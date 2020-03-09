AFT Pharmaceuticals : Market Trading Update Opens in a new Window

Market and media release 10 March 2020

AFT Pharmaceuticals trading update

AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX; AFT, ASX; AFP) today reports it is seeing strong current demand for its cold and influenza related medicines as customers build stocks following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Our Australasian over-the-counter and hospital businesses have seen strong demand for our injectable antibiotics, our suite of analgesics (including our patented Maxigesic® pain relief products) and for our supplements such as Vitamin C Liposachets®.

Meanwhile, international demand for the company's Maxigesic medicines has also been strong and we have been working with our international partners to ensure an uninterrupted supply to our global customer base. This is not without challenges, given disruption to global trade routes caused by the virus. However, we are confident that any financial impact on the global business could in part be offset our local sales gains.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Dr Hartley Atkinson said: "As news of the Covid-19 outbreak emerged at the start of this year, we moved quickly to significantly build stocks of our key medicines in Australasia and we have been rewarded for this foresight.

"By way of example, we sold $1.2m of Vitamin C Liposachets in New Zealand over 3 days alone which represented our prior 12 months sales.

"AFT meanwhile supplies to hospitals across Australasia the injectable antibiotic Piptaz, which is used to treat pneumonia, a potential complication of the Covid-19 virus. We have seen strong demand for this product and our other injectable antibiotics as our Australian based customers have increased stocks in preparation for the possibility of a more serious outbreak.

"While we have seen an uplift of revenue, it has come late in the financial year. We are therefore retaining our guidance for an operating profit for the 12 months to 31 March 2020 of $18.8 million to $21.8 million, although we now expect a result that is at the mid to upper end of this range," Dr Atkinson said.

"AFT is monitoring developments related to the Covid-19 outbreak closely. At present we are unable to say with any certainty whether demand will be sustained beyond the end of the current financial year and if so for how long.

"Importantly we have a diverse range of products from injectable antibiotics to patented analgesic and eyecare products. We will update the market as necessary"

