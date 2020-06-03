GENERAL: AFT: AFT secures Maxigesic IVÂ® distribution in four European Opens in a new Window

Log in
06/03/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

NZX and Media release

4 June 2020

AFT secures Maxigesic IV® distribution in four Western European countries and

reports Australasian market share gains in COVID-19 medicines

AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX.AFT; ASX.AFP) today announces it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Austria's Ever Valinject (Ever) for the commercialisation of Maxigesic IV®, the intravenous form of its patented analgesic, in a significant portion of Western Europe: Germany, Austria, Italy and France.

It also announces steady market share gains and sales growth across a broad range of its Australasian over-the-counter (OTC) medicines as consumers seek protection against Covid-19 infection.

MAXIGESIC IV® DISTRIBUTION

The agreement with Ever builds on AFT's existing partnership over other Maxigesic dose forms. It will see Ever drive the launch of Maxigesic IV in Germany, Italy, France and Austria where the total analgesic market is worth US$585m1, US$545m1, US$587m1 and US$125m1 respectively.

Market data forecasts from an independent market research company, DelveInsight predicted that by 2028 Maxigesic IV could make up just under 16% of the US$553m postoperative analgesic market in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK, indicating an estimated sales volume of just under US$90m for the top 5 markets in Europe.2

AFT Managing Director, Dr Hartley Atkinson says: "Ever Valinject is a strong, dynamic partner and its sales teams are highly experienced at selling in the hospital sector including specialty and added value injectable products. Ever has an excellent understanding and track record in these markets.

"With a combined population of over 219 million3 (2019), we believe that these markets represent great potential for Maxigesic IV. We expect first sales of Maxigesic IV in Germany and Austria in late 2020, following the registration of the Maxigesic IV in 18 European countries in May 2020. Further regulatory filings will be required to finalise registrations in Italy and France prior to being able to launch in these additional countries."

Maxigesic IV has been registered in the following EU nations: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia,

Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden.

COVID-19 RELATED MEDICINES

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic AFT has seen an uptick in sales and market share in a variety of its OTC product categories, ranging from traditional cold and flu medicines through to eyecare products.

The increases were particularly strong ahead of, and during, the Covid-19 lockdowns. They have since moderated as the lockdown restrictions eased but still leave AFT's portfolio of medicines in a stronger position than they were at the same time last year.

Dr Atkinson said: "Our Australasian OTC medicine portfolio represents a core strength of the company. It is an attractive and growing business in its own right, but it also provides a launch pad for AFT to commercialise its extensive intellectual property around the world.

"We are very pleased with the sales progress and we are delighted to be able to supply products that deliver real health benefits to customers during these difficult times."

Maxigesic extends market share in Australia

In Australia Maxigesic® has increased its market share in its category to now reach an 11.1 percentage point lead on a quarterly basis over its nearest competitor7. The increase comes amid strong demand for the medicine in response to Covid-19 fears due to the recognition the medicine can offer effective relief to cold and flu symptoms.

Eyecare sales driven by an increase in screentime

More time spent in front of screens during the Covid-19 lockdown has seen an unexpected increase in sales of eyecare products. Sales of AFT's lubricating eyecare products, including Hylo-Forte®,Hylo-Fresh®,NovaTears® and Opti- soothe®, increased by 151% in April 2020 compared to the same month a year ago. This increase whilst not expected to remain at this level is consistent with AFT's growth in market share and broader market growth in the category.

Hand Sanitiser launch successful

AFT introduced its Crystawash® Hand Sanitiser in Australia and New Zealand in late May as an extension to its Crystaderm® skin antiseptic range - Crystaderm cream (the top selling antiseptic cream in New Zealand), Crystawash saline wound wash, Crystasoothe® for sunburn and burns.

Sales at the AFT list price in the first three days of launch for the new Crystawash Hand Sanitiser, available in purse packs of 50ml and 500ml pump packs, reached a pleasing NZ$436,000.

Liposomal Vitamin C: AFT reaches #1 in New Zealand pharmacies.

Sales of AFT's liposomal Vitamin C have continued to break new records. The new generation formulation uses patented liposomal technology that delivers 80% greater absorption than standard Vitamin C5.

IQVIA data for sales to New Zealand pharmacies for the first quarter of the calendar 2020 year showed that Vitamin C Liposachets® reached the #1 selling product [number of sachets sold] in the liposomal vitamin C category6.

AFT is working on expanding the liposomal vitamin category by launching a number of line extensions that will help build immunity during the winter months, including a children's version of Vitamin C Liposachets; a blackcurrant

flavoured version of Vitamin C Liposachets; and Vitamin D Liposachets.

For and on behalf of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Hartley Atkinson, CEO.

Notes to editors:

Maxigesic® IV (Paracetamol 1000mg+ Ibuprofen 300mg solution for infusion) is an intravenous formulation developed as a line extension to Maxigesic tablets, for use post-operatively in hospitals where patients cannot take an oral medicine. A major Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in Texas and Maryland USA found that Maxigesic IV provided significantly better pain relief than either paracetamol (acetaminophen) IV or ibuprofen IV alone in the same doses.4

For more information

Investors:

Media:

Dr Hartley Atkinson, CEO

Richard Inder

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd

The Project

Phone: +64 9 488 0232

+64 21 645 643

Email: hartley@aftpharm.com

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT is a growing multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products across a wide range of therapeutic categories which are distributed across all major pharmaceutical distribution channels: over-the-counter (OTC), prescription and hospital. Our product portfolio comprises both proprietary and in-licensed products, and includes patented, branded and generic drugs. Our business model is to develop and in-license products for sale by our own dedicated

sales teams in our home markets of Australia and New Zealand and in certain Southeast Asian markets, and to out-license our products to local licensees and distributors to over 125 countries around the world. For more information about the company, visit our website https://www.aftpharm.com/

About Ever Valinject GmbH

EVER Valinject GmbH founded in 1934, is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceuticals company focused on the research, development, production and commercialization of products in the areas of neurology, critical care, anaesthesia and oncology with a global headquarters in Unterach, Austria.

References:

  1. Statista, October 2019
  2. DelveInsight Report (2020). Postoperative Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028.
    3Eurostat: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php?title=Population_and_population_change_statistics
  1. Daniels SE et al. (2019) Efficacy and safety of an IV acetaminophen/ibuprofen combination after bunionectomy. A randomized, double-blind, factorial, placebo-controlled trial. Clin Ther: 41 (10), 1982-1992.
  2. Lukawski M et al (2019)New oral liposomal vitamin C formulation: properties and bioavailability. J Liposomal Res https://dol.org/10.1080/08982104.2019.1630642
  3. IQVIA™ Sell in data, A11G - VIT C INC.MINERAL COMBS, New Zealand Pharmacy Unit Sales, MQT to March 2020.
    7iRi Australian market data paracetamol-ibuprofen combination sector 20 May2020 Qtrly $sales

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 21:05:06 UTC
