AFTERMATH SILVER LTD.

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD.

(FLMZF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 11/04 03:59:17 pm
0.2065 USD   +13.18%
News 
News Summary

Aftermath Silver Increases Private Placement To $3.3 Million

0
11/04/2019 | 09:50pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2019) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce it is increasing its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see News Release #06, dated September 3, 2019) from up to 15,000,000 units to up to 16,500,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit. The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for the acquisition and exploration of the Challacollo and Cachinal Silver-Gold projects in Chile and for general working capital.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd

Aftermath Silver Ltd is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on silver in Chile. The Company is focused of growth through the discovery and acquisition of quality projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath continues to seek new opportunities to take advantage of the relatively low silver price.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Michael Williams"

Michael Williams
Chairman, VP, interim President & interim CEO
604-484-7855

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian Securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including the anticipated time and capital schedule to production; estimated project economics, including but not limited to, mill recoveries, payable metals produced, production rates, payback time, capital and operating and other costs, IRR and mine plan; expected upside from additional exploration; expected capital requirements; and other future events or developments. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, are reliant on future events or conditions, Forward‐looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in commodities prices; changes in expected mineral production performance; unexpected increases in capital costs; exploitation and exploration results; continued availability of capital and financing; differing results and recommendations in the Feasibility Study; and general economic, market or business conditions. In addition, forward‐looking statements are subject to various risks, including but not limited to operational risk; political risk; currency risk; capital cost inflation risk; that data is incomplete or inaccurate. The reader is referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors, accessible through Vendetta Mining's profile at www.sedar.com.

There is no certainty that any forward‐looking statement will come to pass and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward‐looking statements. The Company does not undertake to provide updates to any of the forward‐looking statements in this release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49417


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Rushton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Jeffrey Williams Executive Chairman & Vice President
Jasmine Lau Chief Financial Officer
David Andrew Terry Independent Director
Keenan Harry Hohol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD.0.00%11
BHP GROUP4.29%118 388
RIO TINTO PLC11.74%90 578
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.92%32 722
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.06%20 760
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-27.90%8 929
