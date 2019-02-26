AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
0
02/26/2019 | 09:43pm EST
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (“MITT” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MITT)
today reported financial results for the quarter and year-ended
December 31, 2018. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid
mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in, acquires and manages a
diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS, Credit Investments,
and Single-Family Rental Properties. Our Credit Investments include our
Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS Investments.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Fourth Quarter 2018:
$(1.45) of Net Income/(Loss) per diluted common share(1)
$0.47 of Core Earnings per diluted common share(1)
Includes de minimis retrospective adjustment
(7.6)% Economic Return on Equity for the quarter(2)
$17.21 Book value per share(1) and $17.30 Undepreciated
Book Value per share(1) as of December 31, 2018,
inclusive of our fourth quarter $0.50 common dividend
Book value decreased $(1.95) or (10.2)% from the prior quarter
primarily due to:
$(1.38) or (7.2)% due to our investments in Agency RMBS
and associated derivatives
Agency RMBS spreads widened as interest rates fell
sharply during the quarter; much of the book value
decline occurred during the month of December as
deterioration in overall market conditions accelerated
$(0.48) or (2.5)% due to our Credit Investments
CRT and Legacy RMBS spreads widened during the quarter
in sympathy with the broader markets
$(0.06) or (0.3)% due to depreciation and amortization of
our SFR portfolio
$(0.03) or (0.2)% due to core earnings below the $0.50
dividend
Full Year 2018:
$(0.42) of Net Income/(Loss) per diluted common share(1)
$2.08 of Core Earnings per diluted common share(1)
Includes $0.03 retrospective adjustment
$1.975 dividend per common share(1)
Increased quarterly common dividend 5.3% to $0.50 per share in
the second quarter of 2018
(2.2)% Economic Return on Equity for the year(2)
Issued approximately 512,000 shares of common stock for net
proceeds of approximately $9.5 million through ATM program
SUBSEQUENT EVENT
In February 2019, the Company issued 3,450,000 shares of common stock
including the over-allotment through an underwritten public equity
offering at a price of $16.70 per share for net proceeds of
approximately $57.3 million, after deducting estimated offering expenses.
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
FY 2018
Summary of Operating Results:
GAAP Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
$
20.0
mm
$
(41.6
)mm
$
(11.9
)mm
GAAP Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders, per diluted
common share (1)
$
0.70
$
(1.45
)
$
(0.42
)
Non-GAAP Results:
Core Earnings*
$
15.7
mm
$
13.6
mm
$
59.2
mm
Core Earnings, per diluted common share(1)
$
0.56
$
0.47
$
2.08
* The Company modified its definition and calculation of core
earnings during the fourth quarter of 2018. A reconciliation of
estimated net loss per diluted common share to estimated core earnings
per diluted common share for the periods stated above, along with an
explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure, is provided at the end
of this press release.
MANAGEMENT REMARKS
“During 2018, MITT produced core earnings above its common dividend and
increased the common dividend by approximately 5% during the second
quarter of 2018,” said Chief Executive Officer David Roberts. “Post
quarter-end, we completed an overnight common equity offering, raising
approximately $57 million of net proceeds. We have successfully deployed
this capital, taking advantage of the current investment landscape to
invest at favorable risk-adjusted returns.”
“The fourth quarter of 2018 was volatile, as Agency MBS spreads widened
and risk assets underperformed benchmarks in response to a reversal in
sentiment around the path of the economy in 2019,” said Chief Investment
Officer, T.J. Durkin. “The risk off sentiment was driven by
uncertainties surrounding Fed policies, softening of select
manufacturing data, the absence of optimism on trade negotiations with
China and the government shutdown. Since year-end, there has been a
modest recovery in the market for risk assets and in the Agency basis.
Against this backdrop, during the quarter, we were able to deploy
capital into re-performing mortgage loans and Non-QM pools alongside
other Angelo Gordon funds.”
