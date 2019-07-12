Log in
AGCO CORPORATION

AGCO : Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/12/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share to be paid on September 16, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2019.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.4 billion in 2018. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 508 M
EBIT 2019 588 M
Net income 2019 372 M
Debt 2019 882 M
Yield 2019 0,82%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 5 787 M
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 74,0  $
Last Close Price 75,4  $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin H. Richenhagen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric P. Hansotia Chief Operating Officer
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Helmut R. Endres Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION35.05%5 787
PACCAR23.40%24 521
KOMATSU LTD10.24%21 869
KUBOTA CORP15.35%19 899
KNORR-BREMSE18.54%16 917
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV15.52%13 857
