AGCO : Christoph Gröblinghoff to be appointed new Managing Director and Chairman of the AGCO/Fendt Management Board

The announcement means that Christoph Gröblinghoff will head up all strategic and operative Fendt operations for the EME region (Europe, Middle East) and for German AGCO production sites from 2020.

Christoph Gröblinghoff has thrived in various roles in the agricultural equipment industry for over 30 years, with extensive experience in sales and distribution. In his previous role as Vice President Distribution Management, he spent the last five years implementing the required restructuring and optimisation measures for the AGCO dealership network. This carved out the key prerequisites for continued growth in the AGCO brands in the EME region.

Further development of the sales network

Building up brand exclusivity for sales and extending the Full-Line portfolio of the various AGCO brands are part of Christoph Gröblinghoff's dealership development strategy. Setting up a new sales organisation in Poland in 2017, optimising the dealership structures in the Ukraine since 2018 and restructuring the Russian sales network since the beginning of this year, have all led to signification growth for the AGCO brands - both in terms of market share and units sold.

A career in the agricultural equipment industry

Christoph Gröblinghoff is a qualified and practising agriculturalist.

After studying Agriculture and graduating as an Agricultural Engineer, Christoph Gröblinghoff started his career at JI Case GmbH in Neuss. He later transferred to Raiffeisen Waren-Zentrale Rhein-Main eG in Cologne, where he lead the Technology business unit and expanded it into a core area of excellence. After 2012, he became a member of the Executive Board as a chief representative.

In 2014, Christoph Gröblinghoff took on the new AGCO role of Vice President Distribution Management EME and led this division from the European AGCO headquarters in Neuhausen, Switzerland.