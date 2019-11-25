AFT Pharmaceuticals : Letter to Shareholders Opens in a new Window

Log in
AFT Pharmaceuticals : Letter to Shareholders

11/25/2019 | 06:13pm EST

Market and Media Release

26 November 2019

Maxigesic to launch in Canada in 2020

AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX.AFT, ASX.AFP) and Canadian speciality pharmaceutical company Biosyent Pharma Inc., today announce they have concluded an exclusive licensing and supply agreement that will see the launch of the Maxigesic pain relief medicine in Canada next year.

The agreement follows Health Canada's recent approval of the tablet form of Maxigesic (known locally as Combogesic®), the first paracetamol and ibuprofen combination to be approved in Canada.

Under the agreement, BioSyent Pharma Inc. also has rights to additional forms of Maxigesic®/Combogesic® in Canada, where the market for analgesics is worth CAD$813 million1. Other forms include an oral liquid for paediatric use and an intravenous formulation for hospital use, both of which will require regulatory approval.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Dr Hartley Atkinson said: "This agreement, which will see Biosyent Pharma distribute the medication under AFT's Combogesic® brand, paves the way for the Maxigesic platform to make its first entry into a North American market. It is an exciting opportunity for both companies."

President and CEO of BioSyent, René Goehrum said: "We are pleased to add Maxigesic®/Combogesic® to our product portfolio and look forward to making this medicine available to Canadians.

"The management of pain continues to be a challenge for healthcare practitioners and patients, and we believe Maxigesic/Combogesic® will provide clinically-proven double- action relief from a wide range of pain. Combining oral analgesics into a single product improves compliance, safety and efficacy."

For more information:

Investors

Media:

Hartley Atkinson, CEO

Richard Inder

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd

The Project

Phone: +64 9 488 0232

Phone: +64 21 645 643

Email: hartley@aftpharm.com

Email: richard@theproject.co.nz

1 IQVIA CDH June 2019. Total analgesic market in the year to the end of June 2019.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Level 1, 129 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna, Auckland0622, New Zealand

Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN: ARBN 609 017 969

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT is a growing multinational pharmaceutical business with a broad range of products, both developed itself and in-licensed from third parties. AFT's products cover all major pharmaceutical distribution channels: over-the-counter, prescription and hospital. Historically, AFT's home markets have been Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia. However, the company is out-licensing its own products to licensees and distributors to sell in an increasing number of countries around the world. The company's intensive Research and Development programme forms the basis of its international sales strategy. For more information about the company, visit our website www.aftpharm.com.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Level 1, 129 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna, Auckland0622, New Zealand

Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN: ARBN 609 017 969

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 23:12:10 UTC
