INTERIM: AFT: Condensed consolidated interim financial statements Opens in a new Window

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Working to improve your health Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 2 AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED We have reviewed the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited and its subsidiaries ('the Group') which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2019, and the consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information on pages 4 to 24. This report is made solely to the company's shareholders, as a body. Our review has been undertaken so that we might state to the company's shareholders those matters we are required to state to them in a review report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company's shareholders as a body, for our engagement, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed. Board of Directors' Responsibilities The Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, in accordance with NZ IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and for such internal control as the Board of Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation and fair presentation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Our Responsibilities Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with NZ SRE 2410 Review of Financial Statements Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity ('NZ SRE 2410'). NZ SRE 2410 requires us to conclude whether anything has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, taken as a whole, are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NZ IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. As the auditor of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, NZ SRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial statements. A review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with NZ SRE 2410 is a limited assurance engagement. The auditor performs procedures, primarily consisting of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. The procedures performed in a review are substantially less than those performed in an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (New Zealand). Accordingly we do not express an audit opinion on these financial statements. Other than in our capacity as auditor and the provision of taxation services, we have no relationship with or interests in AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited or its subsidiaries. These services have not impaired our independence as auditor of the Company and Group. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group do not present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as at 30 September 2019 and its financial performance and cash flows for the six months ended on that date in accordance with NZ IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. This review report relates to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited for the six months ended 30 September 2019 included on AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited's website. The Board of Directors is responsible for the maintenance and integrity of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited website. We have not been engaged to report on the integrity of the entity's website. We accept no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements since they were initially presented on the website. The review report refers only to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements named above. It does not provide an opinion on any other information which may have been hyperlinked to/from these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. If readers of this report are concerned with the inherent risks arising from electronic data communication they should refer to the published hard copy of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related review report dated 21 November 2019 to confirm the information included in 3 Material uncertainty related to going concern We draw attention to the going concern disclosure in note 3 in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, which indicates there is a material uncertainty concerning the Group's ability to repay its existing interest bearing liabilities which mature on 31 March 2020. Note 3 sets out the Group's plans to repay these interest bearing liabilities through a combination of new financing, generating sufficient operating cash flows and raising additional funds from issuing new shares if necessary. As stated in note 3, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in note 3, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Jason Stachurski, Partner for Deloitte Limited Auckland, New Zealand 21 November 2019 The review report refers only to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements named above. It does not provide an opinion on any other information which may have been hyperlinked to/from these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. If readers of this report are concerned with the inherent risks arising from electronic data communication they should refer to the published hard copy of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related review report dated 21 November 2019 to confirm the information included in 4 AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Consolidated Income Statement For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2019 Unaudited Unaudited 6 Mths Ended 6 Mths Ended 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 $NZ000's Note Revenue 13 46,946 38,441 Cost of sales (25,598) (20,292) Gross Profit 21,348 18,149 Other income Selling and distribution expenses General and administrative expenses Research and development expenses Equity accounted loss of joint venture entity 12 Gain on derecognition of equity accounted investment and recognition 4 of net assets acquired at fair value in a step acquisition Operating Profit/(Loss) 336 2,034 (12,938) (14,234) (4,536) (3,489) (2,225) (344)

