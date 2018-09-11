Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc    MITT

AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC (MITT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of Single-Family Rental Portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a stabilized portfolio of 1,225 single-family rental (“SFR”) homes located predominantly in the Southeast U.S. from funds affiliated with Connorex-Lucinda, LLC (“Conrex”). As part of the completed transaction, MITT entered into a Property Management Services Agreement with Conrex whereby Conrex will continue to provide property management services with respect to the properties.

MITT acquired the portfolio for approximately $140 million. In conjunction with the transaction, the Company financed the portfolio with approximately $37 million of cash on hand and approximately $103 million of 5-year, fixed rate debt.

ABOUT AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of residential and commercial mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.agmit.com.

ABOUT ANGELO GORDON

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $28 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 450 employees, including more than 170 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

ABOUT CONREX

Conrex is a privately held company that owns and/or operates more than 7,500 SFR homes, and has provided more than 25,000 residents with a place to call home. The company utilizes cutting-edge logistics to be the most purpose driven, people-centric, and operationally efficient SFR operator in the U.S. Conrex is headquartered in Charleston, SC and has market offices throughout the Southeast and Midwest. For more information, visit www.rentconrex.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to acquisitions, financing, deal execution, our investment and corporate strategy, our assets, investment returns, our financial and operating results, and our views on the SFR marketplace, among others. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, our ability to implement our business strategy, our ability to complete potential transactions in accordance with anticipated terms and on a timely basis or at all, the Company’s ability to integrate newly acquired rental assets in the its investment portfolio, difficulties in identifying single-family properties to acquire, the Company’s ability to acquire single-family rental properties generating attractive returns, the Company’s ability to predict and control costs, the Company’s ability to effectively compete with competitors, changes in interest rates, changes in the yield curve, changes in prepayment rates, the availability and terms of financing, changes in the market value of our assets, general economic conditions, conditions in the market for Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, ABS and CMBS securities and loans, conditions in the real estate market, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Copies are available free of charge on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov/. All information in this press release is as of September 11, 2018. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRU
10:34pAG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Completes Previously Announced Acquisition ..
BU
09/05AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
09/05AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Announces Entrance into Single-Family Renta..
BU
08/16AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on Se..
BU
08/16MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/07MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
08/07AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC : AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. to Host Ea..
AC
08/07AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/07AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/108% Yield Has Better Alternatives, MITT Preferred Shares Are A Sell 
09/06Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 8/29/2018 
09/05AG Mortgage enters single-family rental business with $140M acquisition 
08/28AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Is This 10.6%-Yielding REIT A Buy Right Now? 
08/18Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 92,2 M
EBIT 2018 75,8 M
Net income 2018 53,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 10,3%
P/E ratio 2018 12,60
P/E ratio 2019 10,48
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,95x
Capitalization 533 M
Chart AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,6 $
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian C. Sigman CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Peter David Linneman Independent Director
Andrew L. Berger Independent Director
Joseph E. LaManna Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC-0.58%533
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.61%12 262
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-4.95%9 170
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP3.75%6 304
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.5.11%5 993
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC6.84%4 069
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.