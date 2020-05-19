Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited    AFT   NZAFTE0001S4

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(AFT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFT Pharmaceuticals : Preliminary Final Report - Investor PresentationOpens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 06:13pm EDT

Working to improve your health

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 RESULTS

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020

Important Notice

This presentation has been prepared by AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited ("AFT"), to provide a general overview of the performance of AFT for the financial year ended 31 March 2020. It is not prepared for any other purpose and must not be provided to any person other than the intended recipient. This presentation should be read in conjunction with AFT's annual report, market releases and other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements, which are available at www.nzx.comand www.asx.com.au.

All amounts are disclosed in New Zealand dollars (NZ$) unless otherwise indicated. All references to FY20XX appearing in this presentation are to the financial year ending 31 March 20XX, unless otherwise indicated.

This presentation is not a recommendation, offer or invitation to acquire AFT's securities or other form of financial advice or disclosure document. While reasonable care has been taken in compiling this presentation, none of AFT nor its subsidiaries, directors, employees, agents or advisers (to the maximum extent permitted by law) gives any warranty or representation (express or implied) of the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in it nor takes any responsibility for it. The information in this presentation has not been and will not be independently verified or audited.

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and comments about future events, including with respect to the financial condition, results, operations and business of AFT. These statements are based on management's current expectations, which may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct, and the actual events or results may differ materially and adversely from these statements.

Past performance information given in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon (and is not) an indication of future performance.

2

INVESTOR PRESENTATION May 2020

Introduction to AFT

120

10 year Operating Revenue CAGR of 14%

100

m

80

60

$

40

20

-

'05

'06

'07

'08

'09

'10

'11

'12

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

  • AFT Pharmaceuticals develops, licenses, and sells a range of medical products globally.
  • In Australasia, our product line now extends to over 125 prescription and non-prescription products. Maxigesic is a key growth driver in international markets.
  • We have offices in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney and Auckland (our HQ).
  • We export or license our products to more than 125 countries
  • Listed on the NZX (NZX.AFT) with a secondary listing on the ASX (ASX.AFP)
  • Market capitalisation of ~NZ$400 million

3

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020

FY 2020 Highlights

40%

Increase in no. countries Maxigesic sold in to

28

24%

Increase in operating revenue to

NZ$105.6m

87%

Increase in normalised operating profit1 to

NZ$11.4m

229%

Increase in normalized net profit after tax to

NZ$5.3m

$13.8m Increase in operating cashflow to

NZ$14.9m

239%

Increase in shareholders equity to

NZ$17.3m

4

1

Operating Profit of $21.2m less non recurring gain of $9.8m

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020

Revenue Growth in Home and International Markets

  • Continued growth in established markets of Australia and NZ
  • Significant growth in Southeast Asia and Rest of World starting to come through post registration and distribution agreements

FY2019

FY2020

FY2019

FY2020

50.0

50.3

60.0

61.4

2.5%

4.7%

40.0

50.0

6.9%

8.6%

$ m

30.0

26.8

$ m

40.0

30.1

30.0

31.5%

20.0

58.2%

28.5%

20.0

59.1%

9.1

10.0

5.9

2.1

10.0

4.9

-

-

22% 12%

55% 130%

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of World

Southeast Asia

5

Financial performance - Revenue by region and channel

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020

6

NZ$000's

FY2019

FY2020

Australia

50,304

59.1%

61,428

58.2%

YoY growth

12.6%

22.1%

New Zealand

26,796

31.5%

30,108

28.5%

YoY growth

5.4%

12.4%

Rest of World

5,885

6.9%

9,131

8.6%

YoY growth

63.4%

55.2%

Southeast Asia

2,142

2.5%

4,930

4.7%

YoY growth

66.5%

130.2%

Group

85,127

100%

105,597

100%

YoY growth

13.5%

24.0%

10%

26%

64%

29%

58%

13%

16%

8%

76%

2% 14%

84%

16%

60% 24%

Hospital

Prescription

Over-the-counter

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020

Abbreviated Consolidated Income Statement

  • Operating leverage starting to show as revenue continues to grow. Expenses largely falling as a % of revenue.

NZ$'000's year ended 31 March

2020

% of

2019

% of

revenue

revenue

Revenue

105,597

85,127

Gross Profit

48,265

45.7%

40,730

47.8%

Underlying Operating Expenses and Other Income

(36,843)

34.9%

(34,614)

40.7%

Underlying Operating Profit

11,422

10.8%

6,116

7.2%

Non-recurring Gain

9,784

-

Operating Profit

21,206

6,116

Financing expenses and income

(8,329)

(8,375)

Tax Expense

(185)

(168)

Net Profit /(Loss) after tax

12,692

(2,427)

7

Abbreviated Balance Sheet

  • Replaced short term debt with longer term debt at more commercial rates
  • Significant increase in shareholders equity

NZ$'000's year ended 31 March

2020

2019

Current assets

49,217

44,345

Cash

6,119

6,916

Non-current assets

31,716

12,334

Total assets

87,052

63,595

2020

Current liabilities

23,102

16,754

Current interest bearing liabilities

2,000

41,750

MAY

Non-current liabilities

3,495

-

PRESENTATION

Non-current interest bearing liabilities

41,200

-

Total liabilities

69,797

58,504

INVESTOR

Total equity

17,255

5,091

Total liabilities and equity

87,052

63,595

8

Abbreviated Cashflow

  • Significant increase in operating cashflow

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020

NZ$'000's year ended 31 March

2020

2019

Net cash from operating activities

14,878

1,067

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,562)