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
$3.6 billion investment portfolio as of December 31, 2018 as compared
to the $3.7 billion investment portfolio as of September 30, 2018(3)
(4)
2.3% Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) as of December 31, 2018(5)
Net Interest Margin declined from the prior quarter primarily due
to the increase in cost of funds related to a 25 bps increase in
the federal funds rate in December
4.6x “At Risk” Leverage as of December 31, 2018(6)
4.4% constant prepayment rate ("CPR") on the Agency RMBS investment
portfolio for the fourth quarter(7)
Duration gap was approximately 0.74 years as of December 31, 2018(8)
FOURTH QUARTER ACTIVITY
($ in millions)
Description
Purchased
(Sold/Payoff)
Net Activity
30 Year Fixed Rate
$311.0
$(229.6)
$81.4
Hybrid ARM
—
(102.6)
(102.6)
Fixed Rate 30 Year TBA
329.6
(404.7)
(75.1)
Total Agency RMBS
640.6
(736.9)
(96.3)
Prime
11.3
(10.1)
1.2
Alt-A/Subprime
—
(12.5)
(12.5)
Credit Risk Transfer
28.7
(4.8)
23.9
RPL/NPL Securities
—
(71.4)
(71.4)
Re/Non-Performing Loans
101.7
(1.6)
100.1
New Origination Loans
53.5
—
53.5
Total Residential Investments
195.2
(100.4)
94.8
CMBS
—
(3.2)
(3.2)
Freddie Mac K-Series CMBS
1.3
—
1.3
CMBS Interest Only
0.6
—
0.6
Commercial Real Estate Loans
4.0
—
4.0
Total Commercial Investments
5.9
(3.2)
2.7
Total ABS
—
(17.5)
(17.5)
Total Q4 Activity
$841.7
$(858.0)
$(16.3)
Note: The chart above is based on trade date.
Purchased one pool of primarily RPL mortgage loans
Purchased several Non-QM pools alongside other Angelo Gordon funds
Sold and received payoffs of RPL/NPL securities
Sold all Hybrid ARM positions
SINGLE-FAMILY RENTAL PORTFOLIO UPDATE
During the quarter, the SFR portfolio experienced a temporary increase
in vacancies due to seasonality and a strategic initiative by our
property manager, Conrex, to focus on operational improvements to
leasing and the tenant experience
Enhanced credit screening and underwriting standards for prospective
tenants will result in replacing sub-performing and shorter-term
tenants with better quality tenants
Reduced tenant turnover and lower ongoing expenses will benefit the
portfolio longer term
Decrease in Operating Margin relates primarily to increased turnover
expenses
A portion of the turnover expenses are reimbursable from an escrow
account pursuant to the Purchase and Sale Agreement with the Seller
9/30/2018
12/31/2018
Gross Carrying Value(a)
$
140.6
$
141.0
Accumulated Depreciation and Amortization(a)
(0.5
)
(2.3
)
Net Carrying Value(a)
$
140.1
$
138.7
Occupancy
89.3%
87.9
%
Average Square Footage(b)
1,460
1,436
Average Monthly Rental Income per Home(b)
$
1,007
$
1,020
Operating Margin(16)
59.7
%
43.8
%
(a) $ in millions
(b) Based on contractual amounts for occupied residences, as of each
corresponding period end
ARC HOME UPDATE
During the quarter, Arc Home appointed a new management team to focus
on credit originations
During its second fiscal year of mortgage origination, Arc Home
originated $1.3 billion of government and agency loans through its
four channels of retail, direct, correspondent and wholesale,
retaining the originated MSR on its balance sheet
Arc Home produced a net loss available to its common shareholders of
$(4.4) million in 2018
In 2018, Arc Home, in conjunction with MITT and other Angelo Gordon
funds, purchased ~$7.4 billion notional of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac,
and Ginnie Mae MSR from third parties
As of December 31, 2018
Employees(a)
101
States Licensed to Originate(b)
47
MSR UPB(c)
$13.2
Wholesale Relationships
228
Correspondent Relationships
95
(a) Includes 14 commission based Retail Loan Officers
(b) Includes Washington, D.C.
(c) $ in billions
Note: Since inception, MITT has invested $22.5 million in Arc Home. MITT
owns approximately 45% of the common equity of Arc Home.
