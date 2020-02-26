Log in
AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(AFT)
AFT Pharmaceuticals : on track to refinance CRG team loan facility

02/26/2020 | 09:11pm EST
February 27, 2020

AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX; AFT, ASX; AFP) today announces that its six-year term loan facility from CRG maturing on 31 March 2020 is on track to be refinanced with a three- year term loan from a local commercial bank.

Committed term sheets have been entered into and the parties expect the agreements to be finalised shortly.

AFT expects its new facilities will result in total finance cost savings of more than $2 million per year over the term of the loan, which is due to commence at the start of the new financial year.

AFT Pharmaceuticals CFO Malcolm Tubby said: 'We are pleased to have concluded these term sheets and look forward to finalising the loan documentation. The refinancing has no impact on AFT's outlook for the current financial year and we retain our guidance for an FY20 operating profit of between $18.8m and $21.8m.'

AFT Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Dr Hartley Atkinson said: 'We thank CRG for its invaluable support over this transformative period in AFT's history which has set the company up for future growth in both local and International markets.'

For more information:

Investors

Malcolm Tubby

CFO

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Tel: +64 9488 0232

Media

Richard Inder

The Project

Tel: +64 21 645 643

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT is a growing multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products across a wide range of therapeutic categories which are distributed across all major pharmaceutical distribution channels: over-the-counter (OTC), prescription and hospital. Our product portfolio comprises both proprietary and in-licensed products, and includes patented, branded and generic drugs. Our business model is to develop and in-license products

for sale by our own dedicated sales teams in our home markets of Australia and New Zealand and in certain Southeast Asian markets, and to out-license our products to local licensees and distributors to over 125 countries around the world. For more information about the company, visit our website www.aftpharm.com.

For and on behalf of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Malcolm Tubby, CFO

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 02:10:06 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 103 M
EBIT 2020 21,4 M
Net income 2020 9,52 M
Debt 2020 43,6 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,84x
EV / Sales2021 3,11x
Capitalization 350 M
Chart AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,45  NZD
Last Close Price 3,60  NZD
Spread / Highest target -4,17%
Spread / Average Target -4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hartley Atkinson Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
David Mark Flacks Chairman
Malcolm Tubby Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Douglas John Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Marree Atkinson Executive Director & Chief of Staff
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-0.52%227
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.03%381 112
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.13%287 430
MERCK AND COMPANY-11.74%204 366
NOVARTIS-5.57%201 414
PFIZER-11.51%187 773
