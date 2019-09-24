Log in
AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD

(APT)
Afterpay Touch : Australia's Afterpay submits external audit report on money laundering concerns

09/24/2019

(Reuters) - Afterpay Touch Group Ltd on Wednesday said it has provided an external auditor's interim report to Australia's financial crime watchdog following suspected non-compliance with laws on money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing.

The buy-now-pay-later company also reiterated that it has not identified any money laundering or terrorism financing activity in its systems to date.

In June, AUSTRAC told Afterpay to hire an external auditor to examine compliance concerns, causing ripples in a sector that has become a darling of stock analysts due to its global expansion and ability to benefit from online shopping growth.

The government agency ordered the report after it found "reasonable grounds to suspect non-compliance" with anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

On Tuesday, AUSTRAC ordered an audit of PayPal Holdings Inc with regards to similar laws, flagging concerns that reporting obligations had not been met. PayPal said its Australian unit had reported itself after an internal review.

In a statement on Wednesday, Afterpay said the confidential interim report by external auditor Neil Jeans does not provide any recommendations, which will be left to the final report.

AUSTRAC has ordered a final report be submitted by Nov. 23.

"Afterpay's systems include several features that help to control our money laundering and terrorism financing risk, including the implementation of strict spending limits," the firm said.

Following Wednesday's announcement, Afterpay's share price jumped 9.5% in early trade to a record high.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD -1.43% 31.77 End-of-day quote.159.92%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS -1.35% 103.69 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 467 M
EBIT 2020 36,9 M
Net income 2020 -0,15 M
Debt 2020 201 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 520x
P/E ratio 2021 164x
EV / Sales2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2021 11,3x
Capitalization 8 026 M
Chart AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Afterpay Touch Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 33,60  AUD
Last Close Price 31,77  AUD
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Mathew Eisen Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nicholas David Molnar Global Chief Revenue Officer & Executive Director
Frerk-Malte Feller Global Chief Operating Officer
Luke Bortoli Chief Financial Officer
David Charles Hancock Executive Director & Group Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD159.92%5 518
FISERV INC.42.93%71 394
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.54.81%47 906
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.54.92%24 907
WIRECARD AG9.56%19 770
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD146.45%15 112
