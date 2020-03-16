Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Afterpay Limited    APT   AU000000APT1

AFTERPAY LIMITED

(APT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/16
19.92 AUD   -14.29%
03/04AFTERPAY : Forgoes Profit And Targets Expansion
AQ
02/28AFTERPAY : It appears there could ...
AQ
01/02AFTERPAY : says 78% of customers shopped via mobile during holiday season
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afterpay : Australia's Afterpay settles with California regulator for loans issued without license

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 08:23pm EDT

Australia's buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Ltd will refund late fees paid by customers in California for loans, which were deemed "illegal" by the U.S. state's financial regulator, the two sides said as part of a settlement.

The company will pay A$1.5 million ($916,350), of which $905,000 will go to about 640,000 consumers in California who paid late fees and the rest will be administrative fees.

The settlement is for loans issued before Afterpay had a California financing law license. It was granted a license in November last year.

The increasingly popular buy-now-pay-later space has been facing increased regulatory scrutiny, and Afterpay, considered by many as the sector's bellwether, has faced the brunt of it back home in Australia too.

Shares plunged 10.2% in early trade, only to recover to be down 4.5% in a little over one hour of trading. The broader index was in positive territory after closing sharply lower on Monday.

Earlier this year, California's financial regulator, the Department of Business Oversight (DBO), had also rapped Minneapolis-based and Australia-listed Sezzle Inc for giving out credit without a license.

"While Afterpay does not believe such an arrangement required a license from the DBO or was illegal, Afterpay has agreed to conduct its operations under the DBO license as a part of this settlement," a company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

Buy-now-pay-later firms have gained traction, mainly with millennials, by giving an option to buy things through interest-free installments and helping them sidestep tougher rules related to taking a credit card or loan.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED -14.29% 19.92 End-of-day quote.-20.63%
SEZZLE INC. -12.50% 0.7 End-of-day quote.-61.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AFTERPAY LIMITED
03/04AFTERPAY : Forgoes Profit And Targets Expansion
AQ
02/28AFTERPAY : It appears there could ...
AQ
01/02AFTERPAY : says 78% of customers shopped via mobile during holiday season
AQ
01/02SEZZLE : Australia-listed Sezzle fails to win California lending license, shares..
RE
2019AFTERPAY TOUCH : Morgans rates APT as Add
AQ
2019AFTERPAY TOUCH : AUSTRAC Update - Final Audit Report
PU
2019ZIP : Amazon Puts Zip Co Payments In The Basket
AQ
2019Amazon Australia signs up Zip Co buy now, pay later service
RE
2019Two Australian IPOs cancelled in 'challenging' market
RE
2019AFTERPAY TOUCH : Australia's Afterpay attempts to stem share slide as regulatory..
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 502 M
EBIT 2020 -30,8 M
Net income 2020 -41,9 M
Debt 2020 256 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -120x
P/E ratio 2021 537x
EV / Sales2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2021 7,11x
Capitalization 5 299 M
Chart AFTERPAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afterpay Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFTERPAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 37,15  AUD
Last Close Price 19,92  AUD
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 86,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Mathew Eisen Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Elana Rubin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Frerk-Malte Feller Global Chief Operating Officer
Luke Bortoli Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas David Molnar Global Chief Revenue Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFTERPAY LIMITED-20.63%3 811
FISERV INC.-10.56%70 232
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-5.24%51 833
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.16%20 115
WIRECARD AG-16.56%12 276
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-17.36%9 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group