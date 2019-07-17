AGC : comment on newspaper article regarding the financial results of six month ended June 30, 2019 (PDF 126KB)

July 18, 2019

Corporate Name: AGC Inc.

President & CEO: Takuya Shimamura

(Code Number: 5201; TSE 1st section)

Contact: Kazumi Tamaki, General Manager,

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Division

(Tel: +81-3-3218-5603)

AGC's comment on newspaper article regarding the financial results of

six month ended June 30, 2019

The Nihon Keizai Shimbun (nikkei) today reported that the AGC Group's net sales and operating profit for the six months ended June 30, 2019, would be around 740 billion Japanese yen and around 45 billion Japanese yen respectively. This report, however, is not based on the announcement or information disclosed by AGC.

AGC is currently collecting and scrutinizing financial data to compile the AGC Group's consolidated financial statement for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and the Group's performance is expected to fall below the forecast announced on February 6, 2019, owing to the market situation of the chlor- alkali business in Southeast Asia and the more-than-expected demand decline in the automotive glass business in Europe and North America.

AGC will announce the Group's consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019, on July 30, 2019.

