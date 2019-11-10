AGCO : Changes to AGCO GmbH/Fendt Management Board

Martin H. Richenhagen, Chairman, President and CEO of the AGCO Corporation: 'Together with his team, Peter-Josef Paffen has led the cutting-edge Fendt brand to new heights in the last ten years. With the Fendt 2020 Strategy and aggressive market share plans, Fendt has achieved very profitable growth, fully expanding the Fendt Full-Line product range and significantly driving forward the brand's progress in terms of globalisation.'

Under Paffen's leadership, the Fendt team saw through strategic large-scale projects of the AGCO Group, such as extending the cab plant in Asbach-Bäumenheim into the AGCO Centre of Excellence for Cabs for multiple AGCO brands, migrating the production of sprayers from the Netherlands to Hohenmölsen/Saxony-Anhalt and building the AGCO Digital Centre at the Fendt headquarters in Marktoberdorf.

'Fendt is a great example of successful brand management. Peter-Josef Paffen has played a significant part in the success and brilliance of the Fendt brand, leaving us with great opportunities for future global growth. On behalf of myself, the AGCO Board, the Fendt Supervisory Board, the Works Council and every AGCO employee around the world, it is with the deepest sincerity that I'd like to thank Peter-Josef Paffen for his outstanding work. We wish him all the best for the future, with a great deal more downtime to enjoy his recently discovered passion for hunting, and other upcoming ventures,' says Martin Richenhagen.