KEY STATISTICS
($ in millions)
December 31, 2018
Investment portfolio(3) (4)
$3,559.6
Financing arrangements, net(4)
2,962.2
Total financing(6)
2,989.3
Stockholders’ equity
656.0
GAAP Leverage
4.3x
“At Risk” Leverage(6)
4.6x
Yield on investment portfolio(9)
5.3%
Cost of funds(10)
3.0%
Net interest margin(5)
2.3%
Management fees(11)
1.4%
Other operating expenses(12)
2.9%
Book value, per share(1)
$17.21
Undepreciated Book Value, per share(1)
$17.30
Undistributed taxable income, per share(1) (13)
$1.58
Dividend, per share(1)
$0.50
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
The following summarizes the Company’s investment portfolio as of
December 31, 2018(3) (4):
($ in millions)
Amortized Cost
Net Carrying Value
Percent of Net Carrying
Value
Allocated Equity(15)
Percent of Equity
Leverage Ratio*
Agency RMBS
$2,019.6
$2,015.6
56.6%
$257.4
39.2%
7.0x
Residential Investments
969.5
1,019.1
28.6%
241.3
36.8%
3.4x
Commercial Investments
348.7
365.0
10.3%
109.2
16.6%
2.4x
ABS
21.9
21.2
0.6%
10.3
1.6%
1.0x
Single-Family Rental Properties
138.7
138.7
3.9%
37.8
5.8%
2.7x
Total
$3,498.4
$3,559.6
100.0%
656.0
100.0%
4.6x
*The leverage ratio on Agency RMBS includes any net receivables on
TBA. The leverage ratio by type of investment is calculated by dividing
the investment type's total financing by its allocated equity.(15)
Note: The chart above includes fair value of $0.9 million of Agency
RMBS, $207.4 million of Residential Investments and $5.1 million of
Commercial Investments that are included in the “Investments in debt and
equity of affiliates” line item on our consolidated balance sheet.
Premiums and discounts associated with purchases of the Company’s
securities are amortized or accreted into interest income over the
estimated life of such securities, using the effective yield method. The
Company recorded a de minimis retrospective adjustment, excluding
interest-only securities and TBAs. Since the cost basis of the Company’s
Agency RMBS securities, excluding interest-only securities and TBAs,
exceeds the underlying principal balance by 2.8% as of December 31,
2018, slower actual and projected prepayments can have a meaningful
positive impact, while faster actual or projected prepayments can have a
meaningful negative impact, on the Company’s asset yields.
FINANCING AND HEDGING ACTIVITIES
The Company, either directly or through its equity method investments in
affiliates, had financing arrangements with 44 counterparties, under
which it had debt outstanding with 31 counterparties as of December 31,
2018. Our weighted average days to maturity is 142 days and our weighted
average original days to maturity is 226 days. The Company's financing
arrangements as of December 31, 2018 are summarized below:
($ in millions)
Agency
Credit
SFR**
Maturing Within:*
Amount Outstanding
WA Funding Cost
Amount Outstanding
WA Funding Cost
Amount
Outstanding
WA Funding Cost
Overnight
$
52.4
3.9%
$
—
—%
$
—
—%
30 Days or Less
1,093.9
2.5%
482.3
3.5%
—
—%
31-60 Days
658.7
2.6%
275.0
4.6%
—
—%
61-90 Days
—
—%
46.6
3.9%
—
—%
91-180 Days
—
—%
13.7
6.0%
—
—%
Greater than 180 Days
—
—%
237.6
4.6%
102.0
4.8%
Total / Weighted Avg
$
1,805.0
2.6%
$
1,055.2
4.1%
$
102.0
4.8%
*Amounts in table above do not include securitized debt of $10.9 million.
**Includes $1.0 million of deferred financing costs.
The Company’s interest rate swaps as of December 31, 2018 are summarized
as follows:
($ in millions)
Maturity
Notional Amount
WA Pay-Fixed Rate
WA Receive- Variable Rate*
WA Years to Maturity
2020
$
105.0
1.5%
2.6%
1.2
2021
58.5
3.0%
2.6%
2.8
2022
478.0
1.9%
2.7%
3.6
2023
403.0
3.1%
2.6%
4.6
2024
230.0
2.1%
2.6%
5.5
2025
125.0
2.9%
2.7%
6.4
2026
75.0
2.1%
2.7%
7.9
2027
264.0
2.4%
2.7%
8.7
2028
225.0
3.0%
2.7%
9.4
Total/Wtd Avg
$
1,963.5
2.4%
2.7%
5.6
* 100% of our receive variable interest rate swap notional resets
quarterly based on three-month LIBOR.
