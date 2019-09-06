AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend of $0.45 Per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.45 per common share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of September 27, 2019.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in, acquires and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS, Credit Investments, and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities. For additional information, please visit our website at www.agmit.com.

