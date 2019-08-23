AGCO : Hesston by Massey Ferguson Introduces 9300 Series RazorBar Rotary Disc Headers

The Hesston by Massey Ferguson® 9300 Series RazorBar™ rotary disc headers for WR9900 self-propelled windrowers are built to optimize crop throughput and quality, helping operators cut and condition more acres in a day.

DECATUR, Ill. (Aug. 23, 2019) - Hesston by Massey Ferguson®, the industry-leading hay equipment brand from AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), will introduce the 9300 Series RazorBar™ rotary disc headers for Hesston by Massey Ferguson WR9900 Series self-propelled windrowers to North American producers during Farm Progress Show 2019. The new disc headers are built to optimize crop throughput and quality, helping operators cut and condition more acres in a day.

The 9300 Series includes four models in two cutting widths. The 13-foot headers are the single-conditioner MF9313S and the double-conditioner MF9313D, while the 16-foot headers are the MF9316S and MF9316D. All headers have durable, low-profile RazorBar disc cutterbars for a close, clean cut. The 'D' models in both widths feature the industry-exclusive TwinMax™ double-conditioning option for more thorough, uniform conditioning that speeds crop drydown and reduces nutritional losses.

New, easy-to-service belt-drive augers at the ends of the 16-foot headers move the crop quickly to the conditioners, minimizing the chance of double cuts, crop wrapping and buildup. The result is uniform windrows that dry faster and more evenly, enhancing the baler operator's ability to form a heavy, dense, evenly shaped bale while preserving the quality of hay or forage.

'The new design of the 9300 Series RazorBar disc header is all about moving the crop through the mower conditioner as fast as possible into a perfect windrow behind the machine,' says Matt LeCroy, hay and forage product marketing manager at AGCO. 'Research shows that the wider and flatter the windrow, the faster the drydown. The result is higher quality hay and forage for your livestock and your customers.'

Improvements help move more crop faster

Several new design elements help operators of the new MF9316S and MF9316D rotary disc headers take full advantage of the headers' increased throughput capacity:

New belt-drive stub augers at the ends of the header improve crop feeding into the conditioner rolls. Fully enclosed crop conveyers (cages) outside the augers prevent crop wrapping and buildup.

Moving the crop quickly from the outside discs to the conditioner means a cleaner cut, less chance for double cutting, better windrow formation and less opportunity for leaf damage.

Operators can get to the drive belts for the new auger headers through a new side panel for quick and easy servicing.

The innovative new drive-belt system uses self-adjusting spring tensioner so operators can more easily set and maintain optimum belt tension.

All 9300 Series headers build upon the features of the 9200 Series, including the RazorBar disc cutterbar - the strongest and most durable in the industry; large, tandem hydraulic drive pumps for increased throughput and functionality; in-cab adjustable hydraulic roll tension for more consistent crimp; auto knife speed, and steel-on-steel conditioners that crimp instead of crush for better leaf retention and optimum hay quality.

Hesston's exclusive TwinMax™ advanced conditioning system on the MF9316D and MF9313D is the perfect option for hay producers who prefer the fastest drydown possible. Two steel-on-steel conditioner rolls crimp the stems every 1-2 inches, reducing drying time while allowing leaves to stay healthy and whole, retaining their vital nutrients.

'These new disc headers help producers optimize the quality of their hay at harvest. The higher the quality, the better the feed value and efficiency for livestock producers and the higher the price at market,' says LeCroy. 'For more than 70 years, Hesston has been a leader in delivering hay and forage harvesting innovations, and we work hard to ensure hay growers have the tools needed to harvest forage at its highest quality.'

For more information about Hesston by Massey Ferguson hay equipment, including the new 9300 Series RazorBar disc headers for WR9900 self-propelled windrowers, or to find a dealer near you, visit masseyferguson.us.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.4 billion in 2018. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.