TAXABLE INCOME
The primary differences between taxable income and GAAP net income
include (i) unrealized gains and losses associated with investment and
derivative portfolios which are marked-to-market in current income for
GAAP purposes, but excluded from taxable income until realized or
settled, (ii) temporary differences related to amortization of premiums
and discounts paid on investments, (iii) the timing and amount of
deductions related to stock-based compensation, (iv) temporary
differences related to the recognition of certain terminated investments
and derivatives, (v) taxes and (vi) methods of depreciation between GAAP
and tax. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had estimated
undistributed taxable income of approximately $1.58 per share.(1)
(13)
DIVIDEND
On December 14, 2018, the Company’s board of directors declared a fourth
quarter dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock that was paid on
January 31, 2019 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2018.
On November 15, 2018, the Company’s board of directors declared a
quarterly dividend of $0.51563 per share on its 8.25% Series A
Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and a quarterly dividend of $0.50
per share on its 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
The preferred distributions were paid on December 17, 2018 to
stockholders of record as of November 30, 2018.
ABOUT AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that
opportunistically invests in, acquires and manages a diversified
risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS, Credit Investments, and
Single-Family Rental Properties. Our Credit Investments include our
Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS Investments. AG
Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG
REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an
SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative
investment activities.
Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at
www.agmit.com.
ABOUT ANGELO, GORDON & CO.
Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. is a privately held limited partnership
founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $32
billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies.
Angelo Gordon has over 490 employees, including more than 190 investment
professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with offices in the
U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to dividends, book
value, our investments, our investment and portfolio strategy,
investment returns, return on equity, liquidity, financing, taxes, our
assets, our interest rate sensitivity, and our views on certain
macroeconomic trends and conditions, among others. Forward-looking
statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions
of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not
guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve
risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions.
Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these
forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including,
without limitation, changes in interest rates, changes in the yield
curve, changes in prepayment rates, changes in default rates, the
availability and terms of financing, changes in the market value of our
assets, general economic conditions, conditions in the market for Agency
RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, ABS and CMBS securities, Excess MSRs and loans,
our ability to integrate newly acquired rental assets into our
investment portfolio, our ability to predict and control costs,
conditions in the real estate market and legislative and regulatory
changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company.
Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are
contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K
and subsequent filings. Copies are available free of charge on the SEC’s
website, http://www.sec.gov/ . All
information in this press release is as of February 26, 2019. The
Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements to
reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Real estate securities, at fair value:
Agency - $1,934,562 and $2,126,135 pledged as collateral,
respectively
$
1,988,280
$
2,247,161
Non-Agency - $605,243 and $976,072 pledged as collateral,
respectively
625,350
1,004,256
ABS - $13,346 and $30,833 pledged as collateral, respectively
21,160
40,958
CMBS - $248,355 and $211,180 pledged as collateral, respectively
261,385
220,169
Residential mortgage loans, at fair value - $99,283 and $- pledged
as collateral, respectively
186,096
18,890
Commercial loans, at fair value
98,574
57,521
Single-family rental properties, net
138,678
—
Investments in debt and equity of affiliates
84,892
99,696
Excess mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
26,650
5,084
Cash and cash equivalents
31,579
15,200
Restricted cash
52,779
37,615
Other assets
33,503
42,745
Total Assets
3,548,926
3,789,295
Liabilities
Financing arrangements, net
2,822,505
3,004,407
Securitized debt, at fair value
10,858
16,478
Dividend payable
14,372
13,392
Other liabilities
45,180
40,759
Total Liabilities
2,892,915
3,075,036
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders’ Equity
Preferred stock - $0.01 par value; 50,000 shares authorized:
8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 2,070 shares
issued and outstanding ($51,750 aggregate liquidation
preference)
49,921
49,921
8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 4,600 shares
issued and outstanding ($115,000 aggregate liquidation
preference)
111,293
111,293
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 450,000 shares of common
