Growth International : AGI Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results Release and...

Winnipeg, MB, October 10, 2018 - Ag Growth International Inc. ('AGI') (TSX: AFN) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss its results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018. A news release announcing AGI's results will be issued before markets open on November 7, 2018.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-390-0605 or for local access dial 416-764-8609. An audio replay of the call will be available for seven days. To access the audio replay, please dial 1-888-390-0541 or for local access dial 416-764-8677. Please quote passcode 812112# for the audio replay.

AGI is a leading manufacturer of portable and stationary grain and fertilizer handling, storage and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, chain conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment and grain drying systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, Italy and France and distributes its product globally.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AGI with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on AGI's website www.aggrowth.com.

Steve Sommerfeld

204-489-1855

steve@aggrowth.com

