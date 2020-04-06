Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  AGC Inc.    5201   JP3112000009

AGC INC.

(5201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGC : to Expand its Spanish Synthetic Pharmaceutical Production Base

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 10:08pm EDT

AGC Inc.(AGC), a world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech materials, has announced its decision to expand facilities at its pharmaceuticals*1 CDMO*2 business subsidiary AGC Pharma Chemicals Europe S. L. U., headquartered in Spain.

This initiative will not only upgrade existing production facilities to achieve 1.3 times the capacity of the current production level, but also establish a brand-new R&D facility. The new R&D facility is scheduled to begin operation in March 2021, while the expanded facility is scheduled to begin in May 2022.

AGC Pharma Chemicals Europe, a synthetic pharmaceutical CDMO, was acquired from Boehringer Ingelheim in March 2019 in order to establish a synthetic pharmaceutical production capability in Europe, to supply active pharmaceutical ingredients and their intermediates. In October of the same year, the name was changed from Malgrat Pharma Chemicals to its current AGC Pharma Chemicals Europe. The company has a long history and wealth of experience in the manufacture of GMP*3 compliant pharmaceutical ingredients, and is capable of handling a wide range of production from development drugs to commercial drugs.

The synthetic pharmaceutical CDMO market is growing at over 7% annually, while the number of contracts handled by the company are growing at an even faster rate. To satisfy this accelerating demand, existing production facilities will be upgraded to increase pharmaceutical production capacity by 1.3 times that of the current level. A new micronization facility will also be introduced to respond to the increasing demand for micronization of active pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, a brand-new R&D facility will be built which will enable development of processes from lab scale to commercial production, and to deliver better and faster services to customers.

Under its AGC plus management policy, the AGC Group has made a commitment to position life-sciences related business, including the pharmaceutical CDMO business, as one of its strategic initiatives, aiming at sales in the 100-billion-yen range by 2025. In addition to mergers and acquisition, AGC is actively investing in facilities in Japan, the US and Europe. AGC will continue to provide customers in each region with globally consistent, top-level quality and service in the life sciences sector, which is expected to exhibit significant growth in the coming years. By maximizing synergies among operation sites, AGC will enhance its technology and continue to pursue its goal of being a company that contributes to pharmaceutical companies, medical patients, and the society.

Notes:
*1 Synthetic pharmaceuticals: Pharmaceuticals manufactured through chemical synthesis
*2 CDMO: Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization. A company which is contracted or acts on behalf of another company to handle product manufacturing as well as the development of manufacturing methods.
*3 GMP: (Good Manufacturing Practice) a standard for the manufacture and quality management of pharmaceuticals and quasi-pharmaceutical products.

REFERENCE

■ Overview of AGC Pharma Chemicals Europe
Company name: AGC Pharma Chemicals Europe S.L.U.
Established 2018
Address Catalonia, Spain
Shareholding ratio AGC, 100%

■ AGC Group offices engaged in bioscience operations

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 02:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AGC INC.
10:08pAGC : to Expand its Spanish Synthetic Pharmaceutical Production Base
PU
12:44pBoard of directors meeting of Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited
AQ
12:44pRevised Date of 22nd Annual General Meeting of Engro Polymer and Chemicals Li..
AQ
04/03Emergent Board Meeting of Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited
AQ
04/02Postponement of 22nd Annual General Meeting of Engro Polymer and Chemicals Li..
AQ
03/30Emergent Board Meeting of Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited
AQ
03/27AGC INC. : Nomination
CO
03/26Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 of Engro P..
AQ
03/24Material Information of Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited
AQ
03/19Intimation of Book Closure of Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited Sukuk Certi..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 525 B
EBIT 2019 104 B
Net income 2019 45 414 M
Debt 2019 501 B
Yield 2019 5,04%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 8,79x
EV / Sales2019 0,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 521 B
Chart AGC INC.
Duration : Period :
AGC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 911,25  JPY
Last Close Price 2 352,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takuya Shimamura President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Ishimura Chairman
Shinji Miyaji Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Yoshinori Hirai Director, CTO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Masako Egawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGC INC.-0.55%5 475
ASSA ABLOY-21.44%20 987
SAINT-GOBAIN-40.58%13 242
MASCO CORPORATION-32.47%9 118
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC-45.79%6 042
TOTO LTD.-0.15%5 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group