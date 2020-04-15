AGC : Notice regarding Postponement of the Announcement of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 First Quarter(PDF 206KB)

April 15, 2020
Corporate Name: AGC Inc.
President & CEO: Takuya Shimamura
(Code Number: 5201; TSE 1st section)
Contact: Kazumi Tamaki, General Manager,
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Division
(Tel: +81-3-3218-5603)
Notice regarding Postponement of the Announcement of Consolidated Financial
Results for FY2020 First Quarter
AGC Inc. (the Company) hereby announces that the Company has decided to postpone the announcement of the Consolidated Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, from May 8, 2020 to May 18, 2020. Details are as follows.
1. Postponement of the Announcement of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 First Quarter
The Company has decided to postpone the announcement of the Consolidated Financial Results
for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (January 1 through March 31, 2020) to May 18, 2020 from the initial schedule of May 8, 2020.
2. Reasons for the Postponement
In consideration of the delay in settlement of accounts in Japan and overseas due to the
worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Company has decided to postpone the announcement schedule for the Consolidated Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.