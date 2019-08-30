Afya Limited Reports 2Q19 Results

NOVA LIMA, Brazil, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019.
CEO Statement
“The year of 2019 has been transformational to our company. Afya became the largest medical education group in Brazil and the only player providing education and digital content in every stage of the medical career. In 19th of July, we concluded our IPO at Nasdaq, taking a huge step into our future. These achievements demonstrate the tremendous commitment of our team, which remains devoted to our mission to create an extraordinary lifelong learning experience for medical and healthcare professionals, creating strong value to our shareholders and to society.
During the first semester, we continued to deliver robust growth, margin expansion and cash generation in line with our strategy. In addition, we have concluded an acquisition of 120 medical school seats and secured the authorization of a new medical school with 50 medical school seats, taking our network to 1.522 authorized medical school seats as of today.
We will remain focused on the medical career, generating highly predictable growth, with high profitability and cash generation”.
Financial Highlights
Selected financial data for the six months ended June 30, 2019:
Net revenue totaled R$323.1 million, representing an increase of R$186.5 million, or 137%, from $136.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This increase was mainly due to organic growth and to the acquisition of (i) three medical schools (FADEP, Novafapi and FASA), (ii) our medical residency preparatory course (Medcel) and (iii) our medical specialization institution (IPEMED). Pro Forma¹ Net revenue totaled R$357.8 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Medical schools tuition fees represented 68% of total combined tuition fees, an increase of 5 p.p. when compared with the six months ended June 30, 2018. This increase was mainly due to the maturation and acquisition of medical school seats and average medical tuition fees raising above inflation indexes
Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$122.2 million, representing an increase of R$72.3 million, or 145.0%, from R$49.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 36.6% in the first half of 2018 to 37.8% in the same period of 2019, mainly due to productivity gains. Pro Forma1 Adjusted EBITDA summed R$145.3 million, representing a margin of 40.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Adjusted Net Income totaled R$90.1 million, representing an increase of R$47.3 million, or 110.2%, from R$42.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Pro Forma¹ Adjusted Net Income summed R$110.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Operating Cash Conversion Ratio² was 80.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from 69.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Segment Highlights – Operating Data
Business Unit 1 (Undergraduate – medical schools, other healthcare programs and ex-health degrees)
As of June 30, 2019, our network of 1,352 medical school seats consisted of 1,102 operating seats (seats that have been approved by MEC and that have commenced operations) and 250 approved seats, compared to 636 operating and approved seats as of June 30, 2018, respectively.
Medical degree students totaled 5,550 as of June 30, 2019, representing an increase of 2.162 students, or 63.8%, from 3,388 as of June 30, 2018, which generated combined tuition fees2 of R$239.3 million, an increase of R$100.9 million, or 72.9%, from R$138.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, mainly due to the maturation and acquisitions of medical school seats.
Other undergraduate health science programs students totaled 6,939 as of June 30, 2019, representing an increase of 3,860 students, or 125.4%, from 3,079 as of June 30, 2018, which generated combined tuition fees² of R$49.6 million, an increase of R$25.8 million, or 108.3%, from R$27.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Other undergraduate students totaled 12,711 as of June 30, 2019, representing an increase of 7,843 students, or 161.1%, from 4,868 as of June 30, 2018, which generated combined tuition fees² of R$60.5 million, an increase of R$33.2 million, or 121.7%, from R$27.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Business Unit 2 (Medical residency preparatory courses, medical specialization programs and continuing medical education throughout medical career)
Business Unit 2 operating segment resulted from the corporate reorganization on March 29, 2019 and the acquisition of IPEMED on May 9, 2019. Accordingly, such segment did not have results of operations during the first quarter of 2019. Moreover, because of seasonality³, the segment did not have significant results of operations in the second quarter of 2019. In fact, medical residency preparatory courses sales, a significant component of Business Unit 2, are concentrated in the first and last quarter of the year, as a result of enrollments at the beginning of the year and revenue recognition³ from printed books and e-books.
Business Unit 2 generated a net revenue of R$23.4 million, residency preparatory and CME revenue represented almost half of the total, while medical specialization represented the other half as of June 30, 2019.
Residency preparatory and CME totaled 8.6 thousand active paying students and medical specialization summed 1.8 thousand active paying students as of June 30,2019
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio information for the convenience of investors, which are non‑GAAP financial measures. A non‑GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure.
We calculate our Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus/minus net financial result plus income taxes expense plus depreciation and amortization plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, minus payment of lease liabilities, plus share‑based compensation plus/minus non‑recurring expenses. We calculate our Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA as pro forma net income plus/minus net financial result plus income taxes expense plus depreciation and amortization plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, minus payment of lease liabilities plus share‑based compensation plus/minus non‑recurring expenses. We calculate Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income as (i) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2018, net income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark plus/minus tax effect, and (ii) for the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark, plus depreciation of right‑of‑use of assets plus interest expense of lease liabilities, minus payment of lease liabilities plus/minus tax effect, plus shared based compensation. We calculate Operating Cash Conversion Ratio as the cash flows from operations, adjusted with payment of lease liabilities divided by Adjusted EBITDA plus/minus non‑recurring expenses.
We present Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income because we believe these measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of the financial performance of our core operations that facilitates period‑to‑period comparisons on a consistent basis. We also present Operating Cash Conversion Ratio because we believe this measure provides investors with a measure of how efficiently we convert our EBITDA into cash. The non‑GAAP financial measures described in this prospectus are not a substitute for the IFRS measures of earnings. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio may be different from the calculations used by other companies, including our competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.
Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
The unaudited interim pro forma condensed consolidated statement of income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 is based on the historical unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Afya Brazil, and gives effect of the acquisition of Medcel by Afya Brazil as if it had been consummated on January 1, 2019. Pro forma adjustments were made to reflect the acquisition of Medcel by Afya Brazil. Medcel is eligible to the presumed profit income tax regime effect and calculate income taxes as a percentage of gross
______________________________________________ 1 Pro Forma explained on “Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information”. 2 Combined tuition fees is the sum equal to the total tuition fees charged to undergraduate students, as recorded in the internal management records of Afya Brazil. 3 The majority of Business Unit 2’s revenues is derived from printed books and e-books, which are recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer, which mostly happens in the first and fourth quarter of the year.
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income
For the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share)
Three months period ended
Six months period ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net revenue
178,493
75,235
323,071
136,555
Cost of services
(82,283
)
(38,680
)
(136,647
)
(66,875
)
Gross profit
96,210
36,555
186,424
69,680
General and administrative expenses
(59,584
)
(14,583
)
(90,818
)
(28,846
)
Other income (expenses), net
576
502
370
1,254
Operating income
37,202
22,474
95,976
42,088
Finance income
4,650
1,936
9,817
3,624
Finance expenses
(19,721
)
(1,552
)
(31,957
)
(2,603
)
Finance result
(15,071
)
384
(22,140
)
1,021
Share of income of associate
920
-
920
-
Income before income taxes
23,051
22,858
74,756
43,109
Income taxes expense
(1,725
)
(267
)
(3,954
)
(1,661
)
Net income
21,326
22,591
70,802
41,448
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
21,326
22,591
70,802
41,448
Income attributable to
Equity holders of the parent
16,317
20,462
57,852
37,974
Non-controlling interests
5,009
2,129
12,950
3,474
21,326
22,591
70,802
41,448
Basic earnings per share
Per common share (*)
6.56
16.52
25.41
31.79
Diluted earnings per share Per common share (*)
6.44
16.23
24.91
31.23
(*) The basic and diluted earnings per common share are in effect with the share split occurred on July 7, 2019.
