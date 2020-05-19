AFT Pharmaceuticals : Preliminary Final ReportOpens in a new Window
05/19/2020 | 06:13pm EDT
Results for announcement to the market
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited
Reporting Period
12 months to 31 March 2020
Previous Reporting Period
12 months to 31 March 2019
Currency
NZ$
Amount (000s)
Percentage change
Revenue from continuing
$105,597
Up 24%
operations
Total Revenue
$105,597
Up 24%
Net profit/(loss) from continuing
$12,692
Up 623%
operations
Total net profit/(loss)
$12,692
Up 623%
Interim/Final Dividend
Quoted Equity Securities:
Amount per Quoted Equity
No dividends have been paid on ordinary shares and it is
Security
currently not proposed to pay dividends.
Imputed amount per Quoted
Not Applicable
Equity Security
Record Date
Not Applicable
Dividend Payment Date
Not Applicable
Unquoted Equity Securities:
Amount per Unquoted
3.2c for each payment
Redeemable Preference Share
Imputed Amount per Unquoted
3.2c for each payment
Redeemable Preference Share
Record Dates
14 September 2019, 14 December 2019, and 14 March 2020
Dividend Payment Dates
30 September 2019, 31 December 2019, and 31 March 2020
Current period
Prior comparable period
Net tangible assets per Quoted
($0.10)
($0.03)
Equity Security
A brief explanation of any of the
Accompanying this announcement are the Group's audited
figures above necessary to
consolidated financial statements for the twelve months
enable the figures to be
ended 31 March 2020. These financial statements and the
understood
full year results commentary dated 20 May 2020 provide the
balance of information requirements in accordance with NZX
Listing Rule 3.5 and Appendix 2.
Pursuant to ASX listing rule 1.15.3 AFT Pharmaceuticals
Limited confirms that it continues to comply with the rules of
its home exchange (NZX Main Board).
The unquoted Redeemable Preference Shares issued on 24
March 2017 attract a dividend rate of 9.4% per annum, or
25.8 cents per share per annum. For the 30 September
2019, 31 December 2019 and 31 March 2020 quarter ends,
50% of the dividend was paid in cash and included in the
above table. For the 30 June 2019 quarter end no cash
dividends were paid. The remaining 50% of dividends net of
withholding taxes for the 30 September 2019, 31 December
2019 and 31 March 2020 quarter ends together with 100% of
the dividends net of withholding taxes for the 30 June 2019
quarter end have been accumulated in the Redeemable
Preference Share Reserve.
Authority for this announcement
Name of person authorised to
Malcolm Tubby
make this announcement
Contact person for this
Malcolm Tubby, Chief Financial Officer,
announcement
AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Contact phone number
+64 9 488 0232
Contact email address
malcolm@aftpharm.com
Date of release through MAP
20 May 2020
Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Level 1, 129 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna, Auckland0622, New Zealand
Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN: ARBN 609 017 969
Disclaimer
Sales 2020
103 M
EBIT 2020
21,4 M
Net income 2020
9,52 M
Debt 2020
43,6 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
48,5x
P/E ratio 2021
27,7x
EV / Sales2020
4,91x
EV / Sales2021
3,99x
Capitalization
460 M
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
3,45 NZD
Last Close Price
4,72 NZD
Spread / Highest target
-26,9%
Spread / Average Target
-26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-26,9%