9,785 - 13,691 (109) Finance income 14 16 Interest expense (3,425) (2,481) Other finance costs (369) (1,690) Profit/(Loss) before tax 9,911 (4,264) Tax credit / (expense) (5) 76 Profit/(Loss) after tax attributable to owners of the parent 9,906 (4,188) Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share ($) 0.10 (0.04) 5 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2019 Unaudited Unaudited 6 Mths Ended 6 Mths Ended 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 $NZ000's Profit/(Loss) after tax 9,906 (4,188) Other comprehensive (loss)/income May be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss: Foreign currency translation reserve (245) (224) Other comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period, net of tax (245) (224) Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period attributable to owners of the parent 9,661 (4,412) 6 AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2019 Share Share Redeemable Foreign Retained Total capital options preference currency earnings equity reserve share translation $NZ000's Note reserve reserve Balance as at 31 March 2018 63,743 430 483 330 (57,644) 7,342 Unaudited Six months to 30 September 2018 Loss after tax - - - - (4,188) (4,188) Other comprehensive loss - - - (224) - (224) Movement in share options reserve - 91 - - - 91 Preference dividends accumulated - - 396 - - 396 Dividends paid and provided* - - - - (457) (457) Balance as at 30 September 2018 63,743 521 879 106 (62,289) 2,960 Unaudited Six months to 31 March 2019 Profit after tax - - - - 1,761 1,761 Other comprehensive income - - - 325 - 325 Movement in share options reserve - 161 - - - 161 Preference dividends accumulated - - 362 - - 362 Dividends paid and provided* - - - - (478) (478) Balance as at 31 March 2019 63,743 682 1,241 431 (61,006) 5,091 Unaudited Six months to 30 September 2019 Profit after tax - - - - 9,906 9,906 Other comprehensive loss - - - (245) - (245) Movement in share options reserve - 68 - - - 68 Preference dividends accumulated - - 254 - - 254 Dividends paid and provided* 11 - - - - (492) (492) Balance as at 30 September 2019 63,743 750 1,495 186 (51,592) 14,582 * Dividends paid and provided relate to the Redeemable preference shares 7 Consolidated Balance Sheet As at 30 September 2019 Unaudited Audited Unaudited As at As at As at 30-Sep-19 31-Mar-19 30-Sep-18 $NZ000's Note ASSETS Current assets Inventories 26,835 25,158 27,815 Trade and other receivables 19,998 19,187 12,993 Cash and cash equivalents 7,308 6,916 7,400 Derivative assets 14 665 - 481 Total current assets 54,806 51,261 48,689 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 350 357 335 Intangible assets 4 23,410 8,239 7,089 Right of use assets 5 3,954 - - Deferred income tax assets 710 705 800 Investment in joint venture entity 12 - 3,033 2,493 Total non-current assets 28,424 12,334 10,717 Total assets 83,230 63,595 59,406 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 16,071 15,098 13,245 Provisions 2,602 1,270 1,263 Lease liabilities 534 - - Current income tax liability - 145 - Derivative liabilities 14 - 241 - Interest bearing liabilities 8 45,808 41,750 - Total current liabilities 65,015 58,504 14,508 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 3,633 - - Interest bearing liabilities 8 - - 41,938 Total liabilities 68,648 58,504 56,446 EQUITY Share capital 9 63,743 63,743 63,743 Retained earnings/(losses) (51,592) (61,006) (62,289) Share options reserve 750 682 521 Redeemable preference share reserve 1,495 1,241 879 Foreign currency translation reserve 186 431 106 Total equity 14,582 5,091 2,960 Total liabilities and equity 83,230 63,595 59,406 Net tangible assets per ordinary share ($0.09) ($0.03) ($0.04) For and on behalf of the Board who authorised these financial statements for issue on 21 November 2019 Hartley Atkinson David Flacks Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chairman 8 AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2019 Unaudited Unaudited 6 Mths Ended 6 Mths Ended 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 $NZ000's Note CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Receipts from customers 46,833 44,621 Payments to suppliers and employees (40,548) (46,670) Tax paid (150) (134) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities 11 6,135 (2,183) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (50) (57) Investment in Joint Venture 12 - (702) Investment in intangible assets (2,720) (2,062) Net cash used in investing activities (2,770) (2,821) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest received 14 16 Interest and finance cost paid 5 (2,618) (1,640) Right of use lease interest paid 5 (152) - Right of use lease liability paid 5 (292) - Borrowings repaid 8 (14,493) - New Borrowings 8 15,000 7,417 Dividends paid 10 (237) - Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (2,778) 5,793 Net increase/(decrease) in cash 587 789 Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (195) (159) Opening cash and cash equivalents 6,916 6,770 Closing cash and cash equivalents 7,308 7,400 9 Notes to the Financial Statements For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2019 1. GENERAL INFORMATION AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (the 'Company') is a company which is incorporated and domiciled in New Zealand. It is registered under the Companies Act 1993. These financial statements comprise AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the Group). The Group is a pharmaceutical distributor and developer of pharmaceutical intellectual property. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Directors on 21 November 2019, and are not audited, but have been reviewed by Deloitte Limited in accordance with the New Zealand Standard on Review Engagements 2410. