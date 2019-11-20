AFT Pharmaceuticals : Half Yearly Report and Accounts Opens in a new Window

Log in
AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

(AFT)
AFT Pharmaceuticals : Half Yearly Report and Accounts

11/20/2019 | 04:46pm EST

0
11/20/2019 | 04:46pm EST

Working to improve your health

INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019

INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019

Important Notice

This presentation has been prepared by AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited ("AFT"), to provide a general overview of AFT. It is not prepared for any other purpose and must not be provided to any person other than the intended recipient.

All amounts are disclosed in New Zealand dollars (NZ$) unless otherwise indicated. All references to FY20XX appearing in this presentation are to the financial year ending 31 March, unless otherwise indicated.

This presentation is not a recommendation or other form of financial advice. While reasonable care has been taken in compiling this presentation, none of AFT nor its subsidiaries, directors, employees, agents or advisers (to the maximum extent permitted by law) gives any warranty or representation (express or implied) of the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in it nor takes any responsibility for it. The information in this presentation has not been and will not be independently verified or audited.

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and comments about future events, including with respect to the financial condition, results, operations and business of AFT. These statements are based on management's current expectations and the actual events or results may differ materially and adversely from these expectations. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Past performance information given in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon (and is not) an indication of future performance.

2

INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019

H1 FY 2020 Highlights

44

countries Maxigesic registered in

24

countries Maxigesic sold in

$46.9m

operating revenue for H1 FY2020

$13.7m

operating profit for H1 FY2020

$7.3m

available cash as at 31 September 2019 - up from 6.9m end of FY2019

3

Revenue Growth

FY2019 Interim

25.0

20.0

$ m

15.0

10.0

5.0

-

FY2019 Annual

50.0

40.0

$ m

30.0

20.0

10.0

-

FY2020 Interim

25.0

20.0

$ m

15.0

10.0

5.0

19%

9%

64% 112%

-

INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019

4

Australia New Zealand Rest of World

FY2019 Interim

8.2%

FY2019 Annual

2.9%

2.5%

6.9%

56.2%

32.7%

59.1%

31.5%

Southeast Asia

FY2020 Interim

5.0%

11.1%

54.7%

29.2%

INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019

Financial performance - Revenue by region and channel

NZ$000's

H1

% of

H1

% of

H1

% of

FY2018

total

FY2019

total

FY2020

total

Australia

20,206

55.3%

21,601

56.2%

25,697

54.7%

YoY growth

37.9%

6.9%

19.0%

New Zealand

14,113

38.6%

12,566

32.7%

13,691

29.2%

YoY growth

4.6%

-11.0%

9.0%

Rest of World

1,624

4.4%

3,156

8.2%

5,189

11.1%

YoY growth

48.0%

94.3%

64.4%

Southeast Asia

618

1.7%

1,118

2.9%

2,369

5.0%

YoY growth

14.0%

80.9%

111.9%

Total Operating Revenue

36,561

100%

38,441

100%

46,946

100.0%

YoY growth

22.8%

5.1%

22.1%

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of World

Southeast Asia

10.2%

10.2%

31.9%

29.5%

1.4%

Over the counter

60.3%

29.5%

53.9%

1.4%

Hospital

14.2%

69.1%

Prescription

88.4%

5

INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019

Consolidated Income

Statement

NZ$'000's Half Year to 30 September

H1

% of

H1

% of

FY2020

revenue

FY2019

revenue

Revenue

46,946

38,441

Cost of Sales

(25,598)

54.5%

(20,292)

52.8%

Gross Profit

21,348

45.5%

18,149

47.2%

Other Income

336

0.7%

2,034

5.3%

Selling and distribution expenses

(12,938)

27.6%

(14,234)

37.0%

General and administrative expenses

(4,536)

9.7%

(3,489)

9.1%

Research and development expenses

(223)

0.5%

(2,225)

5.8%

Equity accounted loss of joint venture entity

(81)

0.2%

(344)

0.9%

Gain on derecognition of equity accounted investment and

9,785

20.8%

-

0.0%

recognition of net assets acquired at fair value in a step acquisition

Operating Profit / (Loss)

13,691

(109)

Finance Income

14

16

Finance Costs

(3,425)

(2,481)

Other gains / (Losses)

(369)

(1,690)

Profit / (Loss) before tax

9,911

(4,264)

Tax benefit/(expense)

(5)

76

Profit / (Loss) after tax

9,906

(4,188)

6

INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019

7

Abbreviated Balance Sheet

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

NZ$'000's

30 Sept '19

31 March '19

30 Sept '18

ASSETS

Current Assets

Inventories

26,835

25,158

27,815

Trade and other receivables

19,998

19,187

12,993

Cash and cash equivalents

7,308

6,916

7,400

Derivative assets

665

-

481

Total current assets

54,806

51,261

48,689

Non-current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

350

357

335

Intangible assets

23,410

8,239

7,089

Right of use & deferred income tax assets

4,664

705

800

Investment in joint venture entity

-

3,033

2,493

Total assets

83,230

63,595

59,406

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Current liabilities

19,207

16,754

14,508

Interest bearing liabilities

45,808

41,750

-

Total current liabilities

65,015

58,504

14,508

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

3,633

-

-

Interest bearing liabilities

-

-

41,938

Total liabilities

68,648

58,504

56,446

Equity

Share Capital

63,743

63,743

63,743

Retained earnings

(51,592)

