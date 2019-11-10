AGCO : Fendt launches first telehandler

The Fendt Cargo T955 combines the advantages of a conventional telehandler - such as lifting height, reach, low body height, high manoeuvrability while being incredibly stable - with the performance characteristics of a wheel loader in the same weight class.
Features such as the extremely robust steel construction, the enormous thrust characteristics, a maximum load capacity of 5.5t, the Z-kinematics for outstanding breakaway torque, make it the 'wheel loader among the telehandlers'.
Disclaimer
AGCO Corporation published this content on 10 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 10:39:08 UTC