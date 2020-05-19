AFT Pharmaceuticals : Preliminary Final Report - Investor PresentationOpens in a new Window
0
05/19/2020 | 06:13pm EDT
Working to improve your health
INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 RESULTS
INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020
Important Notice
This presentation has been prepared by AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited ("AFT"), to provide a general overview of the performance of AFT for the financial year ended 31 March 2020. It is not prepared for any other purpose and must not be provided to any person other than the intended recipient. This presentation should be read in conjunction with AFT's annual report, market releases and other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements, which are available at www.nzx.comand www.asx.com.au.
All amounts are disclosed in New Zealand dollars (NZ$) unless otherwise indicated. All references to FY20XX appearing in this presentation are to the financial year ending 31 March 20XX, unless otherwise indicated.
This presentation is not a recommendation, offer or invitation to acquire AFT's securities or other form of financial advice or disclosure document. While reasonable care has been taken in compiling this presentation, none of AFT nor its subsidiaries, directors, employees, agents or advisers (to the maximum extent permitted by law) gives any warranty or representation (express or implied) of the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in it nor takes any responsibility for it. The information in this presentation has not been and will not be independently verified or audited.
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and comments about future events, including with respect to the financial condition, results, operations and business of AFT. These statements are based on management's current expectations, which may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct, and the actual events or results may differ materially and adversely from these statements.
Past performance information given in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon (and is not) an indication of future performance.
2
INVESTOR PRESENTATION May 2020
Introduction to AFT
120
10 year Operating Revenue CAGR of 14%
100
m
80
60
$
40
20
-
'05
'06
'07
'08
'09
'10
'11
'12
'13
'14
'15
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
AFT Pharmaceuticals develops, licenses, and sells a range of medical products globally.
In Australasia, our product line now extends to over 125 prescription and non-prescription products. Maxigesic is a key growth driver in international markets.
We have offices in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney and Auckland (our HQ).
We export or license our products to more than 125 countries
Listed on the NZX (NZX.AFT) with a secondary listing on the ASX (ASX.AFP)
Market capitalisation of ~NZ$400 million
3
INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020
FY 2020 Highlights
40%
Increase in no. countries Maxigesic sold in to
28
24%
Increase in operating revenue to
NZ$105.6m
87%
Increase in normalised operating profit1 to
NZ$11.4m
229%
Increase in normalized net profit after tax to
NZ$5.3m
$13.8m Increase in operating cashflow to
NZ$14.9m
239%
Increase in shareholders equity to
NZ$17.3m
4
1
Operating Profit of $21.2m less non recurring gain of $9.8m
INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020
Revenue Growth in Home and International Markets
Continued growth in established markets of Australia and NZ
Significant growth in Southeast Asia and Rest of World starting to come through post registration and distribution agreements
FY2019
FY2020
FY2019
FY2020
50.0
50.3
60.0
61.4
2.5%
4.7%
40.0
50.0
6.9%
8.6%
$ m
30.0
26.8
$ m
40.0
30.1
30.0
31.5%
20.0
58.2%
28.5%
20.0
59.1%
9.1
10.0
5.9
2.1
10.0
4.9
-
-
22% 12%
55% 130%
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of World
Southeast Asia
5
Financial performance - Revenue by region and channel
INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020
6
NZ$000's
FY2019
FY2020
Australia
50,304
59.1%
61,428
58.2%
YoY growth
12.6%
22.1%
New Zealand
26,796
31.5%
30,108
28.5%
YoY growth
5.4%
12.4%
Rest of World
5,885
6.9%
9,131
8.6%
YoY growth
63.4%
55.2%
Southeast Asia
2,142
2.5%
4,930
4.7%
YoY growth
66.5%
130.2%
Group
85,127
100%
105,597
100%
YoY growth
13.5%
24.0%
10%
26%
64%
29%
58%
13%
16%
8%
76%
2% 14%
84%
16%
60% 24%
Hospital
Prescription
Over-the-counter
INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020
Abbreviated Consolidated Income Statement
Operating leverage starting to show as revenue continues to grow. Expenses largely falling as a % of revenue.
NZ$'000's year ended 31 March
2020
% of
2019
% of
revenue
revenue
Revenue
105,597
85,127
Gross Profit
48,265
45.7%
40,730
47.8%
Underlying Operating Expenses and Other Income
(36,843)
34.9%
(34,614)
40.7%
Underlying Operating Profit
11,422
10.8%
6,116
7.2%
Non-recurring Gain
9,784
-
Operating Profit
21,206
6,116
Financing expenses and income
(8,329)
(8,375)
Tax Expense
(185)
(168)
Net Profit /(Loss) after tax
12,692
(2,427)
7
Abbreviated Balance Sheet
Replaced short term debt with longer term debt at more commercial rates
Significant increase in shareholders equity
NZ$'000's year ended 31 March
2020
2019
Current assets
49,217
44,345
Cash
6,119
6,916
Non-current assets
31,716
12,334
Total assets
87,052
63,595
2020
Current liabilities
23,102
16,754
Current interest bearing liabilities
2,000
41,750
MAY
Non-current liabilities
3,495
-
PRESENTATION
Non-current interest bearing liabilities
41,200
-
Total liabilities
69,797
58,504
INVESTOR
Total equity
17,255
5,091
Total liabilities and equity
87,052
63,595
8
Abbreviated Cashflow
Significant increase in operating cashflow
INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020
NZ$'000's year ended 31 March
2020
2019
Net cash from operating activities
14,878
1,067
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,562)
(4,884)
Net cash (used) / generated from financing activities
(9,117)
3,723
Net increase / (decrease) in cash
(801)
(94)
Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
4
240
Opening cash and cash equivalents
6,916
6,770
Closing cash and cash equivalents
6,119
6,916
9
INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020
Normalised Operating Profit progress
NZ$ million
Investment phase over FY15-18 showing large payback
Operating profit for FY21 expected to be in the range of NZ$14-18m
20
15
10
5
-
'10
'11
'12
'13
'14
'15
'16
(5)
'17
'18
'19
'20
$6m
'21
(10)
$11m
$14m - $18m
(15)
10
INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020
New Products build Revenue Pipeline
Maxigesic IV registrations successfully completed - 21 countries (18 European, Australia, New Zealand, UAE)
Maxigesic Oral Liquid registration underway in
Europe, Australia and New Zealand
Maxigesic Hot Drink Sachets registration underway December 2019
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 22:12:09 UTC