AGC : Publishes the “AGC Integrated Report 2019”

05/31/2019 | 12:09am EDT

In addition to financial information such as the AGC Group's financial performance, growth strategies, and the initiatives and outlooks of each of its businesses, this report also covers 'non-financial' information such as the company's efforts to respond to challenges in the areas of environment, society, and governance.
The main purpose of this year's integrated report is to promote understanding of the AGC Group's unique 'Value Creation Model' from various perspectives. Since its founding, the AGC Group has maintained an unwavering commitment to providing the products needed by society while anticipating upcoming changes in society and the times. Through its CEO message, examples of company contributions, details on AGC's strengths and other content, this report introduces detailed information on how these products are being used in efforts to respond to challenges faced by society, and on the value that they provide.

Under its AGC plus management policy, the AGC Group is committed to continuing to solve the challenges faced by society to provide safety, security and comfort to society.

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 04:08:06 UTC
