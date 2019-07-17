Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  AGC Inc    5201   JP3112000009

AGC INC

(5201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AGC : comment on newspaper article regarding the financial results of six month ended June 30, 2019 (PDF 126KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

July 18, 2019

Corporate Name: AGC Inc.

President & CEO: Takuya Shimamura

(Code Number: 5201; TSE 1st section)

Contact: Kazumi Tamaki, General Manager,

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Division

(Tel: +81-3-3218-5603)

AGC's comment on newspaper article regarding the financial results of

six month ended June 30, 2019

The Nihon Keizai Shimbun (nikkei) today reported that the AGC Group's net sales and operating profit for the six months ended June 30, 2019, would be around 740 billion Japanese yen and around 45 billion Japanese yen respectively. This report, however, is not based on the announcement or information disclosed by AGC.

AGC is currently collecting and scrutinizing financial data to compile the AGC Group's consolidated financial statement for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and the Group's performance is expected to fall below the forecast announced on February 6, 2019, owing to the market situation of the chlor- alkali business in Southeast Asia and the more-than-expected demand decline in the automotive glass business in Europe and North America.

AGC will announce the Group's consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019, on July 30, 2019.

.

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 01:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGC INC
09:10pAGC : comment on newspaper article regarding the financial results of six month ..
PU
07/15ENGRO POLYMER : Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Engro Polymer and C..
AQ
06/26AGC INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/31AGC : Publishes the “AGC Integrated Report 2019”
PU
05/30Flat Glass Market Qualitative Analysis By Manufacturers- Asahi Glass, Saint-G..
AQ
05/29DOCOMO, AGC and Ericsson Achieve World's First 5G Communication Using Glass A..
AQ
05/15AGC : Develops the World's First Technology for Embedding Transparent Displays i..
PU
05/08AGC INC : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/08AGC INC : 1st quarter results
CO
05/03AGC INC : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 539 B
EBIT 2019 122 B
Net income 2019 76 357 M
Debt 2019 363 B
Yield 2019 3,21%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,45x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 817 B
Chart AGC INC
Duration : Period :
AGC Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4 606,25  JPY
Last Close Price 3 695,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takuya Shimamura President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Ishimura Chairman
Shinji Miyaji Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Yoshinori Hirai Representative Director, CTO & GM-Technology
Hiroshi Kimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGC INC9.97%7 568
ASSA ABLOY36.64%24 886
SAINT-GOBAIN18.88%20 373
MASCO33.17%11 190
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC48.86%7 681
TOTO LTD16.96%6 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About