stock authorized and 28,744 and 28,193 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017,
respectively
287
282
Additional paid-in capital
595,412
585,530
Retained earnings/(deficit)
(100,902
)
(32,767
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
656,011
714,259
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity
$
3,548,926
$
3,789,295
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Net Interest Income
Interest income
$
41,403
$
36,072
$
156,475
Interest expense
21,769
13,400
72,058
Total Net Interest Income
19,634
22,672
84,417
Other Income/(Loss)
Rental income
3,297
—
4,091
Net realized gain/(loss)
(2,398
)
(1,459
)
(39,501)
Net interest component of interest rate swaps
623
(2,148
)
2,230
Unrealized gain/(loss) on real estate securities and loans, net
15,092
(7,662
)
(20,940)
Unrealized gain/(loss) on derivative and other instruments, net
(61,998
)
15,589
(13,538)
Other income
351
21
372
Total Other Income/(Loss)
(45,033
)
4,341
(67,286)
Expenses
Management fee to affiliate
2,334
2,461
9,544
Other operating expenses
4,754
2,718
14,923
Equity based compensation to affiliate
28
75
239
Excise tax
375
375
1,500
Servicing fees
201
49
433
Property depreciation and amortization
1,842
—
2,336
Property operating and maintenance expenses
1,630
—
1,862
Property management fee
231
—
319
Total Expenses
11,395
5,678
31,156
Income/(loss) before equity in earnings/(loss) from affiliates
(36,794
)
21,335
(14,025)
Equity in earnings/(loss) from affiliates
(1,430
)
2,922
15,593
Net Income/(Loss)
(38,224
)
24,257
1,568
Dividends on preferred stock
3,367
3,367
13,469
Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
$
(41,591
)
$
20,890
$
(11,901
)
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share of Common Stock
Basic
$
(1.45
)
$
0.74
$
(0.42
)
Diluted
$
(1.45
)
$
0.74
$
(0.42
)
Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock
Outstanding
Basic
28,744
28,193
28,392
Diluted
28,744
28,211
28,392
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
This press release contains Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure.
Our presentation of Core Earnings may not be comparable to
similarly-titled measures of other companies, who may use different
calculations. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered a
substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures calculated in
accordance with GAAP. Our GAAP financial results and the reconciliations
from these results should be carefully evaluated.
During the three months ended December 31, 2018, we determined that we
should modify our definition and calculation of “Core Earnings,” a
non-GAAP financial measure, to exclude realized and unrealized changes
in the fair value of Arc Home’s net mortgage servicing rights as well as
realized and unrealized changes in the fair value of derivatives that
are intended to offset changes in the fair value of those net mortgage
servicing rights held at Arc Home, our subsidiary licensed mortgage
originator. The modification to our definition and calculation of Core
Earnings is consistent with our treatment of excluding realized and
unrealized changes in the fair value of Excess MSRs held directly by us.
We define Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as Net
Income/(loss) available to common stockholders excluding (i) unrealized
gains/(losses) on securities, loans, derivatives and other investments
and realized gains/(losses) on the sale or termination of such
instruments, (ii) beginning with Q2 2018, as a policy change, any
transaction related expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition
or disposition of our investments, (iii) beginning with Q3 2018,
concurrent with a change in the Company's business, any depreciation or
amortization expense related to the Company's SFR portfolio, (iv)
beginning with Q3 2018, as a policy change, accrued deal related
performance fees payable to Arc Home and third party operators to the
extent the primary component of the accrual relates to items that are
excluded from Core Earnings, such as unrealized and realized
gains/(losses), and (v) beginning with Q4 2018 and applied
retrospectively, as a policy change, realized and unrealized changes in
the fair value of Arc Home's net mortgage servicing rights as well as
realized and unrealized changes in the fair value of derivatives that
are intended to offset changes in the fair value of those net mortgage
servicing rights. Items (i) through (v) above include any amounts
related to those items held in affiliated entities. Management considers
the transaction related expenses referenced in (ii) above to be similar
to realized losses incurred at acquisition or disposition and does not
view them as being part of its core operations. Management views the
exclusion described in (v) above to be consistent with how it calculates
Core Earnings on the remainder of its portfolio. As defined, Core
Earnings include the net interest income and other income earned on the
Company's investments on a yield adjusted basis, including TBA dollar
roll income, or any other investment activity that may earn or pay net
interest or its economic equivalent. One of the Company's objectives is
to generate net income from net interest margin on the portfolio, and
management uses Core Earnings to help measure this objective. Management
believes that this non-GAAP measure, when considered with its GAAP
financials, provides supplemental information useful for investors as it
enables them to evaluate the Company's current core performance using
the same measure that management uses to operate the business. This
metric, in conjunction with related GAAP measures, provides greater
transparency into the information used by the Company's management team
in its financial and operational decision-making.
