AGCO CORPORATION

AGCO CORPORATION

(AGCO)
AGCO : Fendt launches first telehandler

11/10/2019

The Fendt Cargo T955 combines the advantages of a conventional telehandler - such as lifting height, reach, low body height, high manoeuvrability while being incredibly stable - with the performance characteristics of a wheel loader in the same weight class.

Features such as the extremely robust steel construction, the enormous thrust characteristics, a maximum load capacity of 5.5t, the Z-kinematics for outstanding breakaway torque, make it the 'wheel loader among the telehandlers'.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 10 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 10:39:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 211 M
EBIT 2019 586 M
Net income 2019 333 M
Debt 2019 1 014 M
Yield 2019 0,80%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 5 963 M
Chart AGCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 78,94  $
Last Close Price 78,21  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin H. Richenhagen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric P. Hansotia Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew H. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Helmut R. Endres Senior Vice President-Engineering
P. George Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGCO CORPORATION41.84%5 963
PACCAR, INC.39.78%27 559
KOMATSU LTD.17.78%22 906
KUBOTA CORPORATION14.46%19 946
KNORR-BREMSE14.70%16 589
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.22.04%14 778
