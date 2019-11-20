AFT Pharmaceuticals : Half Yearly Report and Accounts Opens in a new Window
0
11/20/2019 | 04:46pm EST
Working to improve your health
INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019
INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019
Important Notice
This presentation has been prepared by AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited ("AFT"), to provide a general overview of AFT. It is not prepared for any other purpose and must not be provided to any person other than the intended recipient.
All amounts are disclosed in New Zealand dollars (NZ$) unless otherwise indicated. All references to FY20XX appearing in this presentation are to the financial year ending 31 March, unless otherwise indicated.
This presentation is not a recommendation or other form of financial advice. While reasonable care has been taken in compiling this presentation, none of AFT nor its subsidiaries, directors, employees, agents or advisers (to the maximum extent permitted by law) gives any warranty or representation (express or implied) of the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in it nor takes any responsibility for it. The information in this presentation has not been and will not be independently verified or audited.
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and comments about future events, including with respect to the financial condition, results, operations and business of AFT. These statements are based on management's current expectations and the actual events or results may differ materially and adversely from these expectations. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Past performance information given in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon (and is not) an indication of future performance.
2
INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019
H1 FY 2020 Highlights
44
countries Maxigesic registered in
24
countries Maxigesic sold in
$46.9m
operating revenue for H1 FY2020
$13.7m
operating profit for H1 FY2020
$7.3m
available cash as at 31 September 2019 - up from 6.9m end of FY2019
3
Revenue Growth
FY2019 Interim
25.0
20.0
$ m
15.0
10.0
5.0
-
FY2019 Annual
50.0
40.0
$ m
30.0
20.0
10.0
-
FY2020 Interim
25.0
20.0
$ m
15.0
10.0
5.0
19%
9%
64% 112%
-
INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019
4
Australia New Zealand Rest of World
FY2019 Interim
8.2%
FY2019 Annual
2.9%
2.5%
6.9%
56.2%
32.7%
59.1%
31.5%
Southeast Asia
FY2020 Interim
5.0%
11.1%
54.7%
29.2%
INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019
Financial performance - Revenue by region and channel
NZ$000's
H1
% of
H1
% of
H1
% of
FY2018
total
FY2019
total
FY2020
total
Australia
20,206
55.3%
21,601
56.2%
25,697
54.7%
YoY growth
37.9%
6.9%
19.0%
New Zealand
14,113
38.6%
12,566
32.7%
13,691
29.2%
YoY growth
4.6%
-11.0%
9.0%
Rest of World
1,624
4.4%
3,156
8.2%
5,189
11.1%
YoY growth
48.0%
94.3%
64.4%
Southeast Asia
618
1.7%
1,118
2.9%
2,369
5.0%
YoY growth
14.0%
80.9%
111.9%
Total Operating Revenue
36,561
100%
38,441
100%
46,946
100.0%
YoY growth
22.8%
5.1%
22.1%
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of World
Southeast Asia
10.2%
10.2%
31.9%
29.5%
1.4%
Over the counter
60.3%
29.5%
53.9%
1.4%
Hospital
14.2%
69.1%
Prescription
88.4%
5
INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019
Consolidated Income
Statement
NZ$'000's Half Year to 30 September
H1
% of
H1
% of
FY2020
revenue
FY2019
revenue
Revenue
46,946
38,441
Cost of Sales
(25,598)
54.5%
(20,292)
52.8%
Gross Profit
21,348
45.5%
18,149
47.2%
Other Income
336
0.7%
2,034
5.3%
Selling and distribution expenses
(12,938)
27.6%
(14,234)
37.0%
General and administrative expenses
(4,536)
9.7%
(3,489)
9.1%
Research and development expenses
(223)
0.5%
(2,225)
5.8%
Equity accounted loss of joint venture entity
(81)
0.2%
(344)
0.9%
Gain on derecognition of equity accounted investment and
9,785
20.8%
-
0.0%
recognition of net assets acquired at fair value in a step acquisition
Operating Profit / (Loss)
13,691
(109)
Finance Income
14
16
Finance Costs
(3,425)
(2,481)
Other gains / (Losses)
(369)
(1,690)
Profit / (Loss) before tax
9,911
(4,264)
Tax benefit/(expense)
(5)
76
Profit / (Loss) after tax
9,906
(4,188)
6
INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019
7
Abbreviated Balance Sheet
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
NZ$'000's
30 Sept '19
31 March '19
30 Sept '18
ASSETS
Current Assets
Inventories
26,835
25,158
27,815
Trade and other receivables
19,998
19,187
12,993
Cash and cash equivalents
7,308
6,916
7,400
Derivative assets
665
-
481
Total current assets
54,806
51,261
48,689
Non-current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
350
357
335
Intangible assets
23,410
8,239
7,089
Right of use & deferred income tax assets
4,664
705
800
Investment in joint venture entity
-
3,033
2,493
Total assets
83,230
63,595
59,406
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Current liabilities
19,207
16,754
14,508
Interest bearing liabilities
45,808
41,750
-
Total current liabilities
65,015
58,504
14,508
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
3,633
-
-
Interest bearing liabilities
-
-
41,938
Total liabilities
68,648
58,504
56,446
Equity
Share Capital
63,743
63,743
63,743
Retained earnings
(51,592)
(61,006)
(62,289)
Reserves
2,431
2,354
1,506
Total equity
14,582
5,091
2,960
Total liabilities and equity
83,230
63,595
59,406
INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019
Cashflow
H1
H1
NZ$'000's Half Year to 30 September
FY2020
FY2019
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
6,135
(2,183)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,770)
(2,821)
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
(2,778)
5,793
Net increase in cash
587
789
Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 21:45:03 UTC