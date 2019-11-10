AGCO : Fendt launches first telehandler

The Fendt Cargo T955 combines the advantages of a conventional telehandler - such as lifting height, reach, low body height, high manoeuvrability while being incredibly stable - with the performance characteristics of a wheel loader in the same weight class.

Features such as the extremely robust steel construction, the enormous thrust characteristics, a maximum load capacity of 5.5t, the Z-kinematics for outstanding breakaway torque, make it the 'wheel loader among the telehandlers'.