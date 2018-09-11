Log in
AGC INC
AGC : and NOMURA Conclude Collaborative Business Agreement

09/11/2018

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in sight, there are expectations for an upcoming increase in the number of new construction and renovation projects for commercial facilities in Japan. The demand for office space renovation is also growing as companies strive to achieve work style reforms.
AGC is a leading company in the field of architectural glass, while NOMURA is a leader in space design. These two companies will work together to respond to requests for 'more convenient and more comfortable spaces' in renovation projects, while creating new demand for glass products in the interior market. Through the following initiatives and under the concept of 'GLASSMART,' derived from 'GLASS + SMART + ART' (glass + technology + space design), AGC and NOMURA will aim to propose new space experiences and new products beyond current imagination from the word of 'glass'.

(1) Joint development of functional interior glass
AGC's technology and NOMURA's creativity will be combined for the collaborative development of new products to bring about never-before-seen innovations in the future of space design, with the intention to continually release new products to the market starting in 2019.

(2) Implementation of joint projects
Both companies will jointly offer innovative space design proposals to revitalization projects in Japan which can bring new values to regional resources and cultures from the perspectives of both business and space design.

(3) Joint production of a Concept Book for future space
AGC and NOMURA are involved in the collaborative production of a Concept Book entitled 'The Coming of Future Spaces: Breaking Past the Boundaries of Glass.' This publication will contain proposals of functional spaces for future commercial facilities and offices, incorporating elements such as multi-functional noiseless design in harmony with surrounding spaces, measures for overall spaces becoming communication tools, and 'variable spaces' which can change their characteristics instantly, and new experience in spaces with glass.

For Reference:

About AGC

AGC (Registered company name: AGC Inc.) is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world-leading glass solution provider and supplier of architectural, automotive and display glass, electronic materials, chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components. Based on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The AGC Group employs some 50,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of approximately 1.5 trillion Japanese yen through business in about 30 countries. For more information, please visit .

About NOMURA

Founded in 1892, NOMURA (Registered company name: NOMURA Co., Ltd) is a leading company in the display industry with over 120 years of history and tradition. With the main theme of 'bringing customers together,' it is involved in projects for commercial spaces, showrooms, museums, and various types of special programs, and also in the operational management of facilities and events. The company provides comprehensive solutions which range from space-related research, planning, and consulting to design, engineering, production, construction, and operation management. For details, visit .

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 02:11:07 UTC
