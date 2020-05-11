Log in
Afya Limited to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 28

05/11/2020 | 09:14am EDT

NOVA LIMA, Brazil, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it will report first quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on May 29 at 11:00 AM EDT.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID : 8878634) by dialing +1 (877) 591-8865 or +1 (336) 698-3012. An audio replay of the call will be available through June 02, 2020 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and entering access code 8878634. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.afya.com.br/.  

About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.

Investor Relations Contact:

Afya Limited

ir@afya.com.br

Source: Afya Limited

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
