Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AGCO Corporation    AGCO

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGCO : 100% connectivity is standard on the new Massey Ferguson MF 8S Series

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Massey Ferguson, a worldwide brand of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), is proud to announce a new era of complete connectivity with the introduction of wireless transfer of machine and agronomic data along with a comprehensive suite of sustainable farming services to boost efficiency, productivity and profitability.

MF Connect is standard on all new MF 8 S Series tractors. This telemetry system, which comes with a three-year subscription, provides seamless transfer of machine operation data. Together with the new agirouter system, transferring agronomic data directly to the compatible users' farm management software, Massey Ferguson delivers total wireless connectivity.

With MF Connect users can monitor their entire machinery fleet. This provides information on the machines' current positions, the routes travelled as well as among other things, speed and working time as well as actual fuel and AdBlue consumption rates.

All this data can be viewed on a secure dedicated webpage, accessible from any internet-enabled device. Dealers, with permission, can also access information, such as CAN or error messages as well as service and maintenance alerts.

Universal data exchange

Agrirouter is a universal data highway that enables users to share data to and from machinery fleets from different manufacturers. At the same time, it is able to transfer data to and from various farm management software products and suppliers as well as with contractors, advisors and customers.

Internet-based, agrirouter is simple and secure. It does not store any data - it simply transfers it to whoever or whatever the machine the user selects. Similarly, with permission, third-party users can transfer data, such as variable treatment plans or spray recommendations, directly to the application vehicle, as well as to others such as the user, contractor, or agronomist.

Importantly, because it is 'neutral', the information can flow between disparate systems - software, data management and machines. It works with existing farm management software and a wide range of equipment from an increasing number of manufacturers.

Easy to set up and use, it works automatically in the background, simplifying processes and helping to improve productivity and profits.

Currently available in English, French and German, the ISOBUS compatible system is now being quickly adopted by many leading manufacturers as the new 'industry standard'.

MF NEXT Machine Management

While the data transmitted by agrirouter is compatible with most farm management programs, it comes with Massey Ferguson's NEXT Machine Management software, which helps users make best use of the shared data for precision farming applications. Developed in association with other participating manufacturers, this software will be released by the end of the 2020.

The easy to use system enables operators to create and process A-B lines, plan, manage and document operations, create and transfer treatment plans and application maps. As part of agrirouter, it means this data can be shared with all equipment - regardless of manufacturer.

Fully connected system

Massey Ferguson's Datatronic 5 terminal, which is standard on the new MF 8S Series, is the operator's control and information station.

As well as monitoring all the tractor functions it is also able to control ISOBUS-compatible implements and is also ready to run all the elements in the MF Technologies Suite. These include MF Guide automatic steering, as well as MF Section and Rate Control, which can now handle up to 36 sections and five products.

Alternatively, these functions can also be controlled on a separate Fieldstar 5 touch-screen terminal.

Datatronic 5 comes ready-installed with TaskDoc software to create field records, as applied maps, log fuel use, make job reports as well as keep an accurate account of all inputs to every hectare.

Further easing operations is TaskDoc Pro that enables this data to be transferred, via agrirouter, to the user's farm management software or NEXT Machine Management.

Digital customer portal

MyMF is a new digital portal that provides a digital personalised Massey Ferguson service. Here users can not simply manage their equipment and data but create as well profiles for My Farm and My Team along with My Machines and fleet on MF Connect. It also shows details of associated warranties, any alerts as well as help keep track of any finance plans.

Tutorials and training courses are also hosted on MyMF, which can also be used to buy parts and accessories and even configure new machines and view dealer quotations.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 15:15:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AGCO CORPORATION
11:16aAGCO : 100% connectivity is standard on the new Massey Ferguson MF 8S Series
PU
07/21AGCO : Crop Tour Field Report Tractor and Planter Compaction
AQ
07/10AGCO : Drop Tube Kit Available for AGCO RoGator AirMax Precision R1/R2
AQ
07/09AGCO : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/08AGCO : Drop Tube Kit Available for AGCO RoGator AirMax Precision R1/R2
PU
07/08AGCO : Announces 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06/17Coronavirus turmoil fuels the rise of AI-powered companies
RE
06/12AGCO : Announces Inclusion in Fortune 500 and EDA's Dealer-Manufacturer Survey
AQ
06/11AGCO : Agriculture Foundation Provides $78,300 to North American Non-Profit Orga..
AQ
06/09AGCO : launches 2020 Application Crop Tour
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 072 M - -
Net income 2020 180 M - -
Net Debt 2020 801 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
Yield 2020 1,02%
Capitalization 4 766 M 4 766 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 20 961
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 61,88 $
Last Close Price 63,66 $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin H. Richenhagen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric P. Hansotia Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Helmut R. Endres Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION-18.14%4 766
PACCAR, INC.8.80%29 760
KOMATSU LTD.-12.62%20 393
KNORR-BREMSE AG19.38%20 237
KUBOTA CORPORATION-8.05%18 028
EPIROC AB8.61%16 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group