(4,884)

Net cash (used) / generated from financing activities

(9,117)

3,723

Net increase / (decrease) in cash

(801)

(94)

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

4

240

Opening cash and cash equivalents

6,916

6,770

Closing cash and cash equivalents

6,119

6,916

9

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020

Normalised Operating Profit progress

NZ$ million

  • Investment phase over FY15-18 showing large payback
  • Operating profit for FY21 expected to be in the range of NZ$14-18m

20

15

10

5

-

'10

'11

'12

'13

'14

'15

'16

(5)

'17

'18

'19

'20

$6m

'21

(10)

$11m

$14m - $18m

(15)

10

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020

New Products build Revenue Pipeline

Maxigesic IV registrations successfully completed - 21 countries (18 European, Australia, New Zealand, UAE)

Maxigesic Oral Liquid registration underway in

Europe, Australia and New Zealand

Maxigesic Hot Drink Sachets registration underway December 2019

Maxigesic Rapid formulation completed successfully .

First filing in 2020/21 calendar year

Maxigesic Cold & Flu formulation completed successfully. First filing to occur mid 2020

Pascomer first large global multicenter study well underway - US, AU, NZ, Europe

NasoSURF pilot scale batches completed. Engineering batches to be completed August 2020

11

Maxigesic around the world

New Zealand - OTC

Launched Oct 09

CACM- OTC

Launched July 18

Nordics - RX - 3 countries

Launched - 19

Australia - OTC Launched Feb 14

UAE - OTC

Launched Jan 15

Israel - OTC

Launched Oct 17

Italy - RX

Launched April 15

Ireland - OTC

Launched July 18

Spain - OTC

Launched April 19

Belgium/Luxembourg - RX

Launch pending 20

Singapore/Malaysia

OTC launched June 18

Also sold in Brunei

Portugal - OTC

Launched April 19

France - RX

Germany - RX

Eastern Europe (11 nations) - OTC

Albania - OTC

Launch pending - 20

Launch pending - 20

Launches pending 20

Launch pending 20

Progress in global rollout of Maxigesic

Product

Maxigesic Tablets

Maxigesic IV

Maxigesic oral solution

Territories

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Licensed

125+

125+

80

68

122

122

Registered

44

42

3

-

-

-

Sold in

28

20

-

-

-

-

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020

14

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020

15

Maxigesic Countries sold and ordered

  • Expecting a more than tripling of the number of countries Maxigesic is sold in over the next 2 years

140

120

100

80

60

40

125

20

66

0

2

3

4

43

7

20

FY14

9

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

Outlook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020

Further drive International Sales

  • Keep accelerating countries launched in
  • Launch new line extensions [Maxigesic IV]

Extend International Licensing

  • Finalize licensing agreement discussions in China, Japan, LATAM and
    USA
  • Progress additional new territories added in FY2020: Canada, Chile, Columbia, Cyprus Germany, Indonesia, Pakistan, Peru and Switzerland

Drive Increased Upfront Payments

  • Maxigesic IV licensing agreements
  • Larger territories such as USA, Japan, China

Drive Local ANZ Sales

  • Drive Maxigesic sales in AU & NZ
  • New OTC launches in AU & NZ
  • New Covid19 related product launches

Improved Financials in FY21

  • Guidance Operating Profit for FY21 in range of NZ$14-18m, an expected growth of 23-58% over FY20
  • Additional cashflow will be used to retire further debt

16

Working to improve your health

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 22:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
06:13pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final ReportOpens in a new Window
PU
06:13pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final Report - Investor PresentationOpens in a..
PU
06:13pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final Report and Media ReleaseOpens in a new W..
PU
05/04GENERAL : AFT: AFT to announce full year results on May 20 2020Opens in a new Wi..
PU
04/23SECISSUE : AFT: Capital Change Notice - Issue of ordinary sharesOpens in a new W..
PU
03/23AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : finalises refinancing and gives trading update
PU
03/22MKTUPDTE : AFT: AFT finalises refinancing and gives trading update Opens in a ne..
PU
03/09AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Market Trading Update Opens in a new Window
PU
02/26AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : on track to refinance CRG team loan facility
PU
02/26GENERAL : AFT: AFT on track to refinance CRG term loan facility Opens in a new W..
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 103 M
EBIT 2020 21,4 M
Net income 2020 9,52 M
Debt 2020 43,6 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 48,5x
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,91x
EV / Sales2021 3,99x
Capitalization 460 M
Chart AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,45 NZD
Last Close Price 4,72 NZD
Spread / Highest target -26,9%
Spread / Average Target -26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hartley Atkinson Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
David Mark Flacks Chairman
Malcolm Tubby Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Douglas John Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Marree Atkinson Executive Director & Chief of Staff
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED34.86%271
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.19%396 559
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.96%308 744
PFIZER, INC.-2.83%211 473
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.35%201 221
NOVARTIS AG-10.17%187 706
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group