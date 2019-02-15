AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on March 18, 2019

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) announced today that its
board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51563
per share on its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
(NYSE: MITT-PA). The dividend is payable on March 18, 2019 to holders of
record on February 28, 2019.
Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend
of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred
Stock (NYSE: MITT-PB). The dividend is payable on March 18, 2019 to
holders of record on February 28, 2019.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust
that invests in, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of
residential and commercial mortgage assets, other real estate-related
securities, financial assets and real estate. AG Mortgage Investment
Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management,
LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered
investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment
activities. For additional information, please visit our website at www.agmit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005284/en/