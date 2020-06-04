MEETING: AFT: Annual Meeting and Closing Date for Director NominationsOpens in a new Window

Market Release
5 June 2020
Annual Meeting and Closing Date for Director Nominations
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (NZX: AFT, ASX: AFP) (AFT) announces that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders is to be held at 10:30am (NZT) on Wednesday 12 August 2020 in Milford, Auckland. Full details relating to the meeting, including webcast, will be advised in the Notice of Meeting, which will be distributed in due course.
10:30am (NZT) Wednesday 12 August 2020
Milford Cruising Club
24 Craig Road
Milford
Auckland, New Zealand
For the purposes of NZX Listing Rule 2.3.2, AFT advises that the closing date for director nominations is Friday 19 June 2020 (Closing Date). All nominations must be received by 5.00pm (NZT) on the Closing Date. A nomination may only be made by a shareholder of AFT entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.
Nominations can be sent by email to investor.relations@aftpharm.comor by mail to the following address prior to the Closing Date:
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited
Level 1
129 Hurstmere Road
Takapuna
Auckland 0622, New Zealand
Attention: Chief Financial Officer
For and on behalf of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Malcolm Tubby, CFO.
Phone +64 9 488 0232