A reconciliation of GAAP Net Income/(loss) available to common
stockholders to Core Earnings for the three months ended September 30,
2018, the three months ended December 31, 2018 and the year ending
December 31, 2018 is set forth below:
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Net Income/(loss) available to common stockholders
20,010
$
(41,591
)
$
(11,901
)
Add (Deduct):
Net realized (gain)/loss
14,204
2,398
39,501
Dollar roll income
453
—
1,598
Equity in (earnings)/loss from affiliates
(13,960
)
1,430
(15,593
)
Net interest income and expenses from equity method
investments(a)
1,597
1,078
6,701
Transaction related expenses and deal related performance
fees(b)(c)
216
1,638
2,166
Property depreciation and amortization
494
1,842
2,336
Other Income
—
(122
)
(122
)
Unrealized (gain)/loss on real estate securities and loans,
net
(700
)
(15,092
)
20,940
Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative and other instruments,
net
(6,589
)
61,998
13,538
Core Earnings
15,725
$
13,579
$
59,164
Core Earnings, per Diluted Share
$
0.56
$
0.47
$
2.08
(a) For the three months ended September 30, 2018, the three months
ended December 31, 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2018, $1.0
million or $0.03 per share, $(2.6) million or $(0.09) per share, and
$0.5 million or $0.02 per share, respectively, of realized and
unrealized changes in the fair value of Arc Home's net mortgage
servicing rights and corresponding derivatives were excluded from Core
Earnings per diluted share as a result of the Company’s modification to
the definition and calculation of Core Earnings in Q4 2018. The $0.5
million or $0.02 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 was
comprised of $1.3 million or $0.05 per share, $0.8 million or $0.03 per
share, $1.0 million or $0.03 per share, and $(2.6) million or $(0.09)
per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018,
September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2018, respectively.
(b) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the above chart was not
adjusted for transaction related expenses of $0.1 million as they did
not have a material impact on core earnings for that period. The
company's policy with respect to transaction related expenses was
modified in Q2 2018.
(c) For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the above chart was not
adjusted for deal related performance fees as they did not have a
material impact on core earnings for that period. The Company's policy
with respect to deal related performance fees was modified in Q3 2018.
Footnotes
(1) Diluted per share figures are calculated using weighted average
outstanding shares in accordance with GAAP. Per share figures are
calculated using a denominator of all outstanding common shares
including all shares granted to our Manager and our independent
directors under our equity incentive plans as of quarter-end. Book value
uses stockholders’ equity less net proceeds of the Company’s 8.25%
Series A and 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as the
numerator. Undepreciated book value per share is a non-GAAP book value
metric which adds accumulated depreciation and amortization back to book
value to present an adjusted book value that incorporates the Company's
single-family rental property portfolio at its undepreciated basis. This
metric allows management to consider the investment portfolio exclusive
of non-cash adjustments.
(2) The economic return on equity for the quarter represents the change
in book value per share from September 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018,
plus the common dividends declared over that period, divided by book
value per share as of September 30, 2018. The economic return on equity
for 2018 represents the change in net book value per share from December
31, 2017 to December 31, 2018, plus the dividends declared over that
period, divided by net book value per share as of December 31, 2017.
(3) The investment portfolio at period end is calculated by summing the
net carrying value of our Agency RMBS, any long positions in TBAs,
Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, ABS Investments and our
SFR portfolio, including securities and mortgage loans owned through
investments in affiliates, exclusive of AG Arc LLC. Our Agency RMBS,
Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS Investments are
held at fair market value and our SFR portfolio is held at purchase
price plus capitalized expenses less accumulated depreciation and
amortization and any adjustments related to impairment. Our Credit
Investments refer to our Residential Investments, Commercial Investments
and ABS Investments. Refer to footnote (4) for more information on the
GAAP accounting for certain items included in our investment portfolio.
See footnote (14) for further details on AG Arc LLC.
