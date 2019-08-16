AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on September 17, 2019

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51563 per share on its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: MITT PrA). The dividend is payable on September 17, 2019 to holders of record on August 30, 2019.

Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: MITT PrB). The dividend is payable on September 17, 2019 to holders of record on August 30, 2019.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in, acquires and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS, Credit Investments, and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities. For additional information, please visit our website at www.agmit.com.