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION These general purpose financial statements for the six months to 30 September 2019 have been prepared in accordance with New Zealand Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (NZ GAAP). They comply with NZ IAS 34 and IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The Group is a for-profit entity for the purposes of complying with NZ GAAP. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the notes normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with the New Zealand equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards (NZ IFRS) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in the condensed consolidated financial statements as compared to the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, as described in those annual financial statements, with the exception of the treatment of lease contracts as required under the adoption of NZ IFRS 16 Leases. Further detail is presented in note 5 3. GOING CONCERN ASSUMPTION At 30 September 2019, the Group has an interest bearing loan from CRG of $30.8m ($41.8m at 31 March 2019), an interest bearing loan of $15.0m from Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) ($Nil at 31 March 2019) and held a cash balance of $7.3m ($6.9m as at 31 March 2019). The movements in the CRG loan during the year came from a repayment of $14.5m, capitalised interest of $0.7m and the balance from movement in foreign currency exchange rates. The borrowing from BNZ was used for the principal repayment amount of the CRG loan. The Group generated an operating profit for the 6 months ended 30 September 2019 of $13.7m, (30 September 2018, loss of $0.1m) and a net operating cash inflow for the 6 months ended 30 September 2019 of $6.1m (30 September 2018, outflow of $2.2m). The CRG and BNZ loans are due for repayment in full on 31 March 2020 (refer to note 8). The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be in a position to repay these loans on or before 31 March 2020 from a combination of positive operating cash flows, refinancing from debt market sources and issuance of new equity, if required. Accordingly, the Directors have adopted the going concern assumption for the purposes of the preparation of these financial statements. The directors are conscious that their reasonable expectations are based on what they consider to be the likely outcomes of these 10 AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2019 GOING CONCERN ASSUMPTION (continued) future events and for this reason they consider that a material uncertainly exists which may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and therefore may result in the Group's inability to realise its assets and settle its liabilities in the normal course of business. Positive operating cash flows The Directors have approved internal forecasts for the 18 months through to 31 March 2021, considered achievability of the assumptions under these forecasts, tested for sensitivity, reviewed the existing working capital against Group requirements and considered forecast compliance with applicable and anticipated debt covenants. The forecasts for both financial years 2020 and 2021 indicate the continuation of positive operating cash flow surpluses and profit after tax. The key revenue assumptions, which like all assumptions, are subject to a degree of uncertainty are: The launch of Maxigesic into further new licensed markets. It is currently sold in 24 countries and there are currently confirmed orders for a further nine countries. It is licensed for 125+ countries.

the continued sales growth for the Group's range of products in Australia. Sales growth in Australia for the six months ended 30 September 2019 was 19%. In addition, the Group is confident of its ability to execute further licensing agreements and to generate future international revenues for the key innovative products: Maxigesic, Pascomer and NasoSurf. Given the uncertainty on the timing of these, they have not been included in the forecast assumptions other than for a small amount of upfront license income for Maxigesic. Refinancing from debt market sources The Group expects to have a new long term facility in place with a local commercial bank prior to or on 31 March 2020 which, together with the positive operating cash flow surpluses, will enable full repayment of the CRG & BNZ loans on 31 March 2020. The Group is currently in discussion with local commercial banks, and has received indicative term sheets. As an interim step towards this and in order to reduce the cost of interest, the Group on 21 May 2019 established a $15m interim facility, which matures on 31 March 2020, from the BNZ utilising the existing security arrangements and has repaid $14.5m (US$9.5m) of the CRG loan, as noted above in discussing the movements in the CRG loan. Issuance of new equity The Directors are confident that having raised capital most recently in May 2017, new capital could be accessed through the Company's listing on NZX and ASX, if required. 4. SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE CURRENT PERIOD The joint venture, Dermatology Specialties Limited Partner ("DSLP"), was originally formed in June 2015 for the development and commercialisation of the product, Pascomer, which uses the active ingredient Rapamycin for the topical treatment of indications commencing with facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis. DSLP has been equity accounted prior to acquisition with the investment at 31 March 2019 being carried at $3.0m. 11 The Group acquired the remaining 50% of DSLP and its general partner DSGP Limited, from its joint venture partner Tardimed Sciences LLC on 5 July 2019 and these have been fully consolidated from this date. As a result of the transaction, the Group retained the rights to the intellectual property, future product sales and royalties. Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Timber"), of which Tardimed Sciences LLC is the shareholder, acquired the North-American distribution rights. This transaction did not require any cash payment by the Group. The Group has also entered into an out-license agreement with Timber, under which the Group has received revenues from the upfront milestone and expects to receive future revenues from development, registration and commercial milestones as well as product sales and royalties. The Group has engaged external independent valuers to assist in determining the fair value of the Pascomer intellectual property. Taking into account the inherent uncertainties of both the successful conclusion of clinical trials and the successful registration with orphan status, the Group has determined the provisional fair value of the Pascomer intellectual property to be $12.5m. The following provisional fair values have been recognised in the consolidated condensed interim financial statements in respect of DSLP: Intangible asset - Pascomer IP $12.5m Inventory $0.3m Trade marks $0.1m Gain on derecognition of equity accounted investment and $9.8m recognition of net assets acquired at fair value in a step acquisition As a result of this transaction, intangible assets have increased by $12.5m. The remaining increase in intangible assets relate to capitalised registration and development costs, patents and trademarks acquired which are not connected with the transaction described above. 5. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED STANDARDS NZ IFRS 16: LEASES General impact of the new NZ IFRS 16 NZ IFRS 16 provides a comprehensive model for the identification of lease arrangements and their treatment in the financial statements for both lessors and lessees. NZ IFRS 16 supersedes the previous lease guidance including NZ IAS 17 Leases and the related interpretations when it became effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The date of initial application of NZ IFRS 16 for the Group was 1 April 2019. The Group has chosen not to adopt the full retrospective application of NZ IFRS 16 in accordance with NZ IFRS 16:C5(a). Consequently, the Group will not restate the comparative information. For the adoption of NZ IFRS 16 the Group has used practical expedients to not reassess whether a contract is, or contains, a lease at the date of initial application. Also it made use of the practical expedient to not make any adjustment on transition for leases for which the underlying assets are of low value. 12 AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2019 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE CURRENT PERIOD (continued) Impact of the new NZ IFRS 16 definition of a lease The change in definition of a lease mainly relates to the concept of control. NZ IFRS 16 distinguishes between leases and service contracts on the basis of whether the use of an identified asset is controlled by the customer. Control is considered to exist if the customer has, throughout the period of use The right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from the use of an identified asset; and

The right to direct the use of that asset. Impact on Lessee Accounting NZ IFRS 16 changes how the Group accounts for leases previously classified as operating leases under NZ IAS 17, which were off‑balance sheet. At transition date, the Group recorded right-of-use assets of $4,119k (at balance date $3,954k) and lease liabilities of $4,260k (at balance date $4,167), with the previously held lease incentive of $141k written off against the right-of-use assets. There was no impact on retained earnings. On initial application of NZ IFRS 16, for all leases (except as noted below), the Group has: Recognised right ‑ of ‑ use assets and lease liabilities in the consolidated balance sheet, initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments; Recognised depreciation of right ‑ of ‑ use assets and interest on lease liabilities in the consolidated income statement; Separated the total amount of cash paid into a principal portion and interest, both presented within financing activities in the consolidated statement of cash flows. Lease incentives (e.g. rent‑free period) have been recognised as part of the measurement of the right‑of‑use assets whereas under NZ IAS 17 they resulted in the recognition of a lease liability incentive, amortised as a reduction of rental expenses on a straight‑line basis. Under NZ IFRS 16, right‑of‑use assets are tested for impairment in accordance with NZ IAS 36 Impairment of Assets. This replaces the previous requirement to recognise a provision for onerous lease contracts. For short‑term leases (lease term of 12 months or less) and leases of low‑value assets (such as personal computers and office furniture), the Group has opted to recognise a lease expense on a straight‑line basis as permitted by NZ IFRS 16. This expense is presented within general and administrative expenses in the consolidated income statement. 13 The table below shows the amount of adjustment for each financial statement line item affected by the application of NZ IFRS 16 for the current reporting period. Unaudited 6 months ended 30-Sep-19 $NZ000's Impact on income statement Impact on profit (loss) for the period Increase/(decrease) in general and administration expenses (80) Increase/(decrease) in interest expense 152 Increase (decrease) in profit for the year (72) Impact on earnings per share Basic - Diluted - The application of NZ IFRS 16 has an impact on the consolidated statement of cash flows of the Group. Under NZ IFRS 16: Payments for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets and variable leases payments not included in the measurement of the lease liability have been included in payments to suppliers and employees within the operating activities.

short-term leases and leases of low-value assets and variable leases payments not included in the measurement of the lease liability have been included in payments to suppliers and employees within the operating activities. Cash payments for the interest portion of lease liability are included as part of financing activities.

