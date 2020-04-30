Log in
AGCO : Announces Quarterly Dividend

04/30/2020 | 12:57pm EDT

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share to be paid on June 15, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business May 15, 2020.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.0 billion in 2019. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 191 M
EBIT 2019 588 M
Net income 2019 337 M
Debt 2019 917 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 4 048 M
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 60,47  $
Last Close Price 53,94  $
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin H. Richenhagen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric P. Hansotia Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Helmut R. Endres Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION-30.17%4 048
PACCAR, INC.-12.57%24 057
KOMATSU LTD.-0.28%17 651
KNORR-BREMSE-5.18%15 058
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.54%14 867
EPIROC AB-9.75%12 536
