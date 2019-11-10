Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AGCO Corporation    AGCO

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AGCO : Changes to AGCO GmbH/Fendt Management Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 06:20am EST

Martin H. Richenhagen, Chairman, President and CEO of the AGCO Corporation: 'Together with his team, Peter-Josef Paffen has led the cutting-edge Fendt brand to new heights in the last ten years. With the Fendt 2020 Strategy and aggressive market share plans, Fendt has achieved very profitable growth, fully expanding the Fendt Full-Line product range and significantly driving forward the brand's progress in terms of globalisation.'

Under Paffen's leadership, the Fendt team saw through strategic large-scale projects of the AGCO Group, such as extending the cab plant in Asbach-Bäumenheim into the AGCO Centre of Excellence for Cabs for multiple AGCO brands, migrating the production of sprayers from the Netherlands to Hohenmölsen/Saxony-Anhalt and building the AGCO Digital Centre at the Fendt headquarters in Marktoberdorf.

'Fendt is a great example of successful brand management. Peter-Josef Paffen has played a significant part in the success and brilliance of the Fendt brand, leaving us with great opportunities for future global growth. On behalf of myself, the AGCO Board, the Fendt Supervisory Board, the Works Council and every AGCO employee around the world, it is with the deepest sincerity that I'd like to thank Peter-Josef Paffen for his outstanding work. We wish him all the best for the future, with a great deal more downtime to enjoy his recently discovered passion for hunting, and other upcoming ventures,' says Martin Richenhagen.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 10 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 11:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGCO CORPORATION
07:30aAGCO : Ingrid Bussjaeger-Martin to be appointed new Managing Director for Financ..
PU
06:20aAGCO : Christoph Gröblinghoff to be appointed new Managing Director and Chairman..
PU
06:20aAGCO : Changes to AGCO GmbH/Fendt Management Board
PU
05:40aAGCO : Fendt launches first telehandler
PU
11/08AGCO : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
10/29AGCO CORP /DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
10/29AGCO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29AGCO : Reports Third Quarter Results
BU
10/24AGCO : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/22AGCO : Massey Ferguson lends support to South Africa's emerging farmers
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 211 M
EBIT 2019 586 M
Net income 2019 333 M
Debt 2019 1 014 M
Yield 2019 0,80%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 5 963 M
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 78,94  $
Last Close Price 78,21  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin H. Richenhagen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric P. Hansotia Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Helmut R. Endres Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION41.84%5 963
PACCAR, INC.39.78%27 559
KOMATSU LTD.17.78%22 906
KUBOTA CORPORATION14.46%19 946
KNORR-BREMSE14.70%16 589
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.22.04%14 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group