Cash payments for the principal portion of lease liability are included as part of financing activities. Under NZ IAS 17, all lease payments for operating leases were presented as part of cash flows from operating activities. Consequently, the net cash generated by operating activities has increased by $444,000 and net cash used in financing activities has increased by the same amount. AFT have examined its current borrowing structure and taken into account both current and forecast economic conditions, costs of capital and a premium for its risk profile. This has resulted in differing Incremental borrowing rates (IBR) for premises and other leases, and different rates in NZ and AU, as per the following table: NZ - Buildings - 7.00% NZ - Vehicles and equipment - 8.00% AU - Buildings - 7.30% AU - Vehicles and equipment - 8.50% These IBR were used by the Group to calculate the lease liability at the date of initial application. The Group used different rates due to the difference in nature of the assets and their geographic location. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate is 7.27%. 14 AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2019 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE CURRENT PERIOD The Group has used the practical expedient of applying a single discount rate to a portfolio of assets in each country where it holds right-of-use assets. In determining the discount rate to use, Management reviewed publicly available rates for Government bonds, BNZ Swap rates and Treasury risk free discount rates and then applied an adjustment to these rates to allow for a company specific credit risk. The Group does not consider any of its leases to be onerous. At 31 March 2019, AFT disclosed lease commitments of $3,243,000. As at 1 April 2019, the value of leases discounted at the incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application was $4,119,000. The IFRS inclusion of likely future lease renewals has impacted due to a longer lease being envisaged. 6. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The Group as lessee The following accounting policy has been adopted since 1 April 2019. The Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease at inception of the contract. The Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a corresponding lease liability with respect to all lease arrangements in which it is the lessee, except for short term leases (leases less than 12 months duration), and leases of low value assets. For these leases the group recognises the lease payments as an operating expense on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted by using the rate implicit in the lease. If this rate cannot be readily determined the Group uses its incremental borrowing rate. The lease liability is presented as a separate line in the consolidated balance sheet. The lease liability is subsequently measured by increasing the carrying amount to reflect interest on the lease liability (using the effective interest rate method) and by reducing the carrying amount to reflect the lease payments made. The Group re-measures the lease liability (and makes a corresponding adjustment to the related right-of- use asset) whenever: The lease term has changed or there is a change in the assessment of exercise of a purchase option, in which case the lease liability is re-measured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate

re-measured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate The lease payments change due to changes in an index or rate or a change in expected payment under a guaranteed residual value, in which cases the lease liability is re-measured by discounting the revised lease payments using the initial discount rate (unless the lease payments change due to a change in a floating interest rate, in which case a revised discount rate is used) • A lease contract is modified and the lease modification is not accounted for as a separate lease, in which case the lease liability is re-measured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate. 15 The Group did not make any such adjustments during the periods presented. The right-of-use assets comprise the initial measurement of the corresponding lease liability, lease payments made at or before the commencement day and any initial direct costs. They are subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. Whenever the Group incurs an obligation for costs to dismantle and remove a leased asset, restore the site on which it is located or restore the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease, a provision is recognised and measured under NZ IAS 37. The costs are included in the related right-of-use asset. Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the shorter period of lease term and useful life of the underlying asset. If a lease transfers ownership of the underlying asset or the cost of the right-of-use asset reflects that the Group expects to exercise a purchase option, the related right-of-use asset is depreciated over the useful life of the underlying asset. The depreciation starts at the commencement date of the lease. The right-of-use assets are presented as a separate line in the balance sheet. The Group applies NZ IAS 36 to determine whether a right-of-use asset is impaired and accounts for any identified impairment loss as described in the "property, plant and equipment" policy in the financial statements dated 31 March 2019. Variable rents that do not depend on an index or rate are not included in the measurement of the lease liability and the right-of-use asset. The related payments are recognised as an expense in the period in which the event or condition that triggers those payments occurs and are included in the line "general and administrative expenses" in the income statement. 7. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS The Group currently earns most of its incomes from the Australian and New Zealand markets. Seasonal factors means that revenues and operating profits are expected to be higher in the second half, than those of the first 6 months. In the financial year ended 31 March 2019, 45% of revenues accumulated in the first half and 55% accumulated in the second half. 16 AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2019 8. INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Unaudited Audited Unaudited As at As at As at 30-Sep-19 31-Mar-19 30-Sep-18 $NZ000's Bank of New Zealand 15,000 - - CRG (Capital Royalty Group) loans 30,808 41,750 41,938 Total 45,808 41,750 41,938 The repayment terms for all CRG facilities were amended in September 2017 to interest only until maturity, and the principal to be repaid in full on 31 March 2020. In May 2019, the Group entered a term loan agreement with BNZ for $15.0m, repayable on 31 March 2020. This enabled the Group to repay $14.5m (US$9.5m) of the CRG principal owed. The loans have a general security over the assets of the Group together with a group guarantee. Interest is fixed at 13.5% p.a. on the CRG loan, and at base + margin for the BNZ loan which floats every renewal period (generally two months). The CRG loans are denominated in United States dollars (USD) and during the period NZ$2.876m was recognised as unrealised foreign exchange loss. The carrying amount of the CRG loans are substantially in line with the fair market value as at balance sheet date. At 30 September 2019 the CRG loan balance owing was $30.808m (H1 FY2019 $41.938m). 9. SHARE CAPITAL Ordinary shares No ordinary or redeemable preference shares have been issued in the six months ended 30 September 2019. Staff share options are exercisable at the price of $2.80 each, being the issue price of a share at the time of the company's initial listing on NZX and ASX. The vesting period is generally up to four years however this varies according to various performance criteria. Other than in limited circumstances options are forfeited if an employee leaves the group before the options vest. The options are valued at the grant date at fair value as calculated independently using the Black Scholes model. The options vest over up to four years from date of issue. Redeemable preference shares The redeemable preference shares, issued in March 2017, attract a dividend of 9.4% accruing quarterly, which may be satisfied in cash either in full or in part or deferred indefinitely at the Company's absolute discretion. They do not carry any right to vote except at meetings of an 'interest group' of holders of redeemable shares. They may be redeemed at the option of the Company at any time two years or more after issue. On redemption, the Company would pay the issue price plus unpaid dividends accrued to the date of 17 redemption. The redemption can only be settled in cash. After three years from issue, they may be converted to ordinary shares at the option of the holder in multiples of 100,000. The holder would receive one ordinary share for every redeemable share held and a number of ordinary shares calculated by dividing the amount of any accumulated dividends by the issue price. Conversion of the redeemable preference shares may only be settled through the issuance of shares. Once the holder has elected to convert, neither the issuer nor the holder can be obligated to settle in any other manner. 10. DIVIDENDS PAID Ordinary shares No dividends have been paid or declared for the ordinary shares. Redeemable preference shares The redeemable preference shares issued on 24 March 2017 attract a dividend rate of 9.4% per annum, or 25.8 cents per share per annum and fall due on a quarterly basis. For the 30 June 2019 and 30 September 2019 quarter ends, a total of $237,310 of dividends were paid (inclusive of withholding taxes) and $254,716 has been accumulated in the Redeemable Preference Share Reserve. 11. RECONCILIATION OF LOSS AFTER TAX WITH NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Unaudited Unaudited As at As at 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 $NZ000's Profit/(Loss) after tax 9,906 (4,188) Non-cash items: Depreciation 417 51 Amortisation 109 90 Impact of Foreign Exchange on cash and cash equivalents 195 159 Share options expense 68 91 Interest and finance expenses 3,425 2,470 Unrealised FX (gains) / losses 2,824 2,236 Share of JV Loss 81 344 Gain on derecognition of equity accounted investment (9,785) - and recognition of net assets acquired at fair value in a step acquisition Interest income (14) (16) Movement in working capital: Decrease/(increase) in inventories (1,678) (3,404) Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables (1,477) 3,996 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 2,063 (4,014) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities 6,134 (2,183) 18 AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2019 12. INVESTMENT IN JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP Unaudited Unaudited As at As at $NZ000's 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 Interest in joint venture company at cost - 5,046 Equity accounted earnings of joint venture partnership - (2,553) Net equity investment in joint venture partnership - 2,493 The joint venture partnership of the Group and its activities are as follows: % Interest Held % Interest Held Dermatology Specialties LP 100% 50% Principal activities: Development and distribution of pharmaceuticals Dermatology