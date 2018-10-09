AGCO : Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer
and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced today its 2018
Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call is scheduled for Tuesday,
October 30th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company will refer to
slides on its conference call. Interested persons can access the
conference call and slide presentation via AGCO’s website at www.agcocorp.com
under the “Investors” Section.
The webcast will also be archived for twelve months immediately
afterwards.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005798/en/