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position
As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
68,471
62,260
Trade receivables
125,014
58,445
Inventories
2,812
1,115
Recoverable taxes
5,362
2,265
Derivatives
197
556
Restricted cash
12,540
-
Other assets
24,548
8,859
Total current assets
238,944
133,500
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
12,984
18,810
Trade receivables
9,728
5,235
Related parties
3,293
1,598
Derivatives
-
663
Other assets
13,353
10,380
Investment in associate
49,835
-
Property and equipment
110,065
65,763
Right-of-use assets
268,121
-
Intangible assets
1,226,095
682,469
Total non-current assets
1,693,474
784,918
Total assets
1,932,418
918,418
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
19,856
8,104
Loans and financing
61,664
26,800
Lease liabilities
37,094
-
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
129,847
88,868
Advances from customers
19,644
13,737
Labor and social obligations
53,722
31,973
Taxes payable
17,301
6,468
Income taxes payable
1,671
282
Dividends payable
39,331
4,107
Derivatives
959
-
Other liabilities
7,780
1,993
Total current liabilities
388,869
182,332
Non-current liabilities
Loans and financing
35,318
51,029
Lease liabilities
236,489
-
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
172,850
88,862
Taxes payable
21,462
150
Provision for legal proceedings
6,810
3,465
Derivatives
548
-
Other liabilities
387
2,226
Total non-current liabilities
473,864
145,732
Total liabilities
862,733
328,064
Equity
Share capital
635,830
315,000
Additional paid-in capital
331,424
125,014
Share-based compensation reserve
4,070
2,161
Earnings reserves
26,806
59,807
Retained earnings
23,959
-
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
1,022,089
501,982
Non-controlling interests
47,596
88,372
Total equity
1,069,685
590,354
Total liabilities and equity
1,932,418
918,418
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows For the six months periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating activities
Income before income taxes
74,756
43,109
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes
Depreciation and amortization
28,441
3,405
Provision/(reversal) of allowance for doubtful accounts
8,606
2,382
Share-based compensation expense
1,909
911
Net foreign exchange differences
(1,858
)
-
Loss on derivative instruments
2,809
-
Accrued interest
9,873
158
Accrued lease interest
14,540
-
Share of income of associate
(920
)
-
Provision for legal proceedings
(347
)
(1,658
)
Changes in assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
(28,624
)
(12,249
)
Inventories
884
(235
)
Recoverable taxes
(2,827
)
(1,429
)
Other assets
(15,758
)
(756
)
Trade payables
5,257
(3,434
)
Taxes payables
1,139
1,236
Advances from customers
1,428
(2,193
)
Labor and social obligations
13,352
8,877
Other liabilities
(1,458
)
(2,530
)
Income taxes paid
(2,392
)
(2,183
)
Net cash flows from operating activities
108,810
33,411
Investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(20,674
)
(6,010
)
Acquisition of intangibles assets
(718
)
(641
)
Payments of accounts payable to selling shareholders
(30,674
)
(10,022
)
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(148,880
)
1,289
Loans to related parties
(1,695
)
2,175
Restricted Cash
(1,153
)
-
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(203,794
)
(13,209
)
Financing activities
Payments of loans and financing
(23,868
)
(3,981
)
Payment of lease liabilities
(17,316
)
-
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
(7,621
)
-
Capital increase
150,000
55,000
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
101,195
51,019
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
6,211
71,221
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
62,260
25,490
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
68,471
96,711
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income
Three months period ended
Six months period ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Net income
21,326
22,591
70,802
41,448
Net financial result
15,071
-384
22,140
-1,021
Income taxes expense
1,725
267
3,954
1,661
Depreciation and amortization
19,387
2,125
28,441
3,405
Interest received (1)
1,410
738
3,915
2,018
Payment of lease liabilities (2)
-9,646
0
-17,316
0
Share-based compensation
868
911
1,909
911
Non-recurring expenses:
Integration of new companies (3)
2,607
464
3,607
502
M&A advisory and due diligence (4)
959
0
1,099
150
Expansion projects (5)
638
257
943
346
Restructuring expenses (6)
770
10
2,681
497
Adjusted EBITDA
55,115
26,980
122,175
49,918
(1) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees.
(2) Consists of payment of lease liabilities recorded under IFRS 16 as from January 1, 2019.