Specialties LP was incorporated on 22 June 2015. Movements in investment in the joint venture partnership during the 6 months comprise: Balance at start of period 3,033 2,135 Investment during the period 702 Share of current period loss (81) (344) Derecognition on acquisition of controlling interest (2,952) - Balance at end of period - 2,493 19 13. OPERATING SEGMENTS Australia New Zealand Southeast Rest of World TOTAL $NZ000's Asia Unaudited Sep-19 Revenue - sale of goods 25,697 13,691 2,369 2,533 44,290 Revenue - royalty income - - - 124 124 Revenue - licensing - - - 2,532 2,532 Revenue 25,697 13,691 2,369 5,189 46,946 Other income - 142 - 194 336 Depreciation and amortisation (232) (292) (2) - (526) Equity accounted loss of joint venture entity - - - (80) (80) Gain on derecognition of equity accounted - - - 9,784 9,784 investment and recognition of net assets acquired at fair value in a step acquisition Operating profit/(loss) 1,861 1,651 98 10,081 13,691 Finance income - 14 - - 14 Interest expense (43) (3,382) - - (3,425) Other gains/(losses) (744) 273 102 - (369) Gain / (Loss) before tax 1,074 (1,444) 200 10,081 9,911 Total Assets 22,957 47,558 215 12,500 83,230 Property, plant and equipment 46 291 13 - 350 Intangible assets - 10,910 - 12,500 23,410 RTU assets 1,086 2,868 - - 3,954 Investment in joint venture entity - - - - - Capital expenditure 7 2,760 3 - 2,770 Unaudited Sep-18 Revenue - sale of goods 21,601 12,566 1,118 2,659 37,944 Revenue - royalty income - - - 101 101 Revenue - licensing - - - 396 396 Revenue 21,601 12,566 1,118 3,156 38,441 Other income 1,860 - - 174 2,034 Depreciation and amortisation (10) (128) (3) - (141) Equity accounted loss of joint venture entity - - - (344) (344) Operating profit/(loss) (72) 881 (187) (731) (109) Finance income - 16 - - 16 Interest expense - (2,481) - - (2,481) Other gains/(losses) (447) (1,278) 35 - (1,690) Gain / (Loss) before tax (519) (2,862) (152) (731) (4,264) Total Assets 23,659 33,158 96 2,493 59,406 Property, plant and equipment 51 269 15 - 335 Intangible assets - 7,089 - - 7,089 Investment in joint venture entity - - - 2,493 2,493 Capital expenditure 21 2,098 - - 2,119 20 AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2019 14. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT (a) Managing financial risk The Group's activities expose it to various financial risks as detailed below. Market risk Management is of the opinion that the Group's exposure to market risk at balance date is defined as: Risk Factor Description Sensitivity (i) Foreign exchange risk Exposure to changes in foreign exchange rates on assets and liabilities of the subsidiary, and USD denominated borrowings As below (ii) Interest rate risk Exposure to changes in interest rates on borrowings As below (iii) Other price risk No commodity securities are bought, sold or traded Nil Foreign exchange risk The Group benefits from the use of derivative financial instruments to manage foreign currency exposures. The fair value of forward exchange contracts is calculated by reference to current forward exchange rates at period end and the contract exchange rates, considered level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. The Group purchases goods and services from overseas suppliers in a number of currencies, primarily AUD, USD, EUR and GBP and has borrowings that are denominated in US dollar amounts. This exposes the Group to foreign currency risk. The Group manages foreign currency risk through use of derivative arrangements, in particular forward exchange contracts. The exposure is monitored on a regular basis based on Group foreign exchange policies. Future revenues from markets outside Australasia will be denominated primarily in USD and EUR which will provide a natural hedge against these costs. In the current period for the six months to 30 September 2019 (H1 FY2020) net foreign exchange losses totaled $368,637 (H1 FY2019: $1,700,357 gain) of which $2,875,747 (H1 FY2019: $3,063,766 gain) were unrealised losses on the USD denominated CRG loan. Future revenues derived in USD and EUR will be used towards repaying this debt as it falls due. The balance of the gains/losses are derived from the restatement of the cash balances at the spot rate on the period end balance date of 30 September 2019 and the change in spot rates during the time between when expenses are recorded in the general ledger and when they are paid. In total, the group had assets and liabilities denominated in the following currencies, as at 30 September 2019: Assets NZD$'000 Currency Liabilities NZD$'000 8,771 AUD 2,009 4,768 USD 32,169 700 MYR 1 1,618 SGD 227 1,095 EUR 1,707 - GBP 128 21 The following forward foreign exchange contracts were held at 30 September 2019: Forward Foreign Exchange Contracts Buy Currency Buy Currency Sell Amount Mark to Market 30/9/19 Fair Value Amount ('000) NZD ('000) Sell amount NZD ('000) NZD ('000) EUR 3,665 6,372 6,302 70 GBP 252 486 476 10 USD 6,590 9,304 8,719 585 Total benefit as at 30 September 2019: 665 All contracts mature within one year from 30 September 2019. The following forward foreign exchange contracts were held at 31 March 2019: Forward Foreign Exchange Contracts Buy Currency Buy Currency Sell Amount Mark to Market 31/3/19 Fair Value Amount ('000) NZD ('000) Sell amount NZD ('000) NZD ('000) EUR 3,300 5,735 5,963 (228) GBP 155 302 305 (3) USD 4,205 6,192 6,202 (10) Total liability as at 31 March 2019: (241) All contracts mature within one year from 31 March 2019. The following forward foreign exchange contracts were held at 30 September 2018: Forward Foreign Exchange Contracts Buy Currency Buy Currency Sell Amount Mark to Market 30/9/18 Fair Value Amount ('000) NZD ('000) Sell amount NZD ('000) NZD ('000) EUR 2,250 3,886 3,771 115 GBP 123 239 234 5 USD 3,070 4,250 3,930 320 Sell Currency Sell Currency Buy Amount Mark to Market 30/9/18 Fair Value Amount ('000) NZD ('000) Sell amount NZD ('000) NZD ('000) AUD 2,000 2,224 2,265 41 Total benefit as at 30 September 2018: 481 All contracts mature within one year from 30 September 2018. 