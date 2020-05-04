GENERAL: AFT: AFT to announce full year results on May 20 2020Opens in a new Window

Market and Media release 5 May 2020

AFT Pharmaceuticals to announce full year results on Wednesday May 20 2020

AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX: AFT, ASX: AFP) announced today that it intends to release on Wednesday May 20 2020 its full year results for the year ended March 31 2020. The release will be issued at around 09:00.

This will be followed by a presentation by management at 10:00 by teleconference. The presentation material which will be referred to by management will be issued at around 09:00 and will also be available on the company's website aftpharm.com.

To attend the conference call you will need to use the pre-registration link below. Once you have completed this you will be provided with dial in details and a unique pin code.

Registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/DiamondPass/10006166-invite.html

For and on behalf of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Malcolm Tubby, CFO.

For more information:

Investors Media Malcolm Tubby Richard Inder CFO, AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd The Project Phone: +64 9 488 0232 Phone: 021 645 643 Email: malcolm@aftpharm.com Email: richard@theproject.co.nz

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

