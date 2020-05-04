GENERAL: AFT: AFT to announce full year results on May 20 2020Opens in a new Window

Log in
05/04/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

Market and Media release

5 May 2020

AFT Pharmaceuticals to announce full year results on Wednesday May 20 2020

AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX: AFT, ASX: AFP) announced today that it intends to release on Wednesday May 20 2020 its full year results for the year ended March 31 2020. The release will be issued at around 09:00.

This will be followed by a presentation by management at 10:00 by teleconference. The presentation material which will be referred to by management will be issued at around 09:00 and will also be available on the company's website aftpharm.com.

To attend the conference call you will need to use the pre-registration link below. Once you have completed this you will be provided with dial in details and a unique pin code.

Registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/DiamondPass/10006166-invite.html

For and on behalf of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Malcolm Tubby, CFO.

For more information:

Investors

Media

Malcolm Tubby

Richard Inder

CFO, AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd

The Project

Phone: +64 9 488 0232

Phone: 021 645 643

Email: malcolm@aftpharm.com

Email: richard@theproject.co.nz

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT is a growing multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products across a wide range of therapeutic categories which are distributed across all major pharmaceutical distribution channels: over-the-counter (OTC), prescription and hospital. Our product portfolio comprises both proprietary and in-licensed

products, and includes patented, branded and generic drugs. Our business model is to develop and in-license products for sale by our own dedicated sales teams in our home markets of Australia and New Zealand and in certain Southeast Asian markets, and to out-license our products to local licensees and distributors to the rest of the world. For more information: aftpharm.com

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 21:03:06 UTC
