AGC : to Establish Mammalian cGMP-Compatible Contract Facility for Biopharmaceutical Development and Production at Chiba Plant

AGC announced today it will be establishing a cGMP*1- compliant mammalian cell culture facility at its Chiba Plant, designed to take on contracts for antibody biopharmaceutical development and production. This is made possible through the technology of CMC Biologics acquired in 2017, and will be the first high-quality mammalian cell culture based services with proven track record in the US and Europe to be made available in Japan. As a large portion of antibody biopharmaceutical products currently depend on overseas production, we look forward to better serving our Japanese customers and the neighboring regions through this new domestic capability. The facility is scheduled to begin operations in the third quarter of 2019.

AGC entered the bioscience business in 1985, and launched its biopharmaceutical CDMO*2 business in 2000, with primary focus on the production of microbially-produced protein therapeutic products for the Japanese market. Biomeva was acquired in 2016 and CMC Biologics in 2017, allowing AGC to realize full-scale entry into the Western biopharmaceutical CDMO market, not only using microbial production, but mammalian cells as well. As of January 2018, the biopharmaceutical CDMO businesses at each of the bases in Japan, the US, and Europe have been integrated under a global unified management as AGC Biologics.

Under the management policy AGC plus, the AGC Group will continue to position life sciences as one of its strategic businesses. We will continue to actively invest, so that we can provide globally-unified high-quality services to customers of all regions in the synthetic drug and biopharmaceutical businesses, areas expected to see great growth in demand. In addition, by maximizing the synergies of each location, we will enhance our technical capabilities and contribute to pharmaceutical companies, patients, and wider society.

*1 cGMP: Production and quality management standards for pharmaceuticals and quasi-drugs (current Good Manufacturing Practice)

*2 CDMO: Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization

