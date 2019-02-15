Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc    MITT

AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC

(MITT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on March 18, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 04:16pm EST

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51563 per share on its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: MITT-PA). The dividend is payable on March 18, 2019 to holders of record on February 28, 2019.

Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: MITT-PB). The dividend is payable on March 18, 2019 to holders of record on February 28, 2019.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of residential and commercial mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, financial assets and real estate. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities. For additional information, please visit our website at www.agmit.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRU
04:16pAG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on Ma..
BU
06:26aAG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
02/11AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Com..
BU
02/11AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
02/11AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/11AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Provides Update on Market Conditions and Sc..
BU
01/28AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Di..
BU
2018AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend of $..
BU
2018AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on De..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 90,6 M
EBIT 2018 77,5 M
Net income 2018 25,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 11,4%
P/E ratio 2018 14,83
P/E ratio 2019 9,59
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,14x
Capitalization 497 M
Chart AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,9 $
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian C. Sigman CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Peter David Linneman Independent Director
Andrew L. Berger Independent Director
Joseph E. LaManna Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC11.74%497
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.4.48%15 252
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP1.08%9 233
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP19.85%6 222
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.10.81%6 014
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC7.31%4 146
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.