AGCO : Fendt 2020/21 New Products to Premiere on YouTube August 21

DULUTH, GA - AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and solutions, will unveil the newest additions to the growing Fendt® product line for North America on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Agricultural producers who register for the event at Fendt.com/us will learn about Fendt's global history of innovation and five new, cutting-edge products through equipment overviews, walk-arounds and virtual demos.

'This preview will unveil to the public one of AGCO's largest-ever single-brand product introductions and provide exciting details regarding the availability of Fendt products, service and support,' says Conor Bergin, Fendt brand manager. 'These new products are the result of years of voice-of-customer input, development effort and in-field testing. We're tremendously excited to roll them out to dealers and producers across North America.'

In past years, AGCO has leveraged events like the Farm Progress Show to launch products to great attendance and enthusiasm. However, as the coronavirus caused many of 2020's activities to be canceled, the company has maintained engagement with customers, dealers and media using innovative technology and outreach efforts, like the upcoming event on Fendt's YouTube channel.

For more information about Fendt products, to find a dealer near you or to register for the Fendt YouTube product preview, visit Fendt.com/us.

