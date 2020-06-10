Log in
AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(AFT)
06/10/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

NZX Limited

Level 1, NZX Centre

11 Cable Street

PO Box 2959

Wellington 6140

New Zealand

Tel +64 4 472 7599

www.nzx.com

Memorandum

To:Market Participants

From: NZX Product Operations

Date: Thursday, 11 June 2020

Subject: AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited ("AFT") - Trading Halt of Securities Lifted

Message:

NZX Regulation ("NZXR") advises that, following the release of the announcement by AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited ("AFT") today at 9.10am, trading in AFT ordinary shares will resume at market open.

Please contact NZX Product Operations on +64 4 496 2853 or productoperations@nzx.com with any queries.

ENDS

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 21:27:09 UTC