(61,006)

(62,289)

Reserves

2,431

2,354

1,506

Total equity

14,582

5,091

2,960

Total liabilities and equity

83,230

63,595

59,406

INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019

Cashflow

H1

H1

NZ$'000's Half Year to 30 September

FY2020

FY2019

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

6,135

(2,183)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,770)

(2,821)

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

(2,778)

5,793

Net increase in cash

587

789

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(195)

(159)

Opening cash and cash equivalents

6,916

6,770

Closing cash and cash equivalents

7,308

7,400

8

INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019

Operating profit progress

NZ$ million

25

20

15

10

5

-

  1. FY09 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20
    (10)

(15)

9

INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019

Development Progress

Maxigesic Tablets registered across all of EU

  1. First Maxigesic IV registrations successfully completed in 2019 [AU & NZ]
  1. Maxigesic Oral Liquid filings completed in first countries - 23 countries

Maxigesic Hot Drink Sachets regulatory filings to commence December 2019

Maxigesic Rapid formulation completed successfully .

First filing in 2020 calendar year

Maxigesic Cold & Flu new development underway.

First filing to occur early 2020

Pascomer first large global multicenter study well underway - US, AU, NZ, Europe

NasoSURF redesign completed May 2019 following Human Factor Studies. Engineering

batches under manufacture

10

MAXIGESIC GLOBAL UPDATE

[primarily oral dose forms]

Licensing discussions starting for U S A .

  1. anada distributor to b e appointed

Mexico - launch p en d ing 2019

IV licensed - launch 2 0 2 0

C A C M - launched & licensed

Columbia, Peru,

C hile -

B razil - licensing

distributor

negotiations

appointed

underway

Launched

Launch Pending

Available

Li cen sed in Russia

Ireland - la un c h e d

S i n g a p o re & Brunei - launched including O T C

U n i t e d K i n g d o m - la un c h e d

Ch i n a - licensing n ego ti a tio ns u n d erwa y

N o rd i cs - la un ch ed

H o n g K o n g lau nch ed 2019

Li cen sed in Ta i wa n

Eastern Eu ro p e & B a l ka n s

- launches ea rl y 2020

Ko rea - licensing negotiations u n derwa y

Iraq - Kurdistan launched

IV licensed

J a p a n - licensing d i scussio n s

are underw a y

Ind o nesia -

IV negotiations

und erwa y

N e w Zea l a n d -

increasing sales

Pakistan -

a n d co d ei ne

rescheduling

d istributor

con firmed .

Maxigesic P E

fo r Ma xi gesi c IV

la u nched

United A ra b Emirates - sales gro wth still strong

Italy - successful launch and sales gro wi n g still

Germany - R x licensed N o v 2019

A u stralia - sales g r o w i n g

Switzerland - licensed March 2019

stro n gl y p o st co d ei n e

B e l g ium , L u xe m b ourg & F r a n ce -

rescheduling.

No . #1 Para -Ib u C o m b o

l a u n ches p e n d i ng Q1 2 0 2 0

V ietnam

-

S p a in & Portug a l - launched April 2019

distributor

Philipp ines - distributor to b e a p p o i nted

a p p o i n ted

for Ma xi gesi c I V

Malaysia - la un ch ed

INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019

Maxigesic Countries sold and ordered

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

12

Maxigesic around the world

New Zealand - OTC

Launched Oct 09

CACM- OTC

Launching July 18

UK & Malta - OTC Launched Nov 16

France - RX

Launching early 20

Australia - OTC

Launched Feb 14

UAE - OTC

Launched Jan 15

Israel - OTC

Launched Oct 17

Nordics - RX - 3 countries

Launched June 19

Italy - RX

Launched April 15

Ireland - OTC

Launched July 18

Spain - OTC

Launched April 19

Eastern Europe (11 nations) -

OTC

Launching Early 20

Belgium/Luxembourg

  • RX
    Launching early 2020

Singapore/Malaysia

OTC launched June 18

Also sold in Brunei

Portugal - OTC

Launched April 19

Cyprus - OTC

Launching early 20

INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019

Maxigesic going forward

Product

Maxigesic Tablets

Maxigesic IV

Maxigesic oral solution

Territories

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Licensed

125+

125+

- %

70

68

3%

122

122

-%

Registered

44

42

5%

2

-

+++%

-

-

- %

Sold in

24

20

20%

-

-

- %

-

-

- %

14

INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2019

15

Medium Term Plans

Further drive International Sales

  • Keep accelerating countries launched in
  • Launching new line extensions [Maxigesic IV]

Extend International Licensing

- Finalise licensing agreement discussions in USA/Canada and LATAM - Finalise licensing agreement discussions in

previously unplanned Territories: China and Japan

  • Additional new territories added - Chile, Columbia, Germany, Pakistan, Peru, Vietnam

Drive Increased Upfront Payments

- Maxigesic IV licensing agreements

- Larger territories such as USA, Japan, China

Drive Local ANZ and SE Asia Sales

  • Drive Maxigesic sales in AU & NZ
  • New OTC launches in AU & NZ
  • Double SE Asia sales. Presently 112%

Drive Improved Financials

  • Break-evenin SE Asia achieved 1H 20 and expected full year
  • Profit projections on target
  • Refinance to lower interest costs and repay debt. Discussions on target
  • Maintain/improve Cash position

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 21:45:03 UTC
0
