADMIN : AFT: Nathan Hukill resigns from AFTâ™S BoardOpens in a new Window
PU
06/16AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : AFGT announcements capital raising to support liquidity - ..
PU
06/16AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : AFGT announcements capital raising to support liquidity - ..
PU
06/16AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : AFGT announcements capital raising to support liquidity - ..
PU
06/16AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : AFGT announcements capital raising to support liquidity - ..
PU
06/16AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : AFGT announcements capital raising to support liquidity - ..
PU
06/15AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces opening of share purchase plan
AQ
06/14AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Issue of ordinary sharesOpens in a new Window
PU
06/12OFFER : AFT: AFGT annoucements capital raising to support liquidityOpens in a ne..
PU
06/11AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces successful completion of placement
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 126 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
Net income 2021 13,6 M 8,80 M 8,80 M
Net Debt 2021 32,3 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 427 M 277 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,34 NZD
Last Close Price 4,14 NZD
Spread / Highest target 4,83%
Spread / Average Target 4,83%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hartley Atkinson Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
David Mark Flacks Chairman
Malcolm Tubby Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Douglas John Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Marree Atkinson Executive Director & Chief of Staff
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED18.29%273
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.40%378 934
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.33%307 054
NOVARTIS AG-5.51%201 033
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.35%196 627
PFIZER, INC.-14.70%185 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group