(3) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
(5) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
(6) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
Reconciliation between Adjusted Net Income and Net Income
Three months period ended
Six months period ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Net income
21,326
22,591
70,802
41,448
Amortization of customer relationships and trademark (1)
9,182
527
12,196
527
Depreciation of right-of-use of assets (2)
4,635
0
8,018
0
Interest expense of lease liabilities (3)
8,122
0
14,540
0
Payment of lease liabilities (4)
-9,646
0
-17,316
0
Share-based compensation
868
911
1,909
911
Adjusted Net Income
34,487
24,029
90,149
42,886
(1) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations.
(2) Consists of depreciation of right-of-use of assets recorded under IFRS 16 as from January 1, 2019.
(3) Consists of interest expenses of lease liabilities recorded under IFRS 16 as from January 1, 2019.
(4) Consists of payment of lease liabilities recorded under IFRS 16 as from January 1, 2019.
Reconciliation between Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Net Income
Six months period ended
Three months period ended
Six months period ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Afya Brazil Historical (1)
Medcel (2)
Pro Forma Adjustments
Afya Brazil Pro Forma
Net income
70,802
20,044
-5,315
85,531
Net financial result
22,140
65
0
22,205
Income taxes expense
3,954
1,409
0
5,363
Depreciation and amortization
28,441
1,726
5,315
35,482
Interest received (3)
3,915
0
0
3,915
Payment of lease liabilities (4)
-17,316
-228
0
-17,544
Share-based compensation
1,909
70
0
1,979
Non-recurring expenses:
0
0
0
0
Integration of new companies (5)
3,607
0
0
3,607
M&A advisory and due diligence (6)
1,099
0
0
1,099
Expansion projects (7)
943
0
0
943
Restructuring expenses (8)
2,681
0
0
2,681
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
122,175
23,086
0
145,261
(1) Represents the historical consolidated statement of income of Afya Brazil for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
(2) Represents the historical consolidated statement of income of Medcel for the period from January 1, 2019 to March 28, 2019.
(3) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees.
(4) Consists of payment of lease liabilities recorded under IFRS 16 as from January 1, 2019.
(5) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
(6) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
(7) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
(8) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
Reconciliation between Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income and Pro Forma Net Income
Six months period ended
Three months period ended
Six months period ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Afya Brazil Historical (1)
Medcel (2)
Pro Forma Adjustments
Afya Brazil Pro Forma
Net income
70,802
20,044
-5,315
85,531
Amortization of customer relationships and trademark (3)
12,196
0
0
12,196
Depreciation of right-of-use of assets (4)
8,018
159
5,046
13,223
Interest expense of lease liabilities (5)
14,540
121
0
14,661
Payment of lease liabilities (6)
-17,316
-228
0
-17,544
Share Based Compensation
1,909
70
1,979
Adjusted Net Income
90,149
20,166
-269
110,046
(1) Represents the historical consolidated statement of income of Afya Brazil for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
(2) Represents the historical consolidated statement of income of Medcel for the period from January 1, 2019 to March 28, 2019.
(3) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations.
(4) Consists of depreciation of right-of-use of assets recorded under IFRS 16 as from January 1, 2019.
(5) Consists of interest expenses of lease liabilities recorded under IFRS 16 as from January 1, 2019.
(6) Consists of payment of lease liabilities recorded under IFRS 16 as from January 1, 2019.
Operating cash conversion ratio
Six months period ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Cash flow from operations
108,810
33,411
Payment of lease liabilities (1)
-17,316
0
Adjusted Cash flow from operations
91,494
33,411
Adjusted EBITDA
122,175
49,918
Non-recurring expenses:
Integration of new companies (2)
3,607
502
M&A advisory and due diligence (3)
1,099
150
Expansion projects (4)
943
346
Restructuring expenses (5)
2,681
497
Adjusted EBITDA ex. non-recurring expenses
113,845
48,422
Operating cash conversion ratio
80.4%
69.0%
(1) Consists of payment of lease liabilities recorded under IFRS 16 as from January 1, 2019.
(2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
(5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.