(4) Generally, when we purchase an investment and employ leverage, the
investment is included in our assets and the leverage is reflected in
our liabilities on our consolidated balance sheet as either “Financing
arrangements, net” or “Securitized debt, at fair value.” Throughout this
press release where we disclose our investment portfolio and the related
financing, we have presented this information inclusive of (i)
securities and mortgage loans owned through investments in affiliates
that are accounted for under GAAP using the equity method and (ii) long
positions in TBAs, which are accounted for as derivatives under GAAP.
This press release excludes investments through AG Arc LLC unless
otherwise noted. This presentation of our investment portfolio is
consistent with how our management evaluates the business, and we
believe this presentation, when considered with the GAAP presentation,
provides supplemental information useful for investors in evaluating our
investment portfolio and financial condition. See footnote (14) for
further details on AG Arc LLC.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated by subtracting the weighted
average cost of funds from the weighted average yield for the Company’s
investment portfolio, which excludes cash held by the Company. See
footnotes (9) and (10) for further detail. Net interest margin also
excludes any net TBA position.
(6) “At Risk” Leverage is calculated by dividing total financing
including any net TBA position by our GAAP stockholders’ equity at
quarter-end. Total financing at quarter-end includes financing
arrangements through affiliated entities, exclusive of any financing
utilized through AG Arc LLC, plus the payable on all unsettled buys less
the financing on all unsettled sells, securitized debt, and any net TBA
position (at cost). Total financing excludes any financing arrangements
and unsettled trades on U.S. Treasuries.
(7) This represents the weighted average monthly CPRs published during
the quarter for our in-place portfolio during the same period. Any net
TBA position is excluded from the CPR calculation.
(8) The Company estimates duration based on third-party models.
Different models and methodologies can produce different effective
duration estimates for the same securities. Duration does not include
our equity interest in AG Arc LLC or our investment in SFR.
(9) The yield on our debt investments represents an effective interest
rate, which utilizes all estimates of future cash flows and adjusts for
actual prepayment and cash flow activity as of quarter-end. The yield on
our SFR portfolio represents annualized net operating income for the
quarter divided by its carrying value, gross of accumulated depreciation
and amortization. Net operating income on our SFR portfolio is comprised
of rental income and other SFR related income less property operating
and maintenance expenses and property management fees. Our yield
calculation excludes cash held by the Company and excludes any net TBA
position. The calculation of weighted average yield is weighted based on
net carrying value.
(10) The cost of funds at quarter-end is calculated as the sum of (i)
the weighted average funding costs on total financing outstanding at
quarter-end and (ii) the weighted average of the net pay rate on our
interest rate swaps, the net receive rate on our Treasury long
positions, the net pay rate on our Treasury short positions, and the net
receivable rate on our IO index derivatives, if any. Both elements of
the cost of funds at quarter-end are weighted by the outstanding
financing arrangements and securitized debt outstanding at quarter-end,
excluding financing arrangements associated with U.S. Treasury
positions. The cost of funds excludes any net TBA position.
(11) The management fee percentage at quarter-end is calculated by
annualizing management fees recorded during the quarter and dividing by
quarter-end stockholders’ equity.
(12) The other operating expenses percentage at quarter-end is
calculated by annualizing other operating expenses recorded during the
quarter and dividing by our quarter-end stockholders’ equity.
(13) This estimate of undistributed taxable income per share represents
the total estimated undistributed taxable income as of quarter-end.
Undistributed taxable income is based on current estimates and
projections. As a result, the actual amount is not finalized until we
file our annual tax return, typically in October of the following year.
(14) The Company invests in Arc Home LLC through AG Arc LLC, one of its
indirect subsidiaries.
(15) The Company allocates its equity by investment using the net
carrying value of its investment portfolio, less any associated
leverage, inclusive of any long TBA position (at cost). The Company
allocates all non-investment portfolio related items based on their
respective characteristics in order to sum to the Company’s
stockholders’ equity per the consolidated balance sheets. The Company’s
equity allocation method is a non-GAAP methodology and may not be
comparable to similarly titled measures or concepts of other companies,
who may use different calculations.
(16) Operating margin on our SFR portfolio is calculated as net
operating income divided by revenues from our SFR portfolio. Net
operating income on our SFR portfolio is comprised of rental income and
other SFR related income less property operating and maintenance
expenses and property management fees.