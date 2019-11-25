AFT Pharmaceuticals : Letter to Shareholders Opens in a new Window

Market and Media Release 26 November 2019

Maxigesic to launch in Canada in 2020

AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX.AFT, ASX.AFP) and Canadian speciality pharmaceutical company Biosyent Pharma Inc., today announce they have concluded an exclusive licensing and supply agreement that will see the launch of the Maxigesic pain relief medicine in Canada next year.

The agreement follows Health Canada's recent approval of the tablet form of Maxigesic (known locally as Combogesic®), the first paracetamol and ibuprofen combination to be approved in Canada.

Under the agreement, BioSyent Pharma Inc. also has rights to additional forms of Maxigesic®/Combogesic® in Canada, where the market for analgesics is worth CAD$813 million1. Other forms include an oral liquid for paediatric use and an intravenous formulation for hospital use, both of which will require regulatory approval.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Dr Hartley Atkinson said: "This agreement, which will see Biosyent Pharma distribute the medication under AFT's Combogesic® brand, paves the way for the Maxigesic platform to make its first entry into a North American market. It is an exciting opportunity for both companies."

President and CEO of BioSyent, René Goehrum said: "We are pleased to add Maxigesic®/Combogesic® to our product portfolio and look forward to making this medicine available to Canadians.

"The management of pain continues to be a challenge for healthcare practitioners and patients, and we believe Maxigesic/Combogesic® will provide clinically-proven double- action relief from a wide range of pain. Combining oral analgesics into a single product improves compliance, safety and efficacy."

1 IQVIA CDH June 2019. Total analgesic market in the year to the end of June 2019.

