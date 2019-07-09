Anadolu Grubu : Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating - July 9, 2019

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU
Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating
Announcement Content
Update Notification Flag
Evet (Yes)
Correction Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject
09.07.2018
Postponed Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
Title of Rating Company
SAHA Kurumsal Yönetim ve Kredi Derecelendirme
|
Hizmetleri A.Ş.
Beginning Date of Agreement
05/04/2019
Ending Date of Agreement
05/04/2020
Beginning Date of Rating Note's Validity
09/07/2019
Explanation
SAHA Corporate Governance and Credit Rating Services Inc. ("SAHA") has updated the Corporate Governance Rating of our
Company as 9.54 (out of 10) as of July 9, 2019:
The Corporate Governance Rating Report published by SAHA will be available at our Company website
www.anadolugrubu.com.tr.
Shareholders
Public Disclosure and
Stakeholders
Board of
Corporate Governance Compliance
Transparency
Directors
Rating Note
Corporate Governance Compliance Rating Note
Weight
% 25
% 25
% 15
% 35
% 100
Note
92,83
97,65
99,48
93,96
95,43
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
AG Anadolu Grubu Holding AS published this content on 09 July 2019