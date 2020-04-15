AGC : Notice regarding Postponement of the Announcement of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 First Quarter(PDF 206KB)

April 15, 2020

Corporate Name: AGC Inc.

President & CEO: Takuya Shimamura

(Code Number: 5201; TSE 1st section)

Contact: Kazumi Tamaki, General Manager,

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Division

(Tel: +81-3-3218-5603)

Notice regarding Postponement of the Announcement of Consolidated Financial

Results for FY2020 First Quarter

AGC Inc. (the Company) hereby announces that the Company has decided to postpone the announcement of the Consolidated Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, from May 8, 2020 to May 18, 2020. Details are as follows.

1. Postponement of the Announcement of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 First Quarter

The Company has decided to postpone the announcement of the Consolidated Financial Results

for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (January 1 through March 31, 2020) to May 18, 2020 from the initial schedule of May 8, 2020.

2. Reasons for the Postponement

In consideration of the delay in settlement of accounts in Japan and overseas due to the

worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Company has decided to postpone the announcement schedule for the Consolidated Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.