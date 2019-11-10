AGCO : invests in new digital capabilities for a seamless experience for dealers and customers

Innovation is creating new opportunities. Farmers are now increasingly using smart solutions to improve their farm productivity. Farming is evolving digitally, and farmers' expectations are growing according to these changes. Today more than ever, farmers expect efficient ways to run their business. They want easy, fast and real-time solutions, customized for their needs.

AGCO will continue to exceed farmers' growing expectations with the contribution of the Digital Customer Experience program (DCX). This business transformation program is developing new ways to offer the best experience for our customers by significantly improving the engagement processes for AGCO and its distribution partners. DCX is leveraging the power of new technologies to create integrated digital platforms to support the digital strategies of AGCO's core brands.

The DCX program is enhancing the complete customer journey, starting from when customers learn about AGCO's products and farming solutions through their entire performance life cycle. From their smartphones, tablets and desktops, customers will have new ways to interact with their brand, from the convenience of their home or on the move. They will be able to learn about new solutions available for their farms, configure their machines to suit their requirements, manage their fleet and purchase services and accessories, a breakthrough in the agricultural OEM industry. A new and modern collaborative eCommerce platform will make ordering parts to their preferred dealer even easier.

The new solutions will also ensure a consistent, high-quality and more effective selling process for AGCO's distribution partners. Together with its dealers, AGCO will be able to continuously improve value propositions to the customers based on analytics. If customers give permissions and consent to access and use their data, dealers will be able to reach new customer segments and offer tailored, relevant solutions to them, identifying immediate needs, and anticipating them throughout the customer journey.

Agritechnica 2019 will be an opportunity for AGCO's visitors to get a taste of new digital products and services. Successfully presented to the press and dealer network in July, FendtOne will be showed at the exhibition in Hannover. FendtOne is a unique platform that seamlessly connects the office with machines, merges them into a new operating unit, and offers an unprecedented, integrated user experience. The platform will be available for Fendt customers in Germany, France and the UK from March 2020.

Valtra will demonstrate the Customer Portal, an easy to use online platform that allows customers to manage their business seamlessly and access all the information they need to connect with their dealers and brand. Early this year, Valtra has launched this new product for a select set of customers in the UK and will roll it out to the German market after Agritechnica.

Massey Ferguson has recently embraced a new digital approach, to provide an immersive, meaningful and seamless, Zero Distance® Experience to its business partners and customers improving their productivity and close connection with the Massey Ferguson brand. MyMF, the brand-new Customer Portal, is only one of the results of this new journey and will be available in the UK from the first half of 2020, followed by a roll-out in Germany and France.

During the next year, the DCX program team will continue to develop digital solutions for the rest of Europe and Middle East (EME) markets and the other AGCO regions, starting with Asia-Pacific (APA). The creative hub supporting digital operations will continue to be Marktoberdorf, where the team will positively transform the customer journey through the development of the new best-in-class digital ecosystem, bringing new opportunities to AGCO, its core brands, dealers and customers, making business easier, faster and more efficient globally.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.4 billion in 2018. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR