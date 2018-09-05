Log in
AGC INC
  News  
AGC : to Increase its PVC Production Capacity in Indonesia

09/05/2018

In Southeast Asia, AGC conducts chlor-alkali business in Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Industries such as manufacturing and infrastructure businesses in this region are continuing to grow in association with its progressing economic development, and there are forecasts for stable expansion of the demand for caustic soda and PVC from here on. To address this rising demand, AGC has decided to further increase its PVC production capacity at ASC, following the large-scale expansion of the production capacity at the group company for products including caustic soda and PVC in 2016.

Under the management policy AGC plus, the AGC Group has set a priority on the expansion of its chlor-alkali business in Southeast Asia. In the near future, the Group will enhance our capabilities even further to secure a firm position as No.1 in Southeast Asia, while also contributing to the region's economic development.

For Reference

■About the AGC Group

AGC Inc.(Headquarters: Tokyo, President & CEO: Takuya Shimamura) is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world-leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components. Based on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The AGC Group employs some 50,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of approximately 1.5 trillion Japanese yen through business in about 30 countries. For more information, please visit

■Profile of P.T. Asahimas Chemical
1. Company: P.T. Asahimas Chemical
2. Representative: Katsuya Kinoshita
3. Location: Head Office: Jakarta, Indonesia
Plant: Cilegon, Banten, Indonesia
4. Capital: 84 million USD
5. Shareholders: AGC: 52.5%, Mitsubishi Corporation: 11.5%, local partners: 36%
6. Established: 1986
7. Business description: Production and sale of chemicals such as caustic soda, ethylene dichloride (EDC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
■Business development of AGC's chlor-alkali business in Southeast Asia

The AGC Group's chlor-alkali business in Southeast Asia is as shown below.
In the future, AGC will investigate a possibility of further enhancements to its production capacity for caustic soda, VCM, and PVC, the main products of this business.

Disclaimer

AGC - Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 02:11:04 UTC
