AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release first quarter 2020 financial results prior to the market open on Friday, June 12, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial (888) 424-8151 at least five minutes prior to the start time. International callers should dial 1 (847) 585-4422. The passcode is 9204165.

A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be available prior to the call on the Company’s website, www.agmit.com, under “Webcasts & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section.

For those unable to listen to the live call, an audio replay will be available promptly following the conclusion of the call on June 12, 2020, through July 12, 2020. To access the replay, please go to https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=C5BBC201-5E03-4521-B0D8-E946051AC000&LangLocaleID=1033. The replay passcode is 49770105.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS and Credit Investments, which include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities. For additional information, please visit our website at www.agmit.com.

