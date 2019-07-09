Log in
AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS

(AGHOL)
Anadolu Grubu : Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating - July 9, 2019

07/09/2019

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

Summary Info

Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating

Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

Announcement Content

Update Notification Flag

Evet (Yes)

Correction Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

09.07.2018

Postponed Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Title of Rating Company

SAHA Kurumsal Yönetim ve Kredi Derecelendirme

Hizmetleri A.Ş.

Beginning Date of Agreement

05/04/2019

Ending Date of Agreement

05/04/2020

Beginning Date of Rating Note's Validity

09/07/2019

Explanation

SAHA Corporate Governance and Credit Rating Services Inc. ("SAHA") has updated the Corporate Governance Rating of our

Company as 9.54 (out of 10) as of July 9, 2019:

The Corporate Governance Rating Report published by SAHA will be available at our Company website

www.anadolugrubu.com.tr.

Shareholders

Public Disclosure and

Stakeholders

Board of

Corporate Governance Compliance

Transparency

Directors

Rating Note

Corporate Governance Compliance Rating Note

Weight

% 25

% 25

% 15

% 35

% 100

Note

92,83

97,65

99,48

93,96

95,43

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

AG Anadolu Grubu Holding AS published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 07:02:05 UTC
