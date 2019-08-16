Log in
AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC

(MITT)
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on September 17, 2019

08/16/2019

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51563 per share on its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: MITT PrA). The dividend is payable on September 17, 2019 to holders of record on August 30, 2019.

Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: MITT PrB). The dividend is payable on September 17, 2019 to holders of record on August 30, 2019.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in, acquires and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS, Credit Investments, and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities. For additional information, please visit our website at www.agmit.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 97,4 M
EBIT 2019 73,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 12,5%
P/E ratio 2019 7,39x
P/E ratio 2020 9,68x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,83x
Capitalization 510 M
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian C. Sigman CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Peter David Linneman Independent Director
Andrew L. Berger Independent Director
Joseph E. LaManna Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC-2.13%510
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.67%12 917
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-7.98%8 842
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.19.08%6 606
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP-1.76%5 801
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC9.82%4 699
