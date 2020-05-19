AFT Pharmaceuticals : Preliminary Final ReportOpens in a new Window

Results for announcement to the market

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited

Reporting Period 12 months to 31 March 2020

Previous Reporting Period 12 months to 31 March 2019

Currency NZ$

Amount (000s) Percentage change

Revenue from continuing $105,597 Up 24%

operations

Total Revenue $105,597 Up 24%

Net profit/(loss) from continuing $12,692 Up 623%

operations

Total net profit/(loss) $12,692 Up 623%

Interim/Final Dividend

Quoted Equity Securities:

Amount per Quoted Equity No dividends have been paid on ordinary shares and it is

Security currently not proposed to pay dividends.

Imputed amount per Quoted Not Applicable

Equity Security

Record Date Not Applicable

Dividend Payment Date Not Applicable

Unquoted Equity Securities:

Amount per Unquoted 3.2c for each payment

Redeemable Preference Share

Imputed Amount per Unquoted 3.2c for each payment

Redeemable Preference Share

Record Dates 14 September 2019, 14 December 2019, and 14 March 2020

Dividend Payment Dates 30 September 2019, 31 December 2019, and 31 March 2020

Current period Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per Quoted ($0.10) ($0.03)

Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of the Accompanying this announcement are the Group's audited

figures above necessary to consolidated financial statements for the twelve months

enable the figures to be ended 31 March 2020. These financial statements and the

understood full year results commentary dated 20 May 2020 provide the

balance of information requirements in accordance with NZX

Listing Rule 3.5 and Appendix 2.

Pursuant to ASX listing rule 1.15.3 AFT Pharmaceuticals

Limited confirms that it continues to comply with the rules of