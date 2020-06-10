NZX Limited
Memorandum
To:Market Participants
From: NZX Product Operations
Date: Thursday, 11 June 2020
Subject: AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited ("AFT") - Trading Halt of Securities Lifted
Message:
NZX Regulation ("NZXR") advises that, following the release of the announcement by AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited ("AFT") today at 9.10am, trading in AFT ordinary shares will resume at market open.
Please contact NZX Product Operations on +64 4 496 2853 or productoperations@nzx.com with any queries.
