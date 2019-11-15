Log in
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.    MITT

AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

(MITT)
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on December 17, 2019

11/15/2019 | 04:22pm EST

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared fourth quarter 2019 preferred stock dividends.

In accordance with the terms of its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51563 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock.

In accordance with the terms of its 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its Series B Preferred Stock.

In accordance with the terms of its 8.000% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its Series C Preferred Stock.

Dividends for the Series A Preferred Stock, the Series B Preferred Stock, and the Series C Preferred Stock are payable on December 17, 2019 to preferred shareholders of record on November 29, 2019.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in, acquires and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS and Credit Investments, which include Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities. For additional information, please visit our website at www.agmit.com.


© Business Wire 2019
