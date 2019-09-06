Log in
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc    MITT

AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC

(MITT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend of $0.45 Per Share

0
09/06/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.45 per common share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of September 27, 2019.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in, acquires and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS, Credit Investments, and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities. For additional information, please visit our website at www.agmit.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 90,6 M
EBIT 2019 68,2 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 12,5%
P/E ratio 2019 7,20x
P/E ratio 2020 9,43x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,10x
Capitalization 497 M
Technical analysis trends AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,83  $
Last Close Price 15,19  $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian C. Sigman CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Peter David Linneman Independent Director
Andrew L. Berger Independent Director
Joseph E. LaManna Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC-4.65%497
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-16.19%12 189
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-13.97%8 267
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.20.04%6 660
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP0.70%5 946
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC10.61%4 732
