AGCO : Ingrid Bussjaeger-Martin to be appointed new Managing Director for Finance and IT at AGCO/Fendt

11/10/2019 | 07:30am EST

In her new role, Ingrid Bussjaeger-Martin will be responsible for the Finance and IT business units from 1 January 2020. Ingrid Bussjaeger-Martin has made a significant contribution in various roles and in a number of locations for AGCO GmbH for 21 years. She has built up a global network and extensive partnerships with a number of AGCO sites and divisions over the years.

Introduction of finance management systems

After studying Business at Augsburg University followed by further studies in Chartered Accounting, Ingrid Bussjaeger-Martin qualified as a Certified International Accountant.

In December 1998, after Fendt merged with the AGCO Group, she took on an executive role with AGCO GmbH as Head of Financial Accounting. In 2007, she joined the GLOBE Project Team, responsible for standardising business processes and introducing SAP, which led to her taking on the overall coordination in 2010 of all new international SAP projects in Finance, as Director Global Business Lead Finance & Controlling.

Production site expansion into an AGCO Centre of Excellence

Ingrid Bussjaeger-Martin took on the role of Director of Finance, IT and Purchasing in Asbach-Bäumenheim from 2014. In this role, she supported the plant management team in expanding this site into the European AGCO Centre of Excellence for Cabs. Since 2017, Ingrid Bussjaeger-Martin has been the Director Controlling/FP&A at AGCO/Fendt in Marktoberdorf.

Ingrid Bussjaeger-Martin has had a leading role since 2011 with the AGWN (AGCO Global Women's Network) representing all German sites to promote family-friendly working conditions.

Disclaimer

AGCO Corporation published this content on 10 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 12:29:03 UTC
