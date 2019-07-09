Anadolu Grubu : Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating - July 9, 2019

Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

Title of Rating Company SAHA Kurumsal Yönetim ve Kredi Derecelendirme Hizmetleri A.Ş. Beginning Date of Agreement 05/04/2019 Ending Date of Agreement 05/04/2020 Beginning Date of Rating Note's Validity 09/07/2019

SAHA Corporate Governance and Credit Rating Services Inc. ("SAHA") has updated the Corporate Governance Rating of our

Company as 9.54 (out of 10) as of July 9, 2019:

The Corporate Governance Rating Report published by SAHA will be available at our Company website

www.anadolugrubu.com.tr.

Shareholders Public Disclosure and Stakeholders Board of Corporate Governance Compliance Transparency Directors Rating Note Corporate Governance Compliance Rating Note Weight % 25 % 25 % 15 % 35 % 100 Note 92,83 97,65 99,48 93,96 95,43

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.