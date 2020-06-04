MEETING: AFT: Annual Meeting and Closing Date for Director NominationsOpens in a new Window

Market Release

5 June 2020

Annual Meeting and Closing Date for Director Nominations

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (NZX: AFT, ASX: AFP) (AFT) announces that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders is to be held at 10:30am (NZT) on Wednesday 12 August 2020 in Milford, Auckland. Full details relating to the meeting, including webcast, will be advised in the Notice of Meeting, which will be distributed in due course.

10:30am (NZT) Wednesday 12 August 2020

Milford Cruising Club

24 Craig Road

Milford

Auckland, New Zealand

For the purposes of NZX Listing Rule 2.3.2, AFT advises that the closing date for director nominations is Friday 19 June 2020 (Closing Date). All nominations must be received by 5.00pm (NZT) on the Closing Date. A nomination may only be made by a shareholder of AFT entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.

Nominations can be sent by email to investor.relations@aftpharm.comor by mail to the following address prior to the Closing Date:

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited

Level 1

129 Hurstmere Road

Takapuna

Auckland 0622, New Zealand

Attention: Chief Financial Officer

For and on behalf of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Malcolm Tubby, CFO.

