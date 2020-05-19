AFT Pharmaceuticals : Preliminary Final ReportOpens in a new Window

Log in
AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(AFT)
AFT Pharmaceuticals : Preliminary Final Report

05/19/2020 | 06:13pm EDT

Results for announcement to the market

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited

Reporting Period

12 months to 31 March 2020

Previous Reporting Period

12 months to 31 March 2019

Currency

NZ$

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from continuing

$105,597

Up 24%

operations

Total Revenue

$105,597

Up 24%

Net profit/(loss) from continuing

$12,692

Up 623%

operations

Total net profit/(loss)

$12,692

Up 623%

Interim/Final Dividend

Quoted Equity Securities:

Amount per Quoted Equity

No dividends have been paid on ordinary shares and it is

Security

currently not proposed to pay dividends.

Imputed amount per Quoted

Not Applicable

Equity Security

Record Date

Not Applicable

Dividend Payment Date

Not Applicable

Unquoted Equity Securities:

Amount per Unquoted

3.2c for each payment

Redeemable Preference Share

Imputed Amount per Unquoted

3.2c for each payment

Redeemable Preference Share

Record Dates

14 September 2019, 14 December 2019, and 14 March 2020

Dividend Payment Dates

30 September 2019, 31 December 2019, and 31 March 2020

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per Quoted

($0.10)

($0.03)

Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of the

Accompanying this announcement are the Group's audited

figures above necessary to

consolidated financial statements for the twelve months

enable the figures to be

ended 31 March 2020. These financial statements and the

understood

full year results commentary dated 20 May 2020 provide the

balance of information requirements in accordance with NZX

Listing Rule 3.5 and Appendix 2.

Pursuant to ASX listing rule 1.15.3 AFT Pharmaceuticals

Limited confirms that it continues to comply with the rules of

its home exchange (NZX Main Board).

The unquoted Redeemable Preference Shares issued on 24

March 2017 attract a dividend rate of 9.4% per annum, or

25.8 cents per share per annum. For the 30 September

2019, 31 December 2019 and 31 March 2020 quarter ends,

50% of the dividend was paid in cash and included in the

above table. For the 30 June 2019 quarter end no cash

dividends were paid. The remaining 50% of dividends net of

withholding taxes for the 30 September 2019, 31 December

2019 and 31 March 2020 quarter ends together with 100% of

the dividends net of withholding taxes for the 30 June 2019

quarter end have been accumulated in the Redeemable

Preference Share Reserve.

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised to

Malcolm Tubby

make this announcement

Contact person for this

Malcolm Tubby, Chief Financial Officer,

announcement

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Contact phone number

+64 9 488 0232

Contact email address

malcolm@aftpharm.com

Date of release through MAP

20 May 2020

Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Level 1, 129 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna, Auckland0622, New Zealand

Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN: ARBN 609 017 969

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 22:12:10 UTC
