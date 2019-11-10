Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AGCO Corporation    AGCO

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AGCO : Christoph Gröblinghoff to be appointed new Managing Director and Chairman of the AGCO/Fendt Management Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 06:20am EST

The announcement means that Christoph Gröblinghoff will head up all strategic and operative Fendt operations for the EME region (Europe, Middle East) and for German AGCO production sites from 2020.

Christoph Gröblinghoff has thrived in various roles in the agricultural equipment industry for over 30 years, with extensive experience in sales and distribution. In his previous role as Vice President Distribution Management, he spent the last five years implementing the required restructuring and optimisation measures for the AGCO dealership network. This carved out the key prerequisites for continued growth in the AGCO brands in the EME region.

Further development of the sales network

Building up brand exclusivity for sales and extending the Full-Line portfolio of the various AGCO brands are part of Christoph Gröblinghoff's dealership development strategy. Setting up a new sales organisation in Poland in 2017, optimising the dealership structures in the Ukraine since 2018 and restructuring the Russian sales network since the beginning of this year, have all led to signification growth for the AGCO brands - both in terms of market share and units sold.

A career in the agricultural equipment industry

Christoph Gröblinghoff is a qualified and practising agriculturalist.

After studying Agriculture and graduating as an Agricultural Engineer, Christoph Gröblinghoff started his career at JI Case GmbH in Neuss. He later transferred to Raiffeisen Waren-Zentrale Rhein-Main eG in Cologne, where he lead the Technology business unit and expanded it into a core area of excellence. After 2012, he became a member of the Executive Board as a chief representative.

In 2014, Christoph Gröblinghoff took on the new AGCO role of Vice President Distribution Management EME and led this division from the European AGCO headquarters in Neuhausen, Switzerland.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 10 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 11:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGCO CORPORATION
07:30aAGCO : Ingrid Bussjaeger-Martin to be appointed new Managing Director for Financ..
PU
06:20aAGCO : Christoph Gröblinghoff to be appointed new Managing Director and Chairman..
PU
06:20aAGCO : Changes to AGCO GmbH/Fendt Management Board
PU
05:40aAGCO : Fendt launches first telehandler
PU
11/08AGCO : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
10/29AGCO CORP /DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
10/29AGCO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29AGCO : Reports Third Quarter Results
BU
10/24AGCO : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/22AGCO : Massey Ferguson lends support to South Africa's emerging farmers
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 211 M
EBIT 2019 586 M
Net income 2019 333 M
Debt 2019 1 014 M
Yield 2019 0,80%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 5 963 M
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 78,94  $
Last Close Price 78,21  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin H. Richenhagen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric P. Hansotia Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Helmut R. Endres Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION41.84%5 963
PACCAR, INC.39.78%27 559
KOMATSU LTD.17.78%22 906
KUBOTA CORPORATION14.46%19 946
KNORR-BREMSE14.70%16 589
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.22.04%14 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group