22 AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2019 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT (continued) Interest rate risk USD borrowings are at a fixed interest rate, which exposes the Group to fair value interest rate risk. There are no specific derivative arrangements to manage this risk. The BNZ loan is priced at base + margin which floats every renewal period (generally two months). Credit risk Financial instruments, which potentially subject the Group to credit risk, principally consist of accounts receivable. Regular monitoring is undertaken to ensure that the credit exposure remains within the Group's normal terms of trade. The Group has one significant concentration of credit risk at 30 September 2019 with the largest debtor being $2,966,000 (H1 FY 2019: $3,604,000). There has been no past experience of default and no indications of default in relation to this debtor. The Group's cash and short-term deposits are placed with high credit quality financial institutions. Accordingly, the Group has no significant concentration of credit risk other than bank deposits, with 4.3% of total assets at the Bank of New Zealand (H1 FY2019: 11.4%), 4.3% at NAB Bank (H1 FY2019: 1.1%). The carrying value of financial assets represents the maximum exposure to credit risk. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group may encounter difficulty in raising funds at short notice to meet its commitments and arises from the need to borrow funds for working capital. The directors monitor the risk on a regular basis and actively manage the cash available to ensure the net exposure to liquidity risk is minimised. The liquidity/maturity profile of the liabilities is as follows: Liquidity profile < 1 year 1-2 years 2-5 years > 5 years TOTAL 30 September 2019 $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 Trade and other payables (18,673) - - - (18,673) Lease liabilities (534) (438) (1,065) (2,130) (4,167) Borrowings (including interest) (47,640) - - - (47,640) Derivative instruments (outbound) (16,162) - - - (16,162) Derivative instruments (inbound) 16,827 - - - 16,827 Totals (66,182) (438) (1,065) (2,130) (69,815) 30 September 2018 $000 $000 $000 $000 $000 Trade and other payables (14,508) - - - (14,508) Borrowings (including interest) (3,785) (48,776) - - (52,561) Derivative instruments (outbound) (8,375) - - - (8,375) Derivative instruments (inbound) 8,815 - - - 8,815 Totals (16,590) (48,776) - - (65,366) (b) Fair Values The carrying value of financial assets and liabilities (trade receivables and trade payables) approximates their fair value. Trade receivables are valued net of provision and trade payables are valued at their original amounts by contract. 23 15. RELATED PARTIES The Group had related party relationships with the following entities: Related party Nature of relationship CRG (Capital Royalty Group) Shareholder of both ordinary and redeemable preference shares Atkinson Family Trust Shareholder of both ordinary and redeemable preference shares The following transactions were carried out with these related parties: (i) Loans Unaudited Audited Unaudited As at As at As at 30-Sep-19 31-Mar-19 30-Sep-18 $NZ000's Note CRG 8 30,808 41,750 41,938 Total loan balances 30,808 41,750 41,938 (ii) Interest expense CRG 8 2,803 5,238 2,481 (iii) Dividends on redeemable preference shares CRG 383 726 356 Atkinson Family Trust 108 209 101 (iv) Key management compensation Unaudited Audited Unaudited As at As at As at 30-Sep-19 31-Mar-19 30-Sep-18 $NZ000's Directors fees 146 292 146 Executive salaries 551 1,078 540 Short term benefits 230 190 187 Share Options Expense 16 126 15 Key management compensation 943 1,686 888 Key management includes external Directors, the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief of Staff, the Chief Financial Officer and the Director of International Business Development. These positions are mainly responsible for planning, controlling and directing the activities of the business. The Chief of Staff is the spouse of the Chief Executive Officer. 16. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES In May 2015, AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd signed as guarantor of AFT Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd for its 5-year lease contract for the premises occupied in Sydney, Australia. AFT Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd has placed AU$75,000 on term deposit with NAB in favour of the landlord of the business premises to support this guarantee. The company has placed NZ$75,000 on term deposit with the BNZ. This sum is security for a guarantee issued by the BNZ in favour of the NZX, should the company ever default on any of its payment obligations to NZX. 24 AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2019 17. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS The Group has no capital commitments at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: nil: 30 September 2018: nil). 18. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS There were no material events occurring after balance date and before the date of approval of the financial statements requiring recognition or disclosure. Working to improve your health AